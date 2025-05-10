Samsung's unannounced Galaxy S25 Edge is already up for pre-order in the UK at a sky-high price

S25 Edge





Believe it or not, the ultra-high-end handset we're all expecting to be properly unveiled and Believe it or not, the ultra-high-end handset we're all expecting to be properly unveiled and fully detailed on Monday, May 12 , is already up for pre-order through Argos in a SIM-free variant with 256GB storage (at least for the time being). This is a major player in the UK retail landscape, mind you, so although it's pretty obvious that the premature product listing will disappear before long, the information included in it is almost definitely legit.

These are the 100 percent confirmed Galaxy S25 Edge specs





6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor;

Android 15 with One UI 7 software;

with software; 12GB RAM;

158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8mm dimensions;

162 grams weight;

200 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera system;

12MP front-facing camera;

3,900mAh battery;

25W wired charging support;

Wireless charging (unspecified speed);

Titanium construction.



Are there any major surprises to note? Not really, at least if you closely followed the churning of the rumor mill since January. Was there something I hoped Samsung would do differently? Absolutely.





For one thing, I'm still not convinced a 3,900mAh cell is big enough to keep that undoubtedly gorgeous (and large) 6.7-inch screen running "all day" long, especially with a powerful (and energy-hungry) Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC under the hood.





It's also a little disappointing to see an arguably impressive 200MP primary snapper coupled with a decidedly not-impressive 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, especially in the absence of a third or fourth camera on the back of the Galaxy S25 Edge





S25 Edge will match the top-notch titanium durability of the On the decidedly bright side of things, the 5.8mm profile could definitely help this bad boy stand out from the best phones out there (until the iPhone 17 Air comes out in a few months, at least), and it's certainly nice to hear (once again) that thewill match the top-notch titanium durability of the Galaxy S25 Ultra





What's not mentioned here but was officially confirmed earlier this week is a new Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 technology that actually makes a sub-6mm waist possible without cutting corners in terms of resistance to scratches and even the occasional drop on a hard surface.

And this is the 100 percent confirmed Galaxy S25 Edge price





£1,099. That's equivalent to $1,462 right now, which is... a lot. But obviously, that's not how regional pricing works. Instead, I'm fairly certain that the Galaxy S25 Edge will start at around $1,150 stateside, which is... a little better, but still far from ideal.



S25 Edge to sit somewhere between the $999 S25 Plus and $1,299 S25 Ultra in the US as well. In the UK, mind you, the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra are normally available for £999 and £1,199 respectively in their entry-level configurations, so it makes sense to expect theto sit somewhere between the $999 S25 Plus and $1,299 S25 Ultra in the US as well.





Galaxy S25 Edge If I'm right, you'll pay $1,149 for an unlockedwith 256 gigs of internal storage space, and most likely, $1,269 or so for a 512GB variant. Both models are virtually guaranteed to pack 12 gigs of memory, and according to a number of reputable sources over the last few weeks, there's no 1TB storage configuration in the pipeline.





Galaxy S25 Edge feels a little prohibitive for the masses, making me wonder once again With an undeniably appealing design, a state-of-the-art processor and main rear-facing camera, but a bunch of pretty clear weaknesses too, thefeels a little prohibitive for the masses, making me wonder once again what exactly is Samsung's plan for this curious device