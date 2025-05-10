Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
NEW MOTOROLA RAZR ALERT
Pre-order your Razr Ultra now and get a free 1TB of storage upgrade!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Grab the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds with best-in-class ANC at lower price with this sweet deal

The earbuds are among the best on the market, delivering top-quality sound, incredible ANC, and solid battery life. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds.
Bose is one of the big players in the wireless earbuds segment, with its QuietComfort Ultra earphones being among the absolute best you can buy right now.

Of course, since these aren't exactly budget-friendly, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering them at a sweet $50 discount. This lets you score a pair for just under $250. And while the merchant also takes care of the shipping, you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds: Save: $50!

$50 off (17%)
The premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are now selling for just under $250, letting you save $50. With top-tier sound and industry-leading ANC, they're easily among the best you can get. Don’t wait—grab a pair while this deal’s still live!
Buy at Amazon
 

We advise you to hurry up, as the discount was $69 a few weeks ago, and you never know when it could disappear altogether. Plus, with this offer letting you get top-tier earbuds in your preferred color — since all color options are discounted — we believe it's a deal you don't want to miss.

As for the earbuds themselves, well, you can't go wrong with them. Supporting head-tracking and spatial audio, these puppies deliver top-quality sound that immerses you in the music you're listening to. Meanwhile, their industry-leading ANC silences all pesky noises from the outside world, improving the immersion even further.

Battery life isn't a concern, either. You can expect up to four hours of use with Immersive Audio enabled and around six hours when disabled. And if you're ever running low, a 20-minute charge gives you up to two extra hours of playback.

From outstanding sound quality to top-tier active noise cancellation, the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds offer an unbeatable listening experience. And with this Amazon discount, they're even more tempting. So, don't hesitate! Snag yours now and step up your audio game for less today!
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program

Latest News

Samsung's unannounced Galaxy S25 Edge is already up for pre-order in the UK at a sky-high price
Samsung's unannounced Galaxy S25 Edge is already up for pre-order in the UK at a sky-high price
The 512GB Galaxy S25+ just got a tempting $221 discount at Amazon
The 512GB Galaxy S25+ just got a tempting $221 discount at Amazon
Just announced Razr Ultra leaves the Z Flip 6 in the dust with this free storage upgrade deal
Just announced Razr Ultra leaves the Z Flip 6 in the dust with this free storage upgrade deal
Verizon and Tracfone announce new discounts for select customers
Verizon and Tracfone announce new discounts for select customers
An "epic" comeback is in the making as Fortnite is returning to the App Store
An "epic" comeback is in the making as Fortnite is returning to the App Store
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could end up with a better chipset if stars align
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could end up with a better chipset if stars align
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless