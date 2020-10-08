Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View
Black Friday Amazon Prime Day

Best Buy counters Amazon Prime Day 2020 with early Black Friday deals

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Oct 08, 2020, 9:44 AM
Best Buy counters Amazon Prime Day 2020 with early Black Friday deals
While you may be waiting with bated breath for Amazon's belated Prime Day 2020 to coincide with the Apple iPhone 12 serieslaunch on October 13, it's worth knowing that it will also coincide with... Black Friday 2020, at least at Best Buy.

That's right, Best Buy just sent us a press release that for "two days, on Oct. 13 and 14, shoppers can get dozens of deals straight from the not-yet-released Black Friday ad – including one of the most anticipated deals of the season: a 70-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for just $529.99." Whoa, Nelly, how did we get here?

ALSO read:


Best Buy's early Black Friday sale


Well, just as it happens, on those same two dates, Amazon will hold its annual Prime Day bash, and, instead of countering with lame discounts, Best Buy is pulling all the big guns on the runup to Black Friday where big-box stores traditionally have a leg up. You know, queuing for hours after the Thanksgiving dinner, all that fun stuff.

Since Amazon demands its featured sellers to have their best offers for Prime Day 2020, including any discounts they might have had throughout the year, Best Buy is introducing its "Black Friday guarantee":

Because it’s 2020 and life is unpredictable, if the price on one of these deals goes lower before Black Friday, My Best Buy customers will be automatically reimbursed the difference.

Score! Besides the aforementioned 70" Samsung TV, there are several teasers on laptops and headphones, so watch this space while we scour for the goods come October 13.

These are the Best Buy Black Friday deals to expect in the Prime Day October 13-14 2020 period:

  • Samsung 70-inch Class 4K Smart TV for only $529.99 (Save $220)
  • Laptops starting at $119.99
  • JBL Free True Wireless headphones only $69.99 (Save $80)

Moreover, Best Buy will not only be offering more ways to buy and get than ever, including CVS and UPS locations, or the curbside pick-up that became so popular during lockdown, but buyers will have the extended holiday returns option, too. 

Purchases made on Best Buy in the October 13 through January 2 period, can be returned all the way up to January 16, 2021, sweet! Watch this space.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Check out the Aquamarine Green OnePlus 8T 5G in this official video
Popular stories
Sony WF-SP800N review
Popular stories
LG Wing review
Popular stories
When and how to watch the 2020 Apple iPhone 12 5G October event live stream

Popular stories

Popular stories
Survey reveals strong interest in iPhone 12 from Android users but not because of the phone itself
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
The Apple Watch heart sensor and ECG feature may do more harm than good for many users
Popular stories
T-Mobile updates OnePlus 7T Pro 5G with support for its standalone 5G network
Popular stories
App Store grossed nearly twice as much as the Google Play Store during Q3

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless