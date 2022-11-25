Black Friday deals at Best Buy are live: Lots of discounts on phones, tablets, and smartwatches





Reckon you got the gist of things — Best Buy has some awesome deals this Black Friday! No matter if it's phones, tablets, smartwatches, Windows laptops or MacBooks, almost anything on sale at the retailer is marked down! However, the best deals are true diamonds in the dirt, and we've handpicked the best ones for you.





Jump to:





Best Buy phone deals: instant $300 off the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra







Here's what phones are currently discounted on Best Buy.





Galaxy S22 Ultra (unlocked) now discounted by $300 Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra model, with its strong 10x optical zoom and awesome power user features, can be yours with a huge $300 discount right now via this offer. We're talking a 256GB unlocked S22 Ultra for just $999, instead of its usual price of $1299. A fantastic deal with no strings attached! $300 off (23%) $999 99 $1299 99 Buy at BestBuy Save $250 now on the unlоcked Galaxy S22 Plus! Best Buy has a generous Black Friday offer on the middle sibling of the Galaxy S22 family as well. You can now save $250 on the unlocked models, while carrier-locked ones are also discounted. $250 off (25%) $749 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Save $100 on the Galaxy S22 (unlocked), carrier-locked versions also discounted Best Buy has also discounted the vanilla Galaxy S22. For the unlocked version of this phone, you save $100 right now! This is a 13% discount. Carrier-locked versions are also discounted, so if you want to activate your phone with one of three major carriers, you will also get a discount. $100 off (13%) $699 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Z Fold 4: now discounted by $400! 22% off! Save $400 on the unlocked powerhouse Z Fold 4 right now with this generous Black Friday deal at Best Buy. Get a 2-in-1 phone and tablet at the epic price of just $1,399.99. Trade-in discounts are also available for the carriers. $400 off (22%) $1399 99 $1799 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (unlocked) gets $200 off! Fancy an eye-catching clamshell foldable phone with powerful performance? Yep, the Z Flip 4 is usually quite expensive starting at $1000, but now it is $200 off at Best Buy with this generous Black Friday deal. Trade-in options are available here as well for more savings. $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Save $100 on the new Pixel 7 right now! Yep, starts at $499! Google's latest phone, the Pixel 7, is now $100 off at Best Buy (unlocked). You can get it at $499 right now, which is an epic price for such a newly-released device like the Pixel 7. $100 off (17%) $499 $599 Buy at BestBuy Save $150 on the Pixel 7 Pro! The Pixel 7's bigger sibling, the powerful and mighty Pixel 7 Pro is also discounted with a Black Friday deal at Best Buy. Here, you can save $150 on the unlocked model. Carrier-locked variants are also discounted. $150 off (17%) $749 $899 Buy at BestBuy Pixel 6 Pro: save $300 right now! With this Black Friday deal, you can save $300 on the unlocked Pixel 6 Pro. You only need to activate the phone at the time of purchase to benefit from this hot offer. This is your chance to get this powerful Pixel at a great price! $299 off (30%) $699 99 $999 Buy at BestBuy Save $150 on the Google Pixel 6a: more affordable than ever! Best Buy has an epic Black Friday offer on the 128GB unlocked version of the Pixel 6a, bringing its price down to just $299! This discount affects all three color options, including Charcoal, Sage, and Chalk! Don't miss this chance to get one of the best price-to-performance ratio phones on the market! $150 off (33%) $299 $449 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy A53 unlocked: save $100 right now Samsung's latest mid-range phone, the Galaxy A53 5G, is also now discounted at Best Buy with a cool Black Friday deal. You get to save $100 on the unlocked version, and you don't need any trade-ins or contracts to get this offer. Don't miss out! $100 off (22%) $349 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy $700 off the camera phone Sony Xperia PRO-I The camera phone is heavily discounted in this great Black Friday deal! You can save $700 and get it at the price of a regular flagship now - this is a very generous deal indeed! Enjoy 512GB storage and a 1-inch industry-leading camera sensor. $700 off (39%) $1099 99 $1799 99 Buy at BestBuy Save $400 on the Sony Xperia 1 III 5G 256GB (this is 31% off!) This Black Friday deal sheds $400 off the price of Sony's last year flagship, bringing it to under the psychological $1000 threshold. Get the variable zoom magic while you can! And yes, this discount shaves 31% off the retail price of this phone! $400 off (31%) $899 99 $1299 99 Buy at BestBuy Sony Xperia 5 III 5G 128GB: save $300! The compact flagship from last year is discounted, and now it costs just $699. It's your chance to buy yourself some Xperia magic! We know great compact phones are a rarity these days... but the Xperia 5 III does it right. And with this deal, it's even more attractive! Don't miss out! $300 off (30%) $699 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Pre-owned iPhone 11 now just $399 Discounts on iPhones are rare during such shopping events. However, you can now save $50 on a pre-owned iPhone 11 from Best Buy in Black color. $50 off (11%) $399 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy





