Best Buy's Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) deal is here once again; get yours for less than $100

4/64GB Tab M9 (2023): save $40 at Lenovo

Don't mind spending a bit more on your new media consumption device? In such a case, we suggest taking advantage of Lenovo's own deal on the Tab M9 (2023). Over there, you can save $40 on the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The slate runs on Android 12 out of the box and will receive software support until 2026. Get yours today and enjoy your $40 in savings.