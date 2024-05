Best Buy's Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) deal is here once again; get yours for less than $100

Get a new Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for under $100 Best Buy once again sells the entry-level Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for less than $100. The Android tablet features basic specs, so you can use it for entertainment and web browsing, but don't expect wonders out of its performance. Still, with its 9-inch HD display and long battery life, it's more than suitable for everyday video watching and more. $40 off (29%) $99 99 $139 99 Buy at BestBuy 4/64GB Tab M9 (2023): save $40 at Lenovo Don't mind spending a bit more on your new media consumption device? In such a case, we suggest taking advantage of Lenovo's own deal on the Tab M9 (2023). Over there, you can save $40 on the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The slate runs on Android 12 out of the box and will receive software support until 2026. Get yours today and enjoy your $40 in savings. $40 off (27%) $109 99 $149 99 Buy at Lenovo

About a month ago, Best Buy launched a cool promo on the budget tablet Lenovo Tab M9 (2023). If you missed it, now’s your chance to take advantage, as the merchant has relaunched its deal. In other words, you can once again get the base 3/32GB model at $40 off its price tag.While the $40 price cut seems generous enough, as the Android tablet usually costs less than $150, the device has actually been cheaper at Best Buy. As far as we know, the device was sold for under $80 twice. That’s to say, it can now be yours at its second-best price.And if you find this particular Lenovo tablet version way too basic, why not spend another $10 and get the 4/64GB configuration straight from the official store? The device is available at $40 off over there, too.Ideal for undemanding users with few requirements on their list, the Tab M9 is the perfect media consumption device. It handles basic everyday tasks, such as video streaming and web browsing. Then again, it can’t really boast the necessary performance for more serious tasks. If you need more horsepower or a keyboard alongside your new device, we suggest this OnePlus Pad deal . It lets you save $80 on the tablet, and you get a free keyboard.So, what does your investment of just under $100 give you? A 9-inch tablet with 1340 x 800 HD resolution, Android 12 out of the box, and a MediaTek Helio chipset. Aside from that, the slate packs a 5,100mAh battery, which gives you plenty of screen time with your favorite TV and movie characters. And that’s about it.To wrap it up, the Tab M9 is more than ideal for everyday undemanding use. If that’s just what you need, we recommend pulling the trigger on Best Buy’s or Lenovo’s deal.