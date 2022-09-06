Best iPhone 14 Plus cases that are already available

Table of contents:





Also Read:

Best iPhone 14 Plus clear cases

Ringke Fusion iPhone 14 Plus Clear Case with card slot



You can have the clear phone case idea with some extras on top - such as a card and cash slot. Some people only carry their phones with them, so this Ringke Fusion iPhone 14 Plus case could be perfect for them.



Along with the said card holder, you’re getting a non-slip, perfectly clear material that won’t yellow over time, thin and lightweight design, raised lips on the front and back for added protection, and a really affordable price tag.



Olixar iPhone 14 Plus MagSafe compatible Clear Case You can have the clear phone case idea with some extras on top - such as a card and cash slot. Some people only carry their phones with them, so this Ringke Fusion iPhone 14 Plus case could be perfect for them.Along with the said card holder, you’re getting a non-slip, perfectly clear material that won’t yellow over time, thin and lightweight design, raised lips on the front and back for added protection, and a really affordable price tag.



This iPhone 14 Plus case exploits the clear idea but with the added MagSafe compatibility. So you don’t have to sacrifice all the available accessories. It’s made using a custom mold, so it will fit perfectly on your iPhone 14 Plus, offering a tight and slim experience.



There’s also some protection onboard, of course, your new phone won’t scratch, and the raised bezels are there to prevent the screen from shattering in case of an accidental drop. The Olixar iPhone 14 Plus MagSafe compatible Clear Case is also on the affordable side, so you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get some peace of mind.



Speck - Presidio Perfect-clear MagSafe iPhone 14 Plus case This iPhone 14 Plus case exploits the clear idea but with the added MagSafe compatibility. So you don’t have to sacrifice all the available accessories. It’s made using a custom mold, so it will fit perfectly on your iPhone 14 Plus, offering a tight and slim experience.There’s also some protection onboard, of course, your new phone won’t scratch, and the raised bezels are there to prevent the screen from shattering in case of an accidental drop. The Olixar iPhone 14 Plus MagSafe compatible Clear Case is also on the affordable side, so you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get some peace of mind.



Another viable option comes from Speck in the form of this Presidio Perfect-Clear iPhone 14 Plus case. As the name suggests, it offers unparalleled transparency, so you won’t even know the case is there.



The design is thin and lightweight, just as with the other contenders in this category but this one offers 13-feet drop protection as an added bonus. Another bonus is the antibacterial Microban technology that can kill up to 99% of stain and odor-causing bacteria.



Best iPhone 14 Plus rugged cases

The iPhone 14 Plus is a big device, which means that it’s relatively easy to drop. That’s why for your peace of mind you need a rugged case. Now, rugged cases are neither the prettiest nor the lightest out there but they will get the job done. Let’s check all iPhone 14 Plus rugged cases available at the moment.



CaseBorne V iPhone 14 Plus case with military-grade protection Another viable option comes from Speck in the form of this Presidio Perfect-Clear iPhone 14 Plus case. As the name suggests, it offers unparalleled transparency, so you won’t even know the case is there.The design is thin and lightweight, just as with the other contenders in this category but this one offers 13-feet drop protection as an added bonus. Another bonus is the antibacterial Microban technology that can kill up to 99% of stain and odor-causing bacteria.The iPhone 14 Plus is a big device, which means that it’s relatively easy to drop. That’s why for your peace of mind you need a rugged case. Now, rugged cases are neither the prettiest nor the lightest out there but they will get the job done. Let’s check all iPhone 14 Plus rugged cases available at the moment.



The heavyweight champions in this category are yet to be revealed - cases from Otterbox and Spigen are yet to pop up online but this doesn’t mean that there aren’t any viable options out there.



This CaseBorne V iPhone 14 Plus case for example features military-grade protection and can withstand 21-feet drops! This is possible thanks to the multi-layered design (quite similar to the Tough Armor cases from Spigen), featuring protective foam, air cushions, soft rubber and tough plastic. This case also comes with an integrated kickstand and a very desirable price tag.

