50+ Cyber Monday smartwatch deals to grab right now. Save big on Galaxy Watch, Apple Watch, and more
Cyber Monday is officially here and for those of you who missed the shopping spree on the weekend: there are so many epic offers live now that you don't have to worry at all!
From Apple and Samsung to Fitbit and Garmin, there is plenty of models discounted to choose from. However, don't eye a deal for too much - stocks run out and deals expire quite often! We have only hours until the end of Cyber Monday, so also keep that in mind!
Here are the best deals on smartwatches available right now!
Top 5 smartwatch deals of the week
Galaxy Watch 4 (Wi-Fi 44mm): down by $110 with Best Buy Cyber Monday deal!
Save $110 on one of the best Android smartwatches on the market - the Galaxy Watch4. From continuous SpO2 and ECG monitoring, to smart notifications and waterproofing, this watch has it all! Don't miss this early Black Friday deal!
$110 off (39%)
$169 99
$279 99
Garmin Fenix 6 Pro: Cyber Monday 25% markdown on Amazon
This Garmin Fenix 6 Pro deal is not to miss - 25% discount! The Fenix 6 is a feature-rich, premium multisport watch with lots of bells and whistles - grade-adjusted pace guidance, pulse ox sensors, course mapping and more!
$152 off (25%)
$447 99
$599 99
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular 41mm): 22% off
Truly one of the best deals on a smartwatch this Cyber Monday, bringing the Apple Watch Series 7 with support for cellular connectivity down by 22%! Don't miss out!
$21 off (6%)
$339
$359 99
Fitbit Sense 2 : now with a $100 Cyber Monday price cut!
The Fitbit Sense 2 gets a hefty $100 discount. It packs all health and fitness tracking essentials - ECG, advanced sleep monitoring, automatic workout detection, plus Google Maps, Google Wallet and a built-in voice assistant. What's not to like. Get it while it's still hot!
$100 off (33%)
$199 95
$299 95
Garmin Instinct 2S Solar Surf Edition: SAVE $100 this Cyber Monday
This rugged GPS smartwatch is for the adventurous types out there. It offers up to 51 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, thanks to the power of the Sun, it's also 100m waterproof, heat and shock resistant, and ready to go anywhere you want to take it. And now it's $100 off in this early Black Friday deal!
$100 off (20%)
$399 99
$499 99
Apple Watch deals
You can save a considerable amount of cash on Apple Watches right now, thanks to a bunch of good Cyber Monday deals that are live on many of the popular retailer websites. The Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45MM), for example, is enjoying a big $120 discount at Target at the moment, while you can find the OG Apple Watch SE (40mm) for $130 less than it usually costs!
Apple Watch Ultra — $60 off with this Cyber Monday Best Buy deal!
If we had to single out the best Apple Watch deal this Holiday season, it would probably be this one. You can now get the Apple Watch Ultra with a $60 discount from Best Buy. This watch brings a huge battery boost, comes in a more rugged body, has a larger screen, and has an additional physical button over the Series 8.
$60 off (8%)
$739
$799
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) Now $50 OFF at Walmart
The larger-size Apple Watch Series 8 with GPS and cellular connectivity is on sale at Walmart, and this could be one of the best deals on this newer model. All the four color options of the Series 8 45mm are now discounted with this deal, but the Starlight one is out of stock. If you're interested in this deal, act quickly because supplies may run out before you know it!
$50 off (9%)
$479
$529
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 41mm) Now $50 OFF at Walmart
Walmart is offering a $50 discount on the Series 8 with cellular connectivity. This is essentially the same deal as the one above, but for the smaller 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 model. As with the previous offer, there are no trade-ins or other requirements to receive this discount. Just hurry before the supplies run out!
$50 off (10%)
$449
$499
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 41mm) also $50 price cut at Walmart
The GPS only version of the Series 8 also gets a similar discount at Walmart with a $50 discount on the 41mm size. Careful — some color options and strap sizes are not discounted, and some may run out of stock. Get the Series 8 now for just $349 and enjoy the latest smartwatch by Apple with the latest features and performance. Don't miss out!
