50+ Cyber Monday smartwatch deals to grab right now. Save big on Galaxy Watch, Apple Watch, and more

Cyber Monday is officially here and for those of you who missed the shopping spree on the weekend: there are so many epic offers live now that you don't have to worry at all!



From Apple and Samsung to Fitbit and Garmin, there is plenty of models discounted to choose from. However, don't eye a deal for too much - stocks run out and deals expire quite often! We have only hours until the end of Cyber Monday, so also keep that in mind!







Here are the best deals on smartwatches available right now!







Top 5 smartwatch deals of the week

Galaxy Watch 4 (Wi-Fi 44mm): down by $110 with Best Buy Cyber Monday deal! Save $110 on one of the best Android smartwatches on the market - the Galaxy Watch4. From continuous SpO2 and ECG monitoring, to smart notifications and waterproofing, this watch has it all! Don't miss this early Black Friday deal! $110 off (39%) $169 99 $279 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Fenix 6 Pro: Cyber Monday 25% markdown on Amazon This Garmin Fenix 6 Pro deal is not to miss - 25% discount! The Fenix 6 is a feature-rich, premium multisport watch with lots of bells and whistles - grade-adjusted pace guidance, pulse ox sensors, course mapping and more! $152 off (25%) $447 99 $599 99 Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular 41mm): 22% off Truly one of the best deals on a smartwatch this Cyber Monday, bringing the Apple Watch Series 7 with support for cellular connectivity down by 22%! Don't miss out! $21 off (6%) $339 $359 99 Buy at BestBuy Fitbit Sense 2 : now with a $100 Cyber Monday price cut! The Fitbit Sense 2 gets a hefty $100 discount. It packs all health and fitness tracking essentials - ECG, advanced sleep monitoring, automatic workout detection, plus Google Maps, Google Wallet and a built-in voice assistant. What's not to like. Get it while it's still hot! $100 off (33%) $199 95 $299 95 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Instinct 2S Solar Surf Edition: SAVE $100 this Cyber Monday This rugged GPS smartwatch is for the adventurous types out there. It offers up to 51 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, thanks to the power of the Sun, it's also 100m waterproof, heat and shock resistant, and ready to go anywhere you want to take it. And now it's $100 off in this early Black Friday deal! $100 off (20%) $399 99 $499 99 Buy at BestBuy





Apple Watch deals





You can save a considerable amount of cash on Apple Watches right now, thanks to a bunch of good Cyber Monday deals that are live on many of the popular retailer websites. The Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45MM), for example, is enjoying a big $120 discount at Target at the moment, while you can find the OG Apple Watch SE (40mm) for $130 less than it usually costs!





Apple Watch Ultra — $60 off with this Cyber Monday Best Buy deal! If we had to single out the best Apple Watch deal this Holiday season, it would probably be this one. You can now get the Apple Watch Ultra with a $60 discount from Best Buy. This watch brings a huge battery boost, comes in a more rugged body, has a larger screen, and has an additional physical button over the Series 8. $60 off (8%) $739 $799 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) Now $50 OFF at Walmart The larger-size Apple Watch Series 8 with GPS and cellular connectivity is on sale at Walmart, and this could be one of the best deals on this newer model. All the four color options of the Series 8 45mm are now discounted with this deal, but the Starlight one is out of stock. If you're interested in this deal, act quickly because supplies may run out before you know it! $50 off (9%) $479 $529 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 41mm) Now $50 OFF at Walmart Walmart is offering a $50 discount on the Series 8 with cellular connectivity. This is essentially the same deal as the one above, but for the smaller 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 model. As with the previous offer, there are no trade-ins or other requirements to receive this discount. Just hurry before the supplies run out! $50 off (10%) $449 $499 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 41mm) also $50 price cut at Walmart The GPS only version of the Series 8 also gets a similar discount at Walmart with a $50 discount on the 41mm size. Careful — some color options and strap sizes are not discounted, and some may run out of stock. Get the Series 8 now for just $349 and enjoy the latest smartwatch by Apple with the latest features and performance. Don't miss out! $50 off (13%) $349 $399 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS 45mm): $120 Cyber Monday discount at Target Target is offering the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS for $120 off the original price! For only $309.99, you can get one of the best smartwatches on the market. Although the Apple Watch Series 7 is a year old, it offers just the right amount of features, such as blood oxygen monitoring and sleep monitoring. And it will continue to receive the most recent watchOS updates for years to come, just like the newer ones! Right now, this deal provides the best bang for your buck! $120 off (28%) $309 99 $429 99 Buy at Target Apple Watch SE 1st Gen (GPS 40mm) is 47% OFF this Cyber Monday! The original Apple Watch SE is nearly half its original price at Walmart at the moment. This is an excellent entry point into Apple's wearable devices, as well as a thoughtful gift for your children, friends, and family. $130 off (47%) $149 $279 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular 41mm) - Now $160 OFF at Best Buy A crazy good deal on the 41mm Series 7 model with Cellular connectivity is not to be missed. You can get this amazing watch for just $339, saving $160 in the process. $160 off (32%) $339 $499 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (GPS + Cellular 44mm) - Now $20 OFF at Best Buy Looking for something less expensive? Best Buy is offering a $20 discount on the latest 2nd generation Apple Watch SE, which is quite nice given the already low entry point. $20 off (6%) $309 $329 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch SE 1st Gen (GPS, 40mm): now with a $70 Cyber Monday price cut If you don't mind having an older first-generation Apple Watch SE, this is a fantastic deal. This offer is for the 40mm version, and it comes with the latest WatchOS software update, so you can enjoy many of the new features without breaking the bank. $70 off (25%) $209 $279 Buy at BestBuy