The OnePlus 10 Pro, 9 and 9 Pro are available with notable discounts at the retailer. If you're more on a budget, get a 5G-enabled OnePlus mid-ranger now cheaper than ever!







OnePlus 10 Pro is now $250 off at Best Buy! Interested in the OnePlus brand? Here we have the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is the latest flagship from OnePlus from late 2022! This phone is now cheaper even than the lesser OnePlus 10T! Don't miss out on this sold deal from Best Buy, save $250 on your new OnePlus 10 Pro! $250 off (31%) $549 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy Save a massive $350 on the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro! The 2021 OnePlus flagship is still a very sleek device — with a curved design and sophisticated-looking finishes. OnePlus' dedication to snappy performance and updates still keep this device fresh, and it's definitely a fantastic purchase at $449.99. $350 off (44%) $449 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus 9 gets discounted by $300 now at Best Buy! The OnePlus 9 does away with the curved screen of the Pro and gives you bezels that you can actually hold on to. Its camera is slightly worse than on the more expensive model, but for $300 — we can't complain! It's still a solid device, even in late 2022. $300 off (50%) $299 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy Save $70 on the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, approaching budget category! If you're looking for a more budget-friendly device from OnePlus, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G is a very good choice. And thanks to this Black Friday deal at Best Buy, this phone is now more affordable than ever, starting at just $229.99. $70 off (23%) $229 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus Nord N200 5G: save $70 now! Another great option for the buyers on a budget is the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. This phone is now only $169 with this Best Buy Black Friday offer. Don't miss out! $70 off (29%) $169 99 $239 99 Buy at BestBuy





On top of all that, we got many Moto phones offers as well. Deals include the newest flagship by the company, the Motorola Edge Plus from 2022!







Motorola Edge+ (2022) 512GB: save $400 (massive 40% off!) Motorola's flagship from this year is now available for the price of a mid-ranger thanks to this awesome Black Friday deal at Best Buy. Both the Cosmos Blue and Stardust White color options have the same discount! Epic, if you ask us! $400 off (40%) $599 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Motorola Edge (2022): save $100 right now at Best Buy Get $100 off on the unlocked Motorola Edge from 2022 at Best Buy. This is another awesome Black Friday deal at the retailer, and as many of those, it does not require trade-ins, contracts, activations... just simple instant discount! Enjoy! $100 off (17%) $499 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy Save $400 on the Motorola Edge (2021), get it for just $299! Be on the edge of Motorola's flagship game with the 2021 Motorola Edge flagship, now discounted with $400, making it just $299.99 for Black Friday! It normally costs 699.99, so if you ever wanted to grab one of the best Moto phones, now's your chance to do so on the cheap! Don't miss out on it! $400 off (57%) $299 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Moto G Stylus: save $200 (half price!) This cool Black Friday offer from Best Buy cuts the price of the Moto G Stylus by 50%! This is the unlocked version with 256GB of internal storage, and it comes with its own stylus. This deal is great if you're looking for a stylus-rocking phone for less money! $200 off (50%) $199 99 $399 99 Buy at BestBuy Save $80 on the Motorola Moto G Power (2022)! Best Buy will sell you the latest version of the Moto G Power with a nice $80 discount, dropping the overall price to just $169.99! If you are looking for a budget phone that will last you for days, this is a great deal! $80 off (32%) $169 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy Moto G Power (2021): save $120 right now with this epic Best Buy deal! An epic offer on the already affordable Moto G Power from 2021 makes it even more affordable. This Black Friday deal at Best Buy shaves off $120 on the Moto G Power. It is not often we see such big price cuts on phones that are already cheap to begin with! $120 off (48%) $129 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy Moto G 5G (2022) is down by $150! Best Buy is selling the 2022 Moto G 5G for just $250 at the moment, which is 38% less than its original price. This is the unlocked version with 256GB of storage, and it comes in Moonlight Gray. $150 off (38%) $249 99 $399 99 Buy at BestBuy Moto G Pure now for just $109! Save $50 on a very budget-friendly phone, the Moto G Pure. This discount is on the unlocked version of this sweet little budget phone. Don't hesitate! $50 off (31%) $109 99 $159 99 Buy at BestBuy Lively™ Jitterbug Flip2 Cell Phone for Seniors: save $50 and get your grandpa a new cell phone This Black Friday deal discounts this flip phone for seniors by $50. Get it at Best Buy for your grandpa on grandma right now at an irresistible price. We would say - a great option for a Christmas present! $50 off (50%) $49 99 $99 99 Buy at BestBuy