$50 off (13%)
$349
$399
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS 45mm): $120 Cyber Monday discount at Target
Target is offering the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS for $120 off the original price! For only $309.99, you can get one of the best smartwatches on the market. Although the Apple Watch Series 7 is a year old, it offers just the right amount of features, such as blood oxygen monitoring and sleep monitoring. And it will continue to receive the most recent watchOS updates for years to come, just like the newer ones! Right now, this deal provides the best bang for your buck!
$120 off (28%)
$309 99
$429 99
Apple Watch SE 1st Gen (GPS 40mm) is 47% OFF this Cyber Monday!
The original Apple Watch SE is nearly half its original price at Walmart at the moment. This is an excellent entry point into Apple's wearable devices, as well as a thoughtful gift for your children, friends, and family.
$130 off (47%)
$149
$279
Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (GPS + Cellular 44mm) - Now $20 OFF at Best Buy
Looking for something less expensive? Best Buy is offering a $20 discount on the latest 2nd generation Apple Watch SE, which is quite nice given the already low entry point.
$20 off (6%)
$309
$329
Apple Watch SE 1st Gen (GPS, 40mm): now with a $70 Cyber Monday price cut
If you don't mind having an older first-generation Apple Watch SE, this is a fantastic deal. This offer is for the 40mm version, and it comes with the latest WatchOS software update, so you can enjoy many of the new features without breaking the bank.
$70 off (25%)
$209
$279
Samsung Galaxy Watch deals
Samsung's Galaxy Watches are seeing some similar price cuts as the ones we see for Apple's wearables. However, there are some that are even better, like the 57% discount on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (GPS, 42mm) at Walmart, which brings the price down to just $149! You will also find really good trade-in offers at Samsung that can shave off as much as $215 off the Galaxy Watch 5 (GPS, 40mm).
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (GPS + LTE) $70 10222 price cut at Best Buy
This fancy version of the Watch 5, with a lightweight and durable titanium construction and cellular (LTE) connectivity, is now $70 cheaper at Best Buy. Furthermore, if you have an eligible device to trade-in, you can save even more money. Even if you don't, this deal is hard to pass up! Act quickly before it expires!
$70 off (14%)
$429 99
$499 99
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (GPS) — Cyber Monday $50 discount at Best Buy
With this fantastic deal, you can now save $50 on the latest Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Best Buy. This is the GPS-only version of Samsung's latest smartwatch, but it still has all of the bells and whistles of a premium smartwatch. Get $50 off with no strings attached, or save even more by trading in an eligible device. Don't pass up this opportunity!
$50 off (11%)
$399 99
$449 99
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (GPS) save up to $240 with trade-in,
Samsung is also currently discounting the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. With a trade-in, you can save up to $240, and even without one, the smartwatch is now $50 off.
$290 off (64%) Trade-in
$159 99
$449 99
Galaxy Watch 5 (GPS + LTE 44mm) Now $70 OFF on Cyber Monday
The Galaxy Watch 5 is also reduced in price at Best Buy. On this 44mm aluminum model, you can save $50. This one does not have cellular service.
$70 off (19%)
$289 99
$359 99
Galaxy Watch 5 (GPS 44mm): $50 OFF at Best Buy
The Galaxy Watch 5 is also on sale at Best Buy. You can save $50 on this 44mm aluminum model. This one does not have cellular connectivity.
$50 off (16%)
$259 99
$309 99
Galaxy Watch 5 (GPS 40mm): Now $51 OFF with Cyber Monday offer
This deal helps you save $51 on the Galaxy Watch 5 40mm with Bluetooth. The deal is for all color options, including Graphite, Pink, and Silver.
$51 off (18%)
$229
$279 99
Galaxy Watch 5 (GPS 40mm) save up to $165 with trade-in, $30 off instant credit
This deal is just amazing: you can have the latest Galaxy Watch for just $64.99! If this isn't a crazy-good deal, we don't know what is!
$215 off (77%) Trade-in
$64 99
$279 99
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (GPS 42mm): SAVE $201!
Walmart currently has a great deal on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. You can now save $201 if you buy your Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from Walmart.
$201 off (57%)
$149
$349 99
Galaxy Watch 4 (GPS + LTE 40mm) — $100 Cyber Monday savings on Amazon
Amazon is currently giving a $100 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm LTE. Yes, it's an older model, but it was Samsung's top-tier watch last year, and it has Wear OS 3, continuous SpO2 and ECG monitoring.
