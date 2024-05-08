Best Buy's Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) deal is here once again; get yours for less than $100
About a month ago, Best Buy launched a cool promo on the budget tablet Lenovo Tab M9 (2023). If you missed it, now’s your chance to take advantage, as the merchant has relaunched its deal. In other words, you can once again get the base 3/32GB model at $40 off its price tag.
While the $40 price cut seems generous enough, as the Android tablet usually costs less than $150, the device has actually been cheaper at Best Buy. As far as we know, the device was sold for under $80 twice. That’s to say, it can now be yours at its second-best price.
Ideal for undemanding users with few requirements on their list, the Tab M9 is the perfect media consumption device. It handles basic everyday tasks, such as video streaming and web browsing. Then again, it can’t really boast the necessary performance for more serious tasks. If you need more horsepower or a keyboard alongside your new device, we suggest this OnePlus Pad deal. It lets you save $80 on the tablet, and you get a free keyboard.
To wrap it up, the Tab M9 is more than ideal for everyday undemanding use. If that’s just what you need, we recommend pulling the trigger on Best Buy’s or Lenovo’s deal.
And if you find this particular Lenovo tablet version way too basic, why not spend another $10 and get the 4/64GB configuration straight from the official store? The device is available at $40 off over there, too.
So, what does your investment of just under $100 give you? A 9-inch tablet with 1340 x 800 HD resolution, Android 12 out of the box, and a MediaTek Helio chipset. Aside from that, the slate packs a 5,100mAh battery, which gives you plenty of screen time with your favorite TV and movie characters. And that’s about it.
08 May, 2024