Speck - Presidio2 Grip MagSafe iPhone 14 Plus case The heavyweight champions in this category are yet to be revealed - cases from Otterbox and Spigen are yet to pop up online but this doesn’t mean that there aren’t any viable options out there.This CaseBorne V iPhone 14 Plus case for example features military-grade protection and can withstand 21-feet drops! This is possible thanks to the multi-layered design (quite similar to the Tough Armor cases from Spigen), featuring protective foam, air cushions, soft rubber and tough plastic. This case also comes with an integrated kickstand and a very desirable price tag.



Protection doesn’t always involve the military (thank God!). You can have a decent amount of wiggle room with your phone drops with a more understated case as well. Speck offers such an option in the form of the Presidio2 Grip MagSafe iPhone 14 Plus case.



It’s made of soft rubbery material and features a special inverted grip pattern for extra… well, grip. The Armor Cloud technology will take care of the most vulnerable part of your phone - the edges, with its tiny airbags.



All this equals to 13-feet drop protection and as an added bonus you’re getting Speck’s Microban technology, which is able to kill up to 99% of the bacteria on your case.



Olixar Anti-Shock Soft Purple iPhone 14 Plus Case

Another option is the Olixar Anti-Shock Soft Purple iPhone 14 Plus Case, and beside its cool color, this case offers a mix of style and protection. The textured material is anti-slip and anti-shock but without the added bulk of an armor case.



You get the usual raised bezels that take care of your screen and cameras, along with some very attractive price tag.



Best iPhone 14 Plus leather cases

Leather is always stylish and before you engage the animal rescue button, there are many faux leather options available that will keep the cute little calves out of harm's way. There aren’t many options at the moment but while we wait for the big companies to launch their iPhone 14 Plus leathery cases, we can check out some not-so-popular options below.



SUANPOT Wallet case for iPhone 14 Plus

If you like wallet-type cases, this SUANPOT model could be a viable option for you. It can hold up to 9 cards, it has a zip compartment, and it’s made from PU leather. IT also doubles as a kickstand and last but not least, it’s not crazy expensive.



Best iPhone 14 Pro Stylish cases

For the artsy types out there, sometimes it’s not enough to get a leather case, you need to express yourself with a colorful and glittery vinyl. These cases are more about fashion then protection but they do offer some scratch and bump protection for your new iPhone 14 Plus.



LoveCases Abstract Rainbow Gel Case - For iPhone 14 Pro Protection doesn’t always involve the military (thank God!). You can have a decent amount of wiggle room with your phone drops with a more understated case as well. Speck offers such an option in the form of the Presidio2 Grip MagSafe iPhone 14 Plus case.It’s made of soft rubbery material and features a special inverted grip pattern for extra… well, grip. The Armor Cloud technology will take care of the most vulnerable part of your phone - the edges, with its tiny airbags.All this equals to 13-feet drop protection and as an added bonus you’re getting Speck’s Microban technology, which is able to kill up to 99% of the bacteria on your case.Another option is the Olixar Anti-Shock Soft Purple iPhone 14 Plus Case, and beside its cool color, this case offers a mix of style and protection. The textured material is anti-slip and anti-shock but without the added bulk of an armor case.You get the usual raised bezels that take care of your screen and cameras, along with some very attractive price tag.Leather is always stylish and before you engage the animal rescue button, there are many faux leather options available that will keep the cute little calves out of harm's way. There aren’t many options at the moment but while we wait for the big companies to launch their iPhone 14 Plus leathery cases, we can check out some not-so-popular options below.If you like wallet-type cases, this SUANPOT model could be a viable option for you. It can hold up to 9 cards, it has a zip compartment, and it’s made from PU leather. IT also doubles as a kickstand and last but not least, it’s not crazy expensive.For the artsy types out there, sometimes it’s not enough to get a leather case, you need to express yourself with a colorful and glittery vinyl. These cases are more about fashion then protection but they do offer some scratch and bump protection for your new iPhone 14 Plus.



Speaking of artsy types, what can be more artsy than a case with abstract rainbows? Of course, this isn’t the only pattern available from LoveCases but it’s a pretty good one. Apart from the abstraction involved, this case offers a slim and lightweight design, and it is also very affordable.