$100 off (33%)
$199 99
$299 99
Galaxy Watch 4 (GPS 40mm) — 44% Cyber Monday discount at Amazon
The Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung's flagship smartwatch from last year, is now available for $110 off its original price.
$111 off (44%)
$139
$249 99
Garmin watch deals
Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Titanium: Cyber Monday deal $100 off
This deal shaves a good amount of money on what many consider the best Garmin watch out there, the Garmin Epix Gen 2.
$100 off (10%)
$899 99
$999 99
Garmin Epix (Gen 2) - Steel - Cyber Monday deal $100 off
You can get the top-line Garmin Epix Gen 2 in its steel version for a lower price than the Titanium model.
$100 off (11%)
$799 99
$899 99
Garmin Fenix 7X Solar (51mm) — price reduced by $100 at Best Buy
The Fenix 7X is the biggest watch in the Fenix series with a 51mm body and the longest battery life.
$100 off (11%)
$799 99
$899 99
Garmin Fenix 7 (47mm) — $100 Cyber Monday price cut
The Fenix 7 is not quite as giant as the 7X and you can save a few bucks, while it offers practically the same feature set.
$100 off (14%)
$599 99
$699 99
Garmin Fenix 7s (42mm) — $100 off at Best Buy
The Fenix 7s is the smallest size in the series and it's the perfect fit for those with smaller wrists.
$100 off (14%)
$599 99
$699 99
Garmin fēnix 6S Pro Solar: half price right now
This might not be the latest gen Fenix, but it's a crazy good deal for an extremely capable smartwatch. And on top of that, thanks to this awesome Black Friday offer at Best Buy, you can now get it for half its usual price!
$400 off (50%)
$399 99
$799 99
Garmin Instinct 2s Solar: save $50 at Best Buy
The Instinct 2s Solar brings the craziest battery life in a sports watch with up to 51 days, plus it has the retro looks of an old-time Casio watch. What's not to like?
$50 off (11%)
$399 99
$449 99
Garmin Instinct 2 - $50 off at Best Buy
Best Buy's Black Friday deals discount the Instinct 2 by $50 right now.
$50 off (14%)
$299 99
$349 99
Garmin Venu Sq: save 12% at Walmart
This great offer discounts the Garmin Venu Sq is at 12% off at the retailer right now.
$18 off (12%)
$127
$145
Garmin Forerunner 935: 34% Cyber Monday price cut at Amazon
This Cyber Monday deal at Amazon brings the Garmin Forerunner 935 sports watch down by more than $100! Get it now and save on your new running watch equipped with a GPS.
$110 off (34%)
$209 99
$319 99
Garmin Forerunner 245 is now $70 off at Best Buy
While Garmin is not discounting the latest Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 255 series, the previous-gen Forerunner 245 gets a big price cut. It's an incredibly compact and lightweight runner's watch and absolutely worth it.
$70 off (26%)
$199 99
$269 99
Garmin Venu: get it and save $120 with this Cyber Monday deal
Another epic Black Friday deal discounts the Garmin Venu's retail price right now. This brings the price down by 40%, making it on of the better Cyber Monday offers for a smartwatch at Best Buy at the moment.
$120 off (40%)
$179 99
$299 99
Garmin Vivoactive 4s: an epic $170 Cyber Monday discount right now
The Vivoactive 4s is a great mix between an everyday smartwatch and a sports watch. It has the Garmin smarts at a much lower price and will also make for a great gift.
$170 off (49%)
$179 99
$349 99
There are a ton of offers on Garmin's sports smartwatches at the moment. Most of the discounts here hover around the $50 and $100 mark, but there are some models like the Garmin fēnix 6S Pro Solar, which is currently enjoying a 50% price cut!
Fitbit deals
Fitbit - Sense: Now with a $120 Cyber Monday discount
Best Buy is currently offering the Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch for just $129.95, which is $120 below sticker. According to Fitbit, this smartwatch "helps you tune in to your body and guides you toward better health." And we can say that with its ECG, skin temperature sensor, and SpO2 measurement, it can indeed help you lead a healthier lifestyle. Oh and, Fitbit claims that this watch has a 6+ day battery life, so you won't be charging it every single day.
