Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

The fantastic Galaxy Tab S8+ gives you way more value for your money at $350 off on Amazon

By
1comments
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The fantastic Galaxy Tab S8+ gives you way more value for your money at $350 off on Amazon
A week ago, Amazon launched its best deal on one of the best Samsung tablets – the Galaxy Tab S8+. In case you don’t recall, the model in Graphite got a gargantuan 39% discount. The markdown equates to an epic $350 in savings on this capable Android tablet with 128GB of storage. Contrary to our expectations, this stupefyingly good discount is still up for grabs. Don’t sleep on it; get your productivity device for less than $550!

Save $350 on the Galaxy Tab S8+ at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S8+ is still available at its best price ever on Amazon. The model in Graphite with 128GB of storage retails at $350 off at the e-commerce giant. The deal first went live a week ago and could expire soon, but it gives you incredible value for your money. The Tab S8+ has a gorgeous 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates, quad speakers, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the hood, a top-notch camera setup, and plenty of battery life!
$350 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon


As far as we know, the middle child of the Galaxy Tab family from 2022 has never seen such a substantial discount before. Even during the Black Friday shopping craze, we didn’t see this impressive 39% markdown. And, as you know, it’s a time when every retailer competes to offer the best price cuts on the hottest tech.

Easily among the best value-for-money tablets now that it’s $350 cheaper than usual, the Samsung slate is a great entertainment and productivity device. It has an excellent 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates, giving you immersive and vivid images. You also get quad speakers with Dolby Atmos on each end of the chassis for great audio quality regardless of how you position the slate.

The iPad Air (2022) rival also has an S Pen in the box, further adding to its value. Under the hood, you have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. While it’s true that this processor isn’t as good as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 used in the Galaxy Tab S9 of last year, the vanilla slate retails at much higher prices.

The 2022 Galaxy Tab S8+ also has a larger battery, sporting a 10,090mAh battery compared to 8,400mAh used in the 11-inch Tab S9. Indeed, if you’re looking for a quality tablet with the best value-for-money ratio right now, you can’t go wrong by picking Samsung’s 2022 tablet. At 39% off on Amazon (though for a little while), this tablet is a dream come true for any Android fan.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
16 stories
15 Apr, 2024
The fantastic Galaxy Tab S8+ gives you way more value for your money at $350 off on Amazon
11 Apr, 2024
Amazon's fantastic deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is still up for grabs
10 Apr, 2024
You still have time to get the compact Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) at $150 off through Walmart's deal
09 Apr, 2024
This fantastic 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+ deal beats Amazon's Spring Sale offer; don't miss out The vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 is now at its lowest price on Amazon and sells like hot cakes
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)

Latest News

The foldable powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be yours at a lower-than-usual price on Amazon
The foldable powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be yours at a lower-than-usual price on Amazon
Instagram moves Notes from DMs to your profile and rolls out new custom stickers
Instagram moves Notes from DMs to your profile and rolls out new custom stickers
The top-notch Pixel 8 Pro is even more surreal after a gorgeous $200 discount on Amazon
The top-notch Pixel 8 Pro is even more surreal after a gorgeous $200 discount on Amazon
Meta’s new AI-powered search bar starts showing up in Instagram
Meta’s new AI-powered search bar starts showing up in Instagram
Telegram launches powerful, easy-to-use sticker editor
Telegram launches powerful, easy-to-use sticker editor
Get the affordable Moto G 5G (2023) for less than $150 at the official Motorola store
Get the affordable Moto G 5G (2023) for less than $150 at the official Motorola store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless