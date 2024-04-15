The fantastic Galaxy Tab S8+ gives you way more value for your money at $350 off on Amazon

Save $350 on the Galaxy Tab S8+ at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S8+ is still available at its best price ever on Amazon. The model in Graphite with 128GB of storage retails at $350 off at the e-commerce giant. The deal first went live a week ago and could expire soon, but it gives you incredible value for your money. The Tab S8+ has a gorgeous 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates, quad speakers, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the hood, a top-notch camera setup, and plenty of battery life!