Best Buy Samsung tablets and iPad deals: these Black Friday offers are epic







Whether you want a top-tier iPad Pro or Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra – now is your change to grab them from Best Buy with a huge Black Friday discount!







Save $300 on the Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro right now! Normally costing a pretty hefty $1099.99 price, Apple's 12.9" iPad Pro is now down 27% in cost for Best Buy! Save $300 and get this flagship tablet while the offer is still available! This is the 128GB model, which you can get it in Silver or Space Gray. It is not often we see such big discounts on iPad Pros, or any Apple product for that matter! So, good stuff! $300 off (27%) $799 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad Pro 11-inch gets discounted by $150! You can now save $150 on the 11-inch iPad Pro, and on top of that, you can save up to $450 more if you trade-in a similar device with Best Buy right now. This version comes with 128GB of storage and is colored in Apple's trademark Space Gray. That's an epic deal, hurry up! $150 off (19%) $649 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy Save $60 on the entry-level iPad 10.2-inch now Get a $60 discount right now on the entry-level iPad 10.2-inch with 64GB of storage. Additionally, you can enjoy 3 free months of Apple TV+ with your purchase from Best Buy now! $60 off (18%) $269 99 $329 99 Buy at BestBuy Major 20% off deal on the iPad mini 6 at Best Buy: save $100 Fancy a smaller tablet? Why not go for the iPad mini, which is now discounted by $100 with a sweet Black Friday deal from Best Buy. On top of it all, you get to save up to $300 now if you trade-in a similar device. The savings here are big! $100 off (20%) $399 99 $499 99 Buy at BestBuy Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra! This huge 14.6" tablet is discounted in this generous Black Friday deal. Get the best Android tablet with $300 off, right now. Completely unlocked, no questions asked. This is the 512GB storage version and it comes with an S-Pen in the box. $300 off (21%) $1099 99 $1399 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S8: save $150 right now at Best Buy Even if you don't fancy the Tab S8 Ultra, you can save on the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 with this Black Friday deal at Best Buy. The offer shaves off $150 on this powerful and beautiful Galaxy Tab. Don't miss out! $150 off (21%) $549 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ right now! The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung is currently going for $699.99 thanks to this Black Friday deal at Best Buy. This one has a 12.4” screen, 128GB of storage, and — like all other versions — comes with an S Pen in the box. Wi-Fi connectivity only, though. $150 off (18%) $699 99 $849 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: save $180 The great Fan Edition lineup has an equally great tablet in it! The Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be purchased with $180 off at a crazy-low price in this Black Friday deal that Best Buy is running. This version in particular is the one with 128GB of storage and comes in the Mystic Black color. $180 off (30%) $419 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy Surface Pro 8: save $600 right now You can now save an epic $600 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8. This 13-inch touch screen tablet with Intel Evo platform Core i7 and 16 gigs of RAM is an gorgeous investment now at $999.99! $600 off (38%) $999 99 $1599 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: save $330 at Best Buy Save $330 now on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus 12.3-inch tablet, equipped with Intel Core i3 and 8 gigs of RAM. You can now get it at the very reasonable price of $599.99, and you can save more with trade-in. $330 off (35%) $599 99 $929 99 Buy at BestBuy Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 3i tablet: save $180 right now Can you get a Windows-equipped tablet for less than $200? Well, now you can! The Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 3i is exactly $199.99, almost half its original price in this Black Friday deal! This model comes with a 10.3" (1920x1200) screen, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC, and a detachable keyboard. $180 off (47%) $199 99 $379 99 Buy at BestBuy





