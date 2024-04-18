Amazon and Best Buy celebrate the Galaxy A35 5G US launch with some very cool deals

Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

The best budget 5G phone from Samsung that you can actually buy in the US is already discounted. That's true for both direct Samsung.com purchases... made together with the Galaxy Buds FE and third-party orders from Amazon and Best Buy (even sans the aforementioned noise-cancelling earbuds).

That's right, the two biggest retailers stateside are throwing in a very nice gift with the hot new Galaxy A35 5G mid-ranger in an unlocked variant. We're talking about a $40 gift card that essentially bumps up the product's value to $440, helping you save, well, $40 with no special requirements or strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, $40 Gift Card
$40 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

Of course, the gift card will need to be used on a separate order for you to actually claim that discount, but you're probably planning on buying something else from Amazon or Best Buy... eventually anyway. If you're in the market for both a cool new mid-range handset and some of the best wireless earbuds in the world, Amazon will let you save even more, slashing no less than 80 bucks off the combined $530 price of a Galaxy A35 5G, $40 gift card, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE.

That, our friends, is a simply unbeatable and irresistible launch deal for a device like the 5G-capable Galaxy A35, which impressed us in our pre-US release review a couple of weeks back in many key departments. This is a remarkably powerful cameraphone (for its price) with excellent battery life, a stunning screen, and objectively great speakers, although it's obviously not a perfect budget-friendly device.

That's because the fingerprint sensor was surprisingly slow in our experience, the Exynos 1380 processor is mediocre at best, and the software definitely needs work, which knowing Samsung, will happen, making the phone a potentially very smart investment for the next two, three, or even five years.

Can you do better than the Galaxy A35 5G at a comparable price? If you like stock Android and feel like you can live with Google's frequent software update fumbles, the Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 are two outstanding alternatives available at huge discounts... for a limited time.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

