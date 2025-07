T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon step up and help flood-hit Texas

Which aspect of a telco's disaster response matters most to you? Keeping networks running. Providing on-the-ground support (Wi-Fi, charging, supplies). Assisting emergency services. Public communication and updates. Keeping networks running. 0% Providing on-the-ground support (Wi-Fi, charging, supplies). 0% Assisting emergency services. 0% Public communication and updates. 0%

Fast, reliable connectivity and clear communications could literally save lives during times of natural disasters, like the ongoing Texas tragedy.In the wake of catastrophic flooding, the three biggest US telcos – Verizon T-Mobile , and AT&T – have issued updates on their efforts to support affected communities. Each company expressed sympathy for those impacted and emphasized the importance of keeping people connected during ongoing response and recovery operations. reports that despite the widespread devastation, its network remains operational across the region. The company is closely monitoring the situation and working with public safety and emergency management teams to address any communication needs.has also providedto assist the Texas Department of Public Safety with drone search and recovery efforts, underscoring its commitment to prioritizing life, safety, and reliable communication. shares that its Community Support team is on the ground in Kerrville, one of the hardest-hit areas, offeringat a designated reunification center.is also coordinating with state and local agencies, including the Texas Division of Emergency Management, to ensure that critical connectivity and resources are available to those who need them most. highlights its deployment of a 40-foot Mobile Connectivity Center, in partnership with the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center, to provide free internet access, computers, and charging facilities to flood victims. The center isin Kerrville. Additionally,delivered essential connectivity supplies to emergency management teams and has responded to several requests from public safety agencies through its FirstNet Response Operations Group. The company also reminded customers of available support offers to help them stay connected during this challenging time.All three providers reinforced their commitment to assisting customers, supporting emergency response teams, and helping communities stay connected as Central Texas continues to recover from the devastating floods.