Best iPhone 14 Pro cases to get for your new phone

Best iPhone 14 Pro clear cases

Speck - Presidio Perfect-clear MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro case



This Presidio iPhone 14 Pro case from Speck offers just what you need - a perfectly clear and almost invisible protection. Alongside the thin and lightweight design, this case also offers 13-foot drop protection, and the company’s proprietary Microban treatment that kills off up to 99% of stain and odor-causing bacteria.



This case is also MagSafe compatible, and features raised bezels, easy port access, and last but not least, it won’t yellow over time.



If you want something more affordable, the Olixar iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe compatible Clear Case is a “clear” choice. Along with the custom mold you’re getting MagSafe compatibility, slim and lightweight design, and a snug fit.



You’re also getting some protection in the form of the traditional raised bezels around the display and camera bump, and the access to all the ports is also easy and convenient. Have we mentioned that this iPhone 14 Pro case is pretty affordable?



Another cool idea is to be able to store some cards and/or cash in your phone’s case in order not to take your wallet everywhere you go (we all know leaving your phone behind isn’t an option). This Ringke case offers a convenient card holder, along with clear design.



The Fusion iPhone 14 Pro Clear Case is made out of a special non-slip material that’s also lightweight and thin. You’re getting some basic anti-scratch and anti-drop features, just don’t expect rugged-case protection.



Best iPhone 14 Pro rugged cases

Speaking of rugged cases - here they are, the best way to protect a phone that costs around a grand. Your iPhone 14 Pro rugged case might not be the lightest or the prettiest out there but in case of an accidental drop you’ll be the one to laugh at the end.



The big guns in smartphone protection such as Otterbox and Spigen are yet to reveal their cases but this doesn’t mean that you’re out of options. The Olixar Anti-Shock Soft Purple iPhone 14 Pro Case is a mix of style and protection - it comes with a non-slip material that’s also shock-absorbing.



The textured surface provides amazing grip, and you also get the usual raised bezels to protect the screen and the camera. Last but not least, there are some really cool colors available - you’ve always wanted a purple iPhone? Wish granted!



Grip cases and anti-shock cases are decent but if you want the absolute best in protection, you have to turn to the military. We’re not talking about the army here but a case with military standards in protection. Like the CaseBorne V iPhone 14 Pro case.



The multi-layered design of this case allows it to withstand drops from up to 21 feet! It also looks pretty cool and there are some nice (orange) color options, plus an integrated kickstand. It’s also not that expensive.



If you rather go with a softer and more understated iPhone 14 Pro case, Speck offers its Presidio2 model, with an inverted non-slip grip pattern, and Armor Cloud technology. The drop protection here is “just” 13 feet but the overall looks and weight are much better than any traditional rugged case.



Oh, and being a Speck case, this one also features the Microban layer that kills off bacteria - up to 99% of it.



Best iPhone 14 Pro leather cases

Of course, if you want to rock your iPhone 14 Pro in style, a leather case is always an option. This material is not only sturdy but gets a nice patina over time.



There’s not a lot of variety here, when the curtain lifts, there will be many iPhone 14 Pro leather cases, including models from Moment, Mous, and Apple itself. For now, though, the most impatient of you will have to deal with something less popular.



This wallet case offers a lot of bang for your buck - it can hold up to 9 cards, it has an integrated kickstand, and it’s not crazy expensive.



Best iPhone 14 Pro Stylish cases

Sometimes all you need to brighten up your day is a happy smartphone case. There are such models out there, and among all the butterflies, rainbows, adn butterflies, there’s a case for you, for sure.



Speaking of happiness, how about an iPhone 14 Pro case that’s called BeeHappy? The pun here is bee-related, of course, but nonetheless, this case looks really cool. Put some bees on your new iPhone 14 Pro and get some protection as a bonus.



This case is very slim and lightweight, and also fits like a glove on your new iPhone 14 Pro. It has raised bezels and good port access as well. Last but not least, it’s pretty affordable.