$120 off (48%)
$129 95
$249 95
Fitbit Versa 4 — Price reduced by $80 at Best Buy
The latest and greatest in the Versa lineup - the Fitbit Versa 4 - is heavily discounted at Best Buy for Black Friday. You can now have this amazing and stylish smartwatch with 35% off its original price!
$80 off (35%)
$149 95
$229 95
Fitbit Versa 2 — 34% Cyber Monday price cut at Amazon
Amazon also has a sweet discount on the Fitbit Versa 2. Get 34% off with this great Black Friday deal!
$51 off (34%)
$98 95
$149 95
Fitbit Charge 5 - $50 off at Amazon
The latest Fitbit Charge 5 gets a $50 price cut on Amazon, which is a third of its price. This is an excellent deal and will make for a great gift as well.
$50 off (33%)
$99 95
$149 95
Fitbit Sense 2 - $100 Cyber Monday savings at Best Buy
An epic $100 discount on the Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch. This is not a Black Friday deal you'd want to miss!
$100 off (33%)
$199 95
$299 95
Fitbit Sense: 37% Cyber Monday discount at Amazon
Get the Fitbit Sense from Amazon. There is a generous 37% Black Friday deal on this smartwatch. Different color options are also discounted, and the discount depends on the color you've chosen.
$111 off (37%)
$188 99
$299 95
Fitbit Inspire 3 - 30% Cyber Monday price cut on Amazon
This is not only one of the newest Fitbit gadgets, but it also got glowing reviews for its functionality and tracking accuracy. Hugely recommended!
$30 off (30%)
$69 95
$99 95
Fitbit Luxe Fitness & Wellness Tracker: save $50 this Cyber Monday
Save $50 on the Fitbit Luxe at Best Buy with this clever Black Friday deal. It drops the price of the fitness tracker to just $79.95!
$50 off (38%)
$79 95
$129 95
Fitbit Charge 4 — down by 27% on Amazon
Amazon is also having some great deals right now on Fitbit devices. You can get 28% off on the Fitbit Charge 4 right now.
$41 off (27%)
$108 99
$149 95
The Fitbit wearables are many, and almost all of them are down by more than 30%! If you have your eyes set on one of these fitness and health trackers, you now is the time to buy one.
Pixel Watch deals
Get the Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi) — $50 Cyber Monday discount on Amazon
The first Google watch is here and even though it was released just a couple of months ago, you get a cool $50 off if you buy on Amazon. The list of features includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band and Multiple Colors.
$51 off (15%)
$299
$349 99
Google's first attempt at a smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, is also being discounted during this Cyber Monday, despite being a really new model. You can have it for $50 less than it would usually cost you.
Smartwatch deals on other brands
Fossil Gen 6 (42mm) — $110 off on Amazon
Grab the Fossil Gen 6 42mm from Amazon and save $110. The smartwatch is compatible with both iPhones and Android phones and offers features like contactless payment, heart rate and SpO2 measuring, and sleep monitoring.
$110 off (37%)
$189
$299
Amazfit GTS 2 — 28% Cyber Monday savings at Amazon
Bluetooth Phone Calls, Alexa GPS Built-In, Fitness Sports Watch for Men Women, 90 Sports Modes, Blood Oxygen Heart Rate Sleep Tracking, Waterproof, Gold.
$50 off (28%)
$129 99
$179 99
Amazfit Bip U Pro Smartwatch: save an extra $15 with this Cyber Monday deal
Get this sweet Black Friday offer at Best Buy right now: $15 off on the Amazfit Bip U Pro Smartwatch.
$15 off (21%)
$54 99
$69 99
Finally, you can go against the grain and search for your wearable happiness elsewhere. There are countless brands out there, and some of them are almost as good as the most popular ones we all know and love. Here are the deals on smartwatches from various other brands that can be found right now.
Which stores have the best deals on smartwatches during Cyber Monday?
The best deals on smartwatches during Cyber Monday usually pop up at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Although, you can also find good deals at Samsung, for example, which usually come in the form of trade-in offers that look quite appealing if you have an eligible device.
Is it worth buying a smartwatch on Cyber Monday?
Of course! Even though the finest bargains are often kept for Black Friday, there's a serious chance all those offers merge and transform into Cyber Monday deals. In this instance, purchasing a smartwatch during the Cyber Monday event makes great sense, especially if you missed the opportunity during the actual Friday event.
Things that are NOT allowed: