Best Buy counters Amazon Prime Day 2020 with early Black Friday deals

That's right, Best Buy just sent us a press release that for " two days, on Oct. 13 and 14, shoppers can get dozens of deals straight from the not-yet-released Black Friday ad – including one of the most anticipated deals of the season: a 70-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for just $529.99 ." Whoa, Nelly, how did we get here?

Best Buy's early Black Friday sale





Well, just as it happens, on those same two dates, Amazon will hold its annual Prime Day bash, and, instead of countering with lame discounts, Best Buy is pulling all the big guns on the runup to Black Friday where big-box stores traditionally have a leg up. You know, queuing for hours after the Thanksgiving dinner, all that fun stuff.





Since Amazon demands its featured sellers to have their best offers for Prime Day 2020 , including any discounts they might have had throughout the year, Best Buy is introducing its "Black Friday guarantee":









Score! Besides the aforementioned 70" Samsung TV, there are several teasers on laptops and headphones, so watch this space while we scour for the goods come October 13.





These are the Best Buy Black Friday deals to expect in the Prime Day October 13-14 2020 period:





Samsung 70-inch Class 4K Smart TV for only $529.99 (Save $220)

Laptops starting at $119.99

JBL Free True Wireless headphones only $69.99 (Save $80)



Moreover, Best Buy will not only be offering more ways to buy and get than ever, including CVS and UPS locations, or the curbside pick-up that became so popular during lockdown, but buyers will have the extended holiday returns option, too.





Purchases made on Best Buy in the October 13 through January 2 period, can be returned all the way up to January 16, 2021, sweet! Watch this space.