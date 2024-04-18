Amazon and Best Buy celebrate the Galaxy A35 5G US launch with some very cool deals





That's right, the two biggest retailers stateside are throwing in a very nice gift with the hot new Galaxy A35 5G mid-ranger in an unlocked variant. We're talking about a $40 gift card that essentially bumps up the product's value to $440, helping you save, well, $40 with no special requirements or strings attached.

Of course, the gift card will need to be used on a separate order for you to actually claim that discount, but you're probably planning on buying something else from Amazon or Best Buy... eventually anyway. If you're in the market for both a cool new mid-range handset and some of the best wireless earbuds in the world, Amazon will let you save even more, slashing no less than 80 bucks off the combined $530 price of a Galaxy A35 5G, $40 gift card, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE





That, our friends, is a simply unbeatable and irresistible launch deal for a device like the 5G-capable Galaxy A35, which impressed us in our pre-US release review a couple of weeks back in many key departments. This is a remarkably powerful cameraphone (for its price) with excellent battery life, a stunning screen, and objectively great speakers, although it's obviously not a perfect budget-friendly device.



That's because the fingerprint sensor was surprisingly slow in our experience, the Exynos 1380 processor is mediocre at best, and the software definitely needs work, which knowing Samsung , will happen, making the phone a potentially very smart investment for the next two, three, or even five years.



