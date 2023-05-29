These are the best Memorial Day tech deals available now
Memorial Day is almost here, this year it lands on Monday 29. Many of us are now ready to spend the much-anticipated long weekend relaxing under the warm spring sun with family and friends. On this day we remember and honor those who lost their lives while serving in the American military, laying the foundation for America's peace and prosperity today.
So far, Samsung and Motorola, as well as Walmart, have launched their Memorial Day deals. We have some awesome Memorial Day weekend cell phone deals already live, but also there are some great offers available on tablets, smartwatches, and even headphones.
The best phone deals for Memorial Day can be found on the websites of major retailers and mobile carriers. Some popular options include Amazon and Walmart, these two retailers often have special discounts on smartphones for holidays like Memorial Day. In our article, we've checked all the major retailers to find and curate the best Memorial Day phone deals for you!
Leading up to the holiday, each year, many stores offer Memorial Day deals to join in the festivities. As per usual, we collect the best in terms of offers in the mobile tech world, including the most generous Memorial Day phone deals, and show you the most attractive offers if you've a hankering to get someone (or yourself) a little something special this time of spring.
Here are the deals that are live on tech today. Enjoy!
Top 3 best Memorial Day deals today:
Best Memorial Day phone deals
Memorial Day weekend cell phone deals are now live at Samsung and Motorola. Walmart has also got some iPhone deals for Memorial Day, but those are on carrier-locked iPhones, so do keep that in mind. On the other hand, Best Buy's also got some sweet Galaxy S23 Memorial Day deals right now.
All deals are constantly being updated, so check back often!
Best Memorial Day tablet deals
Looking for a tablet? You're in luck right now, especially if you've set your eyes on a more budget-friendly options. Amazon and Walmart have the entry-level iPad from 2021 discounted, and the latter retailer also has a sweet offer on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. On the other hand, Samsung is offering good trade-in options for its premium tablets. Amazon is having nice discounts on the iPad Air (2022) and the Galaxy Tab S8. Here are the offers live right now:
Memorial Day deals on smartwatches
If you're looking for a smartwatch, you'll be delighted to hear that Walmart has some very notable deals on select Apple Watches. Right now, Walmart is leading the deal competition by offering the deals below on the Apple Watch 8 and the Apple Watch SE 1st gen. On the other hand, Best Buy has some great deals on Garmin smartwatches.
Memorial Day deals on headphones and earbuds
As for earbuds, you can get discounts for Memorial Day at Walmart right now. Best Buy is offering select models discounted. When more deals show up, we'll make sure to include them here, so don't hesitate to bookmark this page to follow as the deals change and more offers appear ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.
We'll keep updating this list with the best and most current Memorial Day smartphone deals, so remember to check in again soon!
Where can I find the best phone deals for Memorial Day?
Are there any special Memorial Day discounts on iPhones?
As you may know, iPhones and generally Apple products rarely get discounted during shopping events. We may see some discounts for Memorial Day, but those won't be anything too big as the bigger discounts are reserved for events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Still, if a deal on an iPhone shows up for the Memorial Day weekend, we'll include it in our article, so feel free to check it regularly.
