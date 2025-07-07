Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Flagship Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 headphones get generous discount on Amazon

The headphones have a premium feel and deliver incredible audio, coupled with up to 60 hours of playtime. Don’t miss out!

A woman wearing a set of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 headphones
Well, Amazon Prime Day may start tomorrow, but we’re already seeing plenty of top early Prime Day headphones deals that let you upgrade your listening experience at a lower price.

For instance, you can score the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 cans for just under $296, saving you $155 off the listed price on Amazon. That’s a pretty sweet 34% discount, making these cans an even better value for your money. There is no telling how long this deal will last, so be sure to take advantage of it now while it's still up for grabs.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: Now $160 OFF on Amazon!

$155 off (34%)
Hurry up and save $160 on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black on Amazon. The headphones deliver fantastic sound, excellent noise cancellation, and last up to 60 hours on a single charge. Grab a pair now before the deal’s gone!
Buy at Amazon


Being among the best headphones money can buy right now, the MOMENTUM 4 deliver highly detailed sound. Meanwhile, their lightweight frame, soft ear pads, and cushioned headband provide incredible comfort. Altogether, they offer a great listening experience every time you put them on and hit play.

Since everyone has their own unique taste in music, you can use the built-in EQ in the Sennheiser Smart Control app to fine-tune the audio to your liking. On top of that, the MOMENTUM 4 offer top-tier ANC that does a great job of blocking out pesky noises, though it’s slightly less effective than the ANC on the Sony WH-1000XM5, for example.

What truly sets them apart from the competition is their outstanding battery performance. With active noise cancellation enabled, you can enjoy up to 56 hours of playback. Turn ANC off, and the playtime stretches to an impressive 60 hours, which is nothing short of remarkable.

All in all, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are absolutely worth going for. So, act fast and save with this deal now!

