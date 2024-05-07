Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

This incredible OnePlus Pad Black Friday deal is back with a bang at the official store

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This incredible OnePlus Pad Black Friday deal is back with a bang at the official store
Do you remember the incredible OnePlus Pad deal with a gift at the official store? Well, it’s back on and much better this time around! If you’re quick enough, you can get the OnePlus tablet with the Magnetic Keyboard at 17% off. The fantastic offer awaits your attention at the official store.

Get the OnePlus Pad + Magnetic Keyboard at 17% off

OnePlus re-launches its Black Friday deal on the fantastic OnePlus Pad. Right now, you can get the amazing Android tablet with an 11.61-inch screen and 144Hz refresh rates at 17% off, and you'll receive the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard in Green completely free with your purchase. The tablet boasts an unusual 7:5 aspect ratio, making it more comfortable for reading, plus a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor.
$80 off (17%) Gift
$399 99
$479 99
Buy at OnePlus


In case you haven’t been following deals for one of the best tablets, the OnePlus Pad was previously sold with a free stylo worth about $100. When this offer expired, the official store launched a new deal on the slate with a free case. But this particular offer with the keyboard hasn’t gone live since Black Friday, making it sweeter than everything we’ve seen so far in 2024. Given that the accessory is worth about $150, we believe this to be quite a generous offer indeed.

Certainly not as powerful as the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup or the latest iPad Pro models, this Android tablet still attracts fans. Its unique selling points include a 7:5 book-like ratio, blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rates, and plenty of battery life. And now that it comes with such a useful accessory for free, it’s undoubtedly going to tickle the fancy of many other users.

Aside from the unconventional aspect ratio, which increases readability and tactile comfort, this puppy gives you incredibly vivid and natural-looking colors with its 11.61-inch screen with 2800x2000 resolution. It also showcases an extremely thin form factor and a lightweight design, making it easy to carry around on trips.

Under the hood, the tablet boasts a MediaTek 9000 processor, making it plenty good for day-to-day interactions. You also have four speakers enhanced for Dolby Atmos.

OnePlus remains true to its commitment to fast charging speeds with its Android tablet. So, when the 9,510mAh battery runs out, this puppy can replenish to 100% in about 80 minutes. For context, we’ve measured the Galaxy Tab S9 battery charging speeds, and it takes about two hours to charge completely.

Do you like what this puppy has to offer? In such case, hurry up and grab yours with the premium gift while it’s still available.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Featured Stories

In 2024, Pixel 7 makes both the $1,300 Galaxy S24 Ultra and $350 Nothing Phone 2 look overpriced!
In 2024, Pixel 7 makes both the $1,300 Galaxy S24 Ultra and $350 Nothing Phone 2 look overpriced!
Render and specs for OnePlus 13 leak
Render and specs for OnePlus 13 leak
Analyst sees changes coming to iPhone next year
Analyst sees changes coming to iPhone next year
Battery AI reportedly extends Galaxy S25 battery life
Battery AI reportedly extends Galaxy S25 battery life
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap
Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon

Latest News

6G data speeds hit 100Gbps in test, 500 times faster than average 5G data speeds
6G data speeds hit 100Gbps in test, 500 times faster than average 5G data speeds
Patent application could indicate that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone
Patent application could indicate that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Bye AMD? Samsung reportedly plans to use in-house GPU starting with Exynos 2600 SoC
Bye AMD? Samsung reportedly plans to use in-house GPU starting with Exynos 2600 SoC
Under-screen Face ID for iPhone reportedly delayed (again)
Under-screen Face ID for iPhone reportedly delayed (again)
Mystery premium segment U.S smartphone will be powered by flagship MediaTek chipset
Mystery premium segment U.S smartphone will be powered by flagship MediaTek chipset
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless