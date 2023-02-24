Weekly deals roundup: Huge Pixel 7 Pro discount, first-of-a-kind Galaxy S23+ promo, and more
Yes, ladies and gents, it's that time of the week again. The time to kick back, spend a little quality time with the family, and... shop like crazy.
As always, we have you covered if you don't want to spend a small fortune on your next smartphone, tablet, headphones, or earbuds, rounding up all of the best mobile tech deals available in the US and bringing them together in one comprehensive list for maximum convenience and savings.
Without further ado, we give you...
The top three deals of the February 20-26 week
Looking for one of the best Android phones money can buy at the lowest possible price? You're probably going to have an incredibly hard time picking between the hot new 6.6-inch Galaxy S23 Plus and the "older" Pixel 7 Pro, which was only released a few months back.
The middle brother of Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S23 family is significantly discounted for the very first time with absolutely no strings attached... in a single storage variant and a single color option, which means that particular deal is unlikely to last long.
Of course, the same goes for the Pixel 7 Pro's new record high discount of nearly 20 percent... in one storage configuration and one paint job of its own, and even the reasonably well-equipped 11.2-inch Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger, which also happens to be more affordable than ever before at the time of this writing.
Other excellent smartphone offers you can currently claim
We're going to be honest with you - Best Buy's latest Galaxy S22+ and S21 FE promotions are far from the greatest such deals we've ever seen on these particular Samsung high-enders. But they are the top discounts offered so far in 2023 with no obligatory trade-in, upfront carrier activation, or other such hoops to jump through.
Meanwhile, if you tend to set your expectations a little lower in terms of processing power, screen quality, camera performance, and so on, we have three top contenders for the title of best budget phone available today marked down by a lot.
The Moto G Power (2021), TCL 20 Pro 5G, and yes, even the Moto G Play (2023) are on sale at lower than ever prices, even though at first glance the latter's discount may not exactly seem drastic. But that's only because this is an extremely young device that was priced pretty aggressively right off the bat.
Affordable tablets for everyone
Whether you're an Android, iPadOS, or Windows fan on a tight budget, you can probably find exactly what you need at precisely the perfect price for you at Best Buy or Amazon right now. Is the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite the best Android tablet around? Absolutely not. But it's way too cheap to be ignored.
Apple's 2021-released 10.2-inch slate is also hardly the overall best iPad out there, but at a rare $60 discount, its value for money could prove to be ideal for folks who cannot or will not spend almost $200 more for a 2022 edition with a revised design. Finally, the Surface Pro X and Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i are... also not the greatest Windows tablets in the world, shining in terms of quality/price ratio as well.
Earbuds and headphones on the cheap
Can you think of a sweeter deal than a nice pair of hugely popular second-gen AirPods at one of their largest ever discounts? Well, how about some marked-down noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pros in a snazzy new color? Yes, we're talking about one of the colors unveiled just a few days ago.
If you don't like teeny-tiny wireless earbuds, the undeniably attractive, powerful, and relatively long-lasting over-ear Beats Studio3 headphones can be yours at their lowest price this year in a multitude of different hues.
