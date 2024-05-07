This incredible OnePlus Pad Black Friday deal is back with a bang at the official store

Get the OnePlus Pad + Magnetic Keyboard at 17% off

OnePlus re-launches its Black Friday deal on the fantastic OnePlus Pad. Right now, you can get the amazing Android tablet with an 11.61-inch screen and 144Hz refresh rates at 17% off, and you'll receive the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard in Green completely free with your purchase. The tablet boasts an unusual 7:5 aspect ratio, making it more comfortable for reading, plus a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor.