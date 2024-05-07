This incredible OnePlus Pad Black Friday deal is back with a bang at the official store
Do you remember the incredible OnePlus Pad deal with a gift at the official store? Well, it’s back on and much better this time around! If you’re quick enough, you can get the OnePlus tablet with the Magnetic Keyboard at 17% off. The fantastic offer awaits your attention at the official store.
In case you haven’t been following deals for one of the best tablets, the OnePlus Pad was previously sold with a free stylo worth about $100. When this offer expired, the official store launched a new deal on the slate with a free case. But this particular offer with the keyboard hasn’t gone live since Black Friday, making it sweeter than everything we’ve seen so far in 2024. Given that the accessory is worth about $150, we believe this to be quite a generous offer indeed.
Aside from the unconventional aspect ratio, which increases readability and tactile comfort, this puppy gives you incredibly vivid and natural-looking colors with its 11.61-inch screen with 2800x2000 resolution. It also showcases an extremely thin form factor and a lightweight design, making it easy to carry around on trips.
OnePlus remains true to its commitment to fast charging speeds with its Android tablet. So, when the 9,510mAh battery runs out, this puppy can replenish to 100% in about 80 minutes. For context, we’ve measured the Galaxy Tab S9 battery charging speeds, and it takes about two hours to charge completely.
Do you like what this puppy has to offer? In such case, hurry up and grab yours with the premium gift while it’s still available.
Certainly not as powerful as the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup or the latest iPad Pro models, this Android tablet still attracts fans. Its unique selling points include a 7:5 book-like ratio, blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rates, and plenty of battery life. And now that it comes with such a useful accessory for free, it’s undoubtedly going to tickle the fancy of many other users.
Under the hood, the tablet boasts a MediaTek 9000 processor, making it plenty good for day-to-day interactions. You also have four speakers enhanced for Dolby Atmos.