Best Buy smartwatch deals: check out some awesome Black Friday deals



Fancy a new smartwatch? Now is the time to get one, as those Best Buy Black Friday discounts are very good!







Save $60 on the Apple Watch Ultra! Here we have Apple's newest Apple Watch model - the rugged, made-for-adventurers Apple Watch Pro - with a clean $60 discount for Black Friday. Whether you like to explore the world, you dabble into diving, or any extreme sports... or you simply want Apple's best smartwatch - take advantage of this deal while it lasts! $60 off (8%) $739 $799 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel Watch: get it now for $50 less! If you fancy yourself an early adopter and find interest in Google's first-ever wearable, the Pixel Watch, you can buy it with a nice $50 discount at Best Buy thanks to this Black Friday deal! The version here is 41mm with an Obsidian Active band with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Don't miss out! $50 off (14%) $299 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy Save $50 on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro! Samsung's latest Pro smartwatch is currently below the $400 mark thanks to this Black Friday deal at Best Buy. This is the 45mm version in its gray color option and is Bluetooth-only. It comes with a durable titanium frame and Samsung's latest and greatest in wearable tech. $50 off (11%) $399 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Watch5 Pro (LTE) now down by $70! The LTE version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro is enjoying a nice Black Friday discount at Best Buy, cutting its price down to $429.99 from its usual 499.99. This is the 45mm option that comes in gray. $70 off (14%) $429 99 $499 99 Buy at BestBuy Epic $110 off on the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (44mm)! This is your chance to own a great Galaxy Watch for less than $200, in fact, the price is $169.99 just during this Black Friday deal, which is not half bad given that it usually goes for almost $280. It comes in Black and has an aluminum frame. Don't let it slip away through your fingers! $110 off (39%) $169 99 $279 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm): now $30 cheaper at Best Buy! $30 are shaved off of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic thanks to a Black Friday deal at Best Buy! This is the LTE-enabled version, and it comes with a stainless steel frame colored in black. $30 off (7%) $399 99 $429 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Instinct 2: buy it now and save $50 while you are at it! Best Buy has now discounted the Garmin Instinct 2. You can save $50 on the 45mm version of the rugged smartwatch's retail price with this Black Friday deal. It comes with fiber-reinforced polymer, colored in a graphite-like tint to keep it lowkey. $50 off (14%) $299 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy Save $100 on the Garmin epix (Gen 2) right now! Best Buy's Black Friday offer on the 2nd-gen Garmin epix has it under $900, down from its usual $1000 price tag! This version in particular comes in a 47mm size, with fiber-reinforced polymer, and GPS connectivity, all in a beautiful titanium color. $100 off (10%) $899 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Fitbit Sense 2: save $100 on it right now An awesome Black Friday deal is available now for the Fitbit Sense 2. You can get this great advanced health smartwatch for just $199.95 right now at Best Buy. All color variants of the wearable are discounted at the moment, so don't miss out! $100 off (33%) $199 95 $299 95 Buy at BestBuy





Best Buy deals on headphones and earbuds





Deals on headphones and earbuds are going very strong right now. Best Buy even has Black Friday discounts on very sought-after models from Apple and Samsung at the moment! Jump into the best deals: