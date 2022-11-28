Save big with the best Cyber Monday iPhone deals so far

Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Best Cyber Monday 2022 iPhone deals: Save big on Apple's iPhones!
Apple's iPhones are some of the most popular ones out there, and like any other tech product during Cyber Monday, they also see some discounts during the event. Given that the big Monday has finally arrived, many of the retailers have already come out with their offers on new and old iPhones alike.

As you might already suspect, though, the price cuts are not exactly anything outlandish. That being said, there are still deals that are worth considering. Walmart, for example, is offering an eGift card with some of the models. In other cases you can even get a second iPhone for free if you renew your plan with a carrier. Not to mention the great trade-in deals that you will see here and there.

If you don't mind buying renewed tech, Amazon also has a number of great deals on those refurbished devices, and they all come with Amazon's 90-day warranty. Of course, there are other places to find iPhone deals, such as Best Buy, and Walmart. Let's dive right in!

Jump to:

iPhone 14 series deals

iPhone 14 Pro Max: get it cheap with a Cyber Monday trade-in from Verizon

The fantastic iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently available for free on Verizon if you choose a new line and trade in a qualifying smartphone. When you switch to any of Big Red's fantastic 5G plans, the carrier will deduct $1000 from the price, plus an extra $200.
$1099 off (100%) Trade-in
$0 /mo
$1099
Buy at Verizon

iPhone 14 Pro Get one for free with a Cyber Monday trade-in

The iPhone 14 Pro on Verizon is also available for free. This is how it works: First, you must bring a qualified phone for a trade-in; the caveat is that Verizon will accept broken phones without leaking batteries; second, you must choose any of the available 5G Unlimited plans; and lastly, you may save an additional $200 by moving from another carrier.
$1000 off (100%)
$0
$999 99
Buy at Verizon

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with $300 eGift card and up to $250 off at Walmart!

The latest and greatest from Apple's phones can be yours with $250 off of its original price as long as you have a trade-in phone (iPhone 12, Galaxy S20 Ultra, or newer). Walmart will also give you a $300 eGift card to sweeten the deal even more.
$550 off (50%) Trade-in
$549
$1099
Buy at Walmart

iPhone 14 Pro: Get it from Walmart with a gift card and trade-in discount!

Same deal as the on on the iPhone 14 Pro Max at Walmart stands for the regular Pro model too. You have to choose between Verizon and AT&T, but you still have the option for $250 in trade-in value and a $300 eGift card.
$550 off (55%) Trade-in
$449
$999
Buy at Walmart

All of the current deals on the iPhone 14 series are trade-in ones. In other words, you are in for a treat as long as you have an eligible device to send out. In some of these cases you can even get the latest iPhone for free!

There's no argument that the iPhone 14 Pro line got some much needed upgrades this year — the new camera is fantastic (though, quite a big module), and the redesigned notch is appreciated... no matter how useful (or not) the Dynamic Island is.

iPhone 13 series deals

iPhone 13 (locked to Straight Talk) Cyber Monday $100 price cut

This bargain will save you $100 off your new iPhone 13 (128GB). There are three colors to pick from. Carrier-locked to Straight Talk.
$100 off (12%)
$729
$829
Buy at Walmart

AT&T iPhone 13, get a $400 eGift card with this Cyber Monday deal

Walmart is giving eGift cards left and right. Get one worth $400 with this iPhone 13. Trade-in an old phone to get up to $250 off the price!
$400 off (55%)
$329
$729
Buy at Walmart

iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB, $450 eGift card + trade-in

Walmart has a few units of the iPhone 13 Pro with 256 GB of storage. Grabbing one will also net you a $450 eGift card. You can lower the price by another $250 if you have a phone to trade in.
$450 off (45%)
$549
$999
Buy at Walmart

Just like with the latest models, the iPhone 13 series can be yours for much less at the moment, as long as you have a trade-in device to give in exchange.

Apple's 2021 iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are likely going to be your best bet at getting a premium iPhone at a decent discount this Cyber Monday. They are great alternatives to the latest iPhone 14 Pro due to still having pretty powerful processors and 120 Hz screens. Basically, the only thing you will really miss is the upgraded camera, but the 13 series still has some good photo- and video-taking capabilities.

iPhone 12 series deals

iPhone 12 Pro Max (Pre-Owned 128GB) - $50 Cyber Monday savings at Best Buy

Get this powerful flagship phone for just $899 in this early Cyber Monday deal!
$50 off (5%)
$899
$949
Buy at BestBuy

iPhone 12 (Renewed) — now on sale this Cyber Monday for just $420

Save 9% on a renewed iPhone 12. Covered by Amazon's 90-day warranty.
$44 off (9%)
$420
$464
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 12 mini is now with a 30% Cyber Monday discount at Walmart!

The first generation of iPhone mini is currently going for a much lower price than usual thanks to a $150 Cyber Monday discount at Walmart! This makes it a much more worthwhile purchase, so if you want a cheap, compact, and powerful phone, this is the perfect opportunity.
$150 off (30%)
$349 99
$499 99
Buy at Walmart

Here is where we finally see offers that don't require you to trade in any other device. The caveat here, however, is that some of these deals are for pre-owned and renewed iPhone 12 models.

The iPhone 12 Pro is not officially sold by Apple, but there are some units still out there in circulation. Mostly refurbished, so shop from reputable sources for those. The iPhone 12 Pro line doesn't have the 120 Hz ProMotion display, so they do feel aging now, but aside from lacking super-smooth animations, they are still pretty solid phones.

The base iPhone 12 is still pretty great and more easily comparable to the iPhone 14 series, as the latter didn't bring all that much new stuff to the party. As for the iPhone 12 mini, we do recommend going for a 13 mini instead, simply because the latter improves on battery life quite well. But, if you are not a heavy user, a 12 mini can do fine for you.

iPhone SE deals

iPhone SE 2020 (Pre-owned 64GB) just $219.99 with this Cyber Monday deal!

Get the second generation iPhone SE for just $219.99 in this early Cyber Monday deal. Great backup phone or a present for your kids or family.
$29 off (12%)
$219 99
$249
Buy at BestBuy

iPhone SE (locked to Total by Verizon) - with a $50 Cyber Monday discount

The second generation Apple iPhone SE is down to its lowest price ever. You can get it for less than $100! Excellent phone for your kids or as a backup device. Don't miss out this early Cyber Monday deal!
$50 off (34%)
$99
$149
Buy at Walmart

The iPhone SE (2022) is the perfect iPhone for those who prefer the older Apple phone designs with rounded corners, as opposed to the current flat-edge ones we see on the flagship iPhones.

They feel instantly familiar, are easy to grasp and use, and come at hefty discounts during sales events. Anything from $200 off to full-on gift with some carrier plans is on the table.

Deals on older iPhone models

iPhone 11 Pro Max (Renewed 256GB): $310 Cyber Monday markdown at Amazon

Ever wanted the most top-tier flagship iPhone, but without spending flagship money? Well, this iPhone 11 Pro Max (renewed) can be yours for a whole $310 lower than its usual price! This model is unlocked, with 256GB of storage. If you opt for the 64 GB variant, you can pick it up for $414!
$310 off (39%)
$490
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

iPhone SE 2020 (Pre-owned 64GB) - save $30 on Cyber Monday

64GB Fully Unlocked (Pre-Owned) -- The perfect budget iPhone in beautiful and minimalist white can now be yours for even less; save $20 today! This is 12% off on this affordable phone!
$30 off (12%)
$219 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

iPhone XR (Pre-owned 64GB) - $40 Cyber Monday discount

Pre-Owned -- Save a clean $40 off an iPhone XR via this early Black Friday deal.
$40 off (13%)
$279 99
$319 99
Buy at BestBuy

iPhone SE 2020 (locked to Total by Verizon) - discounted to just $99

[Locked to Total By Verizon] Save $100 on a new iPhone SE (2nd generation) and get it for just $249 via this deal. This deal went down from $249 to $149, and now from $149 to just $99!
$50 off (34%)
$99
$149
Buy at Walmart

iPhone XS (Pre-Owned 64GB) - save $20 at Best Buy

If you prefer the curved-edge iPhone design, now's the time to grab an iPhone XS for $289.99 via this deal!
$20 off (6%)
$299 99
$319 99
Buy at BestBuy

iPhone 11 (Renewed 64GB) — Down to $330 on Amazon

This affordable, renewed, unlocked iPhone 11 can now be yours for even less. In a pretty Red color, with 64GB of storage.
$330
Buy at Amazon

iPhone 11 Pro Max (Pre-owned 64GB) - $30 discount at Best Buy

This flagship iPhone 11 Pro Max with 64GB can now be yours for $30 less than its usual price.
$30 off (5%)
$619 99
$649 99
Buy at BestBuy

iPhone 11 Pro (Renewed 64GB) - 36% Cyber Monday price cut on Amazon

This renewed, Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro can now be yours with a huge discount!
$204 off (34%)
$395 55
$599 99
Buy at Amazon

Of course, there are older iPhone models that are absolutely worth it. That's the beauty of Apple's ecosystem - you can get an iPhone XS or 11 and still get a year or two of software updates. And even after that time your iPhone will remain perfectly operational. Here are some early Cyber Monday deals on older iPhone devices.

Who has the best deals on iPhones on Cyber Monday?


If you are shopping for the latest models exclusively, your best bet is to check with the major carriers — AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint. See what they have to offer, then head over to Best Buy and Amazon to see if you can find similar offers. Sometimes, if you don't have a good phone to trade in, looking for an unlocked model may net you the better deal.

Older iPhones — like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series — will definitely be discounted at more places. Also, Apple doesn't officially sell the iPhone 13 Pro anymore, but retailers and carriers will still have units and will be looking to get rid of them, so keep a keen eye open!

Are iPhone sold unlocked on Cyber Monday?


Yes, but your best bet is to look for iPhone 13 or older series. The newest Apple phones launch too close to the holiday shopping events — this makes them a hot commodity that's still in-demand enough to not need a discount.

That said, unlocked units of the iPhone 13 Pro are still abound and will most definitely be getting discounts during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There may even be a couple of iPhone 11 units out there, still looking for their first owner. They have the old design and don't support MagSafe accessories, but they will still make for a reliable phone for some years to come!
