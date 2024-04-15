The fantastic Galaxy Tab S8+ gives you way more value for your money at $350 off on Amazon

Up Next:
A week ago, Amazon launched its best deal on one of the best Samsung tablets – the Galaxy Tab S8+. In case you don’t recall, the model in Graphite got a gargantuan 39% discount. The markdown equates to an epic $350 in savings on this capable Android tablet with 128GB of storage. Contrary to our expectations, this stupefyingly good discount is still up for grabs. Don’t sleep on it; get your productivity device for less than $550!
As far as we know, the middle child of the Galaxy Tab family from 2022 has never seen such a substantial discount before. Even during the Black Friday shopping craze, we didn’t see this impressive 39% markdown. And, as you know, it’s a time when every retailer competes to offer the best price cuts on the hottest tech.
Easily among the best value-for-money tablets now that it’s $350 cheaper than usual, the Samsung slate is a great entertainment and productivity device. It has an excellent 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates, giving you immersive and vivid images. You also get quad speakers with Dolby Atmos on each end of the chassis for great audio quality regardless of how you position the slate.
The 2022 Galaxy Tab S8+ also has a larger battery, sporting a 10,090mAh battery compared to 8,400mAh used in the 11-inch Tab S9. Indeed, if you’re looking for a quality tablet with the best value-for-money ratio right now, you can’t go wrong by picking Samsung’s 2022 tablet. At 39% off on Amazon (though for a little while), this tablet is a dream come true for any Android fan.
The iPad Air (2022) rival also has an S Pen in the box, further adding to its value. Under the hood, you have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. While it’s true that this processor isn’t as good as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 used in the Galaxy Tab S9 of last year, the vanilla slate retails at much higher prices.
