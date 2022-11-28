Save big with the best Cyber Monday iPhone deals so far
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's iPhones are some of the most popular ones out there, and like any other tech product during Cyber Monday, they also see some discounts during the event. Given that the big Monday has finally arrived, many of the retailers have already come out with their offers on new and old iPhones alike.
As you might already suspect, though, the price cuts are not exactly anything outlandish. That being said, there are still deals that are worth considering. Walmart, for example, is offering an eGift card with some of the models. In other cases you can even get a second iPhone for free if you renew your plan with a carrier. Not to mention the great trade-in deals that you will see here and there.
If you don't mind buying renewed tech, Amazon also has a number of great deals on those refurbished devices, and they all come with Amazon's 90-day warranty. Of course, there are other places to find iPhone deals, such as Best Buy, and Walmart. Let's dive right in!
Jump to:
iPhone 14 series deals
All of the current deals on the iPhone 14 series are trade-in ones. In other words, you are in for a treat as long as you have an eligible device to send out. In some of these cases you can even get the latest iPhone for free!
There's no argument that the iPhone 14 Pro line got some much needed upgrades this year — the new camera is fantastic (though, quite a big module), and the redesigned notch is appreciated... no matter how useful (or not) the Dynamic Island is.
iPhone 13 series deals
Just like with the latest models, the iPhone 13 series can be yours for much less at the moment, as long as you have a trade-in device to give in exchange.
Apple's 2021 iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are likely going to be your best bet at getting a premium iPhone at a decent discount this Cyber Monday. They are great alternatives to the latest iPhone 14 Pro due to still having pretty powerful processors and 120 Hz screens. Basically, the only thing you will really miss is the upgraded camera, but the 13 series still has some good photo- and video-taking capabilities.
iPhone 12 series deals
Here is where we finally see offers that don't require you to trade in any other device. The caveat here, however, is that some of these deals are for pre-owned and renewed iPhone 12 models.
The iPhone 12 Pro is not officially sold by Apple, but there are some units still out there in circulation. Mostly refurbished, so shop from reputable sources for those. The iPhone 12 Pro line doesn't have the 120 Hz ProMotion display, so they do feel aging now, but aside from lacking super-smooth animations, they are still pretty solid phones.
The base iPhone 12 is still pretty great and more easily comparable to the iPhone 14 series, as the latter didn't bring all that much new stuff to the party. As for the iPhone 12 mini, we do recommend going for a 13 mini instead, simply because the latter improves on battery life quite well. But, if you are not a heavy user, a 12 mini can do fine for you.
iPhone SE deals
The iPhone SE (2022) is the perfect iPhone for those who prefer the older Apple phone designs with rounded corners, as opposed to the current flat-edge ones we see on the flagship iPhones.
They feel instantly familiar, are easy to grasp and use, and come at hefty discounts during sales events. Anything from $200 off to full-on gift with some carrier plans is on the table.
Deals on older iPhone models
Of course, there are older iPhone models that are absolutely worth it. That's the beauty of Apple's ecosystem - you can get an iPhone XS or 11 and still get a year or two of software updates. And even after that time your iPhone will remain perfectly operational. Here are some early Cyber Monday deals on older iPhone devices.
Who has the best deals on iPhones on Cyber Monday?
If you are shopping for the latest models exclusively, your best bet is to check with the major carriers — AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint. See what they have to offer, then head over to Best Buy and Amazon to see if you can find similar offers. Sometimes, if you don't have a good phone to trade in, looking for an unlocked model may net you the better deal.
Older iPhones — like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series — will definitely be discounted at more places. Also, Apple doesn't officially sell the iPhone 13 Pro anymore, but retailers and carriers will still have units and will be looking to get rid of them, so keep a keen eye open!
Are iPhone sold unlocked on Cyber Monday?
Yes, but your best bet is to look for iPhone 13 or older series. The newest Apple phones launch too close to the holiday shopping events — this makes them a hot commodity that's still in-demand enough to not need a discount.
That said, unlocked units of the iPhone 13 Pro are still abound and will most definitely be getting discounts during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There may even be a couple of iPhone 11 units out there, still looking for their first owner. They have the old design and don't support MagSafe accessories, but they will still make for a reliable phone for some years to come!
