Grab the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds with best-in-class ANC at lower price with this sweet deal
The earbuds are among the best on the market, delivering top-quality sound, incredible ANC, and solid battery life. Don't miss out!
Bose is one of the big players in the wireless earbuds segment, with its QuietComfort Ultra earphones being among the absolute best you can buy right now.
Of course, since these aren't exactly budget-friendly, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering them at a sweet $50 discount. This lets you score a pair for just under $250. And while the merchant also takes care of the shipping, you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed.
We advise you to hurry up, as the discount was $69 a few weeks ago, and you never know when it could disappear altogether. Plus, with this offer letting you get top-tier earbuds in your preferred color — since all color options are discounted — we believe it's a deal you don't want to miss.
As for the earbuds themselves, well, you can't go wrong with them. Supporting head-tracking and spatial audio, these puppies deliver top-quality sound that immerses you in the music you're listening to. Meanwhile, their industry-leading ANC silences all pesky noises from the outside world, improving the immersion even further.
From outstanding sound quality to top-tier active noise cancellation, the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds offer an unbeatable listening experience. And with this Amazon discount, they're even more tempting. So, don't hesitate! Snag yours now and step up your audio game for less today!
Battery life isn't a concern, either. You can expect up to four hours of use with Immersive Audio enabled and around six hours when disabled. And if you're ever running low, a 20-minute charge gives you up to two extra hours of playback.
