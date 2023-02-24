Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Weekly deals roundup: Huge Pixel 7 Pro discount, first-of-a-kind Galaxy S23+ promo, and more

Yes, ladies and gents, it's that time of the week again. The time to kick back, spend a little quality time with the family, and... shop like crazy. 

As always, we have you covered if you don't want to spend a small fortune on your next smartphone, tablet, headphones, or earbuds, rounding up all of the best mobile tech deals available in the US and bringing them together in one comprehensive list for maximum convenience and savings.

Without further ado, we give you...

The top three deals of the February 20-26 week

Google Pixel 7 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.7-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Tensor G2 Chip, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Cameras, Android 13, Obsidian Color
$186 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23+

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, Android 13 with One UI 5.1, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera Setup, 4,700mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Phantom Black Color
$140 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 11.2-Inch OLED Display with 2.5K Resolution, Android 12, MediaTek Kompanio 1300T Processor
$170 off (43%)
$229 99
$399 99
Buy at Lenovo

Looking for one of the best Android phones money can buy at the lowest possible price? You're probably going to have an incredibly hard time picking between the hot new 6.6-inch Galaxy S23 Plus and the "older" Pixel 7 Pro, which was only released a few months back.

The middle brother of Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S23 family is significantly discounted for the very first time with absolutely no strings attached... in a single storage variant and a single color option, which means that particular deal is unlikely to last long. 

Of course, the same goes for the Pixel 7 Pro's new record high discount of nearly 20 percent... in one storage configuration and one paint job of its own, and even the reasonably well-equipped 11.2-inch Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger, which also happens to be more affordable than ever before at the time of this writing.

Other excellent smartphone offers you can currently claim

Samsung Galaxy S22+

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 13 with One UI 5.1, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera Setup, Multiple Colors, With or Without Carrier Activation
$100 off (10%)
$899 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 12 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Colors, With or Without Carrier Activation
$100 off (14%)
$599 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

Unlocked, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 662 Processor, 6.6-Inch Max Vision HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery, 48 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Flash Gray Color
$130 off (52%)
$119 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Unlocked, Verizon and T-Mobile 5G Support, AT&T 4G LTE Connectivity, 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 750 Processor, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 4,500mAh Battery, 48 + 16 + 2 + 2MP Rear Cameras, Two Colors
$270 off (52%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Play (2023)

Unlocked, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G37 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with HD+ Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, 16 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery, Navy Blue
$20 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

We're going to be honest with you - Best Buy's latest Galaxy S22+ and S21 FE promotions are far from the greatest such deals we've ever seen on these particular Samsung high-enders. But they are the top discounts offered so far in 2023 with no obligatory trade-in, upfront carrier activation, or other such hoops to jump through.

Meanwhile, if you tend to set your expectations a little lower in terms of processing power, screen quality, camera performance, and so on, we have three top contenders for the title of best budget phone available today marked down by a lot.

The Moto G Power (2021), TCL 20 Pro 5G, and yes, even the Moto G Play (2023) are on sale at lower than ever prices, even though at first glance the latter's discount may not exactly seem drastic. But that's only because this is an extremely young device that was priced pretty aggressively right off the bat.

Affordable tablets for everyone

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2160 x 1620 Pixels Resolution and True Tone Support, Apple A13 Bionic Processor, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Front Camera, Stereo Speakers, Front-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
$60 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i

2-in-1 Tablet with Windows 11 Home, 12.3-Inch LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 12th Generation Intel Core i3 Processor, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Stone Blue, Keyboard Included
$260 off (33%)
$529 99
$789 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro X

Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Windows 10 Home, 13-Inch PixelSense Touchscreen, Microsoft SQ2 Processor, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Up to 15 Hours of Battery Life, Matte Black
$931 off (62%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Wi-Fi Only, 32GB Storage, 8.7-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Helio P22T Processor, Android 12, 5,100mAh Battery, Gray Color
$50 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

Whether you're an Android, iPadOS, or Windows fan on a tight budget, you can probably find exactly what you need at precisely the perfect price for you at Best Buy or Amazon right now. Is the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite the best Android tablet around? Absolutely not. But it's way too cheap to be ignored.

Apple's 2021-released 10.2-inch slate is also hardly the overall best iPad out there, but at a rare $60 discount, its value for money could prove to be ideal for folks who cannot or will not spend almost $200 more for a 2022 edition with a revised design. Finally, the Surface Pro X and Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i are... also not the greatest Windows tablets in the world, shining in terms of quality/price ratio as well.

Earbuds and headphones on the cheap

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

True Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case, Apple H1 Chip, Always On Hey Siri Support, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, More than 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life
$60 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio3

Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling Technology, Class 1 Bluetooth, Spatial Audio Support, Apple W1 Chip, Built-in Microphone, iOS and Android Compatibility, Up to 22 Hours of Listening Time (40 Hours without Noise Cancelling), Multiple Colors
$150 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Fit Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 7 Hours of Listening Time, 30 Hours Combined Battery Life, Volt Yellow Color
$30 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Can you think of a sweeter deal than a nice pair of hugely popular second-gen AirPods at one of their largest ever discounts? Well, how about some marked-down noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pros in a snazzy new color? Yes, we're talking about one of the colors unveiled just a few days ago.

If you don't like teeny-tiny wireless earbuds, the undeniably attractive, powerful, and relatively long-lasting over-ear Beats Studio3 headphones can be yours at their lowest price this year in a multitude of different hues. 

