Best Buy Black Friday deals 2022: Awesome deals on phones, tablets, and more

Best Buy phone deals: early Black Friday discounts are on





Best Buy was among the first retailers to launch its Black Friday deals last time, and a week before the official event started, the retailer already had a lot of products with discounted prices. Now the retailer has surprised everybody with a month-early start, so let's check out what's available in the smartphone department, shall we?







Google Pixel 6a: save $150 right now Best Buy has an early Black Friday offer on the 128GB unlocked version of the Pixel 6a, bringing its price down to just $299! This discount affects all three color options, including Charcoal, Sage, and Chalk! Don't miss this chance to get one of the best price-to-performance ratio phones on the market! $150 off (33%) $299 $449 Buy at BestBuy Pixel 6 Pro: save a generous $300 right now With this early Black Friday deal, you can save $300 on the unlocked Pixel 6 Pro. You only need to activate the phone at the time of purchase to benefit from this hot offer. This is your chance to get the best Pixel at a great price! $299 off (30%) $699 99 $999 Buy at BestBuy Sony - Xperia PRO-I 5G 512GB (Unlocked): $700 off!! The camera phone is heavily discounted in this early Black Friday deal! You can save $700 and get it at the price of a regular flagship now - this is a very generous deal indeed! Enjoy 512GB storage and a 1-inch industry-leading camera sensor. $700 off (39%) $1099 99 $1799 99 Buy at BestBuy Sony - Xperia 1 III 5G 256GB: save $400 right now! This early Black Friday deal sheds $400 off the price of Sony's last year flagship, bringing it to under the psychological $1000 threshold. Get the variable zoom magic while you can! $400 off (31%) $899 99 $1299 99 Buy at BestBuy Sony - Xperia 5 III 5G 128GB: save $300! The compact flagship from last year is discounted, and now it costs just $699. It's your chance to buy yourself some Xperia magic! Don't miss out! $300 off (30%) $699 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy





As you can see, it's a great time to get a Sony phone, or step into the foldable future with a Samsung Galaxy Fold or Flip device (now expired but who knows, it might come back at some point)! Take advantage of these offers while they lasts, because judging by the Pixel ones – the time frame is tight!





The OnePlus 10, 9 and 9 Pro are also seeing some discount love right now.

OnePlus 10 Pro SAVE $250, get a flagship for $550! The OnePlus 10 Pro is the latest top-tier phone from the company, released in the second half of 2022. The flagship is now cheaper than the lesser OnePlus 10T, which has a slightly better processor but a worse camera. We recommend the 10 Pro over the 10T anyway! Don't miss out! $250 off (31%) $549 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus 9 Pro: save $350 on the unlocked model The 2021 OnePlus flagship is still a very sleek device — with a curved design and sophisticated-looking finishes. OnePlus' dedication to snappy performance and updates still keep this device fresh, and it's definitely a fantastic purchase at $449.99. $350 off (44%) $449 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus 9: save $300, grab a premium phone at a bargain The OnePlus 9 does away with the curved screen of the Pro and gives you bezels that you can actually hold on to. Its camera is slightly worse than on the more expensive model, but for $300 — we can't complain! It's still a solid device, even in late 2022. $300 off (50%) $299 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 7 Pro: save $150 right now! Google's Pixel 7 Pro is still hot off the presses yet we get a pretty meaty discount for it here! This is for the unlocked phone, so the deal isn't even tied to a specific carrier or service. Just a straight-up $150 off on one of 2022's hottest phones! $150 off (17%) $749 $899 Buy at BestBuy





On top of that, we got select Moto phones, and the OnePlus Nord N20 discounted right now as well.



Motorola Moto G Power (2022): save $80 now Best Buy will sell you the latest version of the Moto G Power with a nice $80 discount, dropping the overall price to just $169.99! If you are looking for a budget phone that will last you for days, this is a great deal! $80 off (32%) $169 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy Moto G Power (2021): save $120 right now with this epic Best Buy deal! An epic offer on the already affordable Moto G Power from 2021 makes it even more affordable. This early Black Friday deal at Best Buy shaves off $120 on the Moto G Power. It is not often we see such big price cuts on phones that are already cheap to begin with! $120 off (48%) $129 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy Moto G Stylus: save $200 and get a stylus-wielding affordable phone This early Black Friday offer from Best Buy cuts the price of the Moto G Stylus by 50%! This is the unlocked version with 256GB of internal storage, and it comes with its own stylus. This deal is great if you're looking for a stylus-rocking phone for less money! $200 off (50%) $199 99 $399 99 Buy at BestBuy Motorola Edge (2021): save $400 and get it for just $299! With this early Black Friday deal, you can get the Motorola Edge from 2021 for just $299.99. One of the best Motorola phones is available for practically entry-level money via an early Black Friday offer from Best Buy. Don't miss out! $400 off (57%) $299 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Moto G 5G (2022) is down by $150, reaching true budget phone territory! Best Buy is selling the 2022 Moto G 5G for just $250 at the moment, which is 38% less than its original price. This is the unlocked version with 256GB of storage, and it comes in Moonlight Gray. $150 off (38%) $249 99 $399 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus Nord N20: save $70 on one of the cleanest-looking budget phones! This early Black Friday deal on the OnePlus Nord N20 from Best Buy brings the unlocked Blue Smoke version of it down to $230! The N20 is without a doubt one of the prettiest phones in its price range, so if you value looks this is a perfect opportunity to snatch a beautiful phone. $70 off (23%) $229 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy Lively™ Jitterbug Flip2 Cell Phone for Seniors: save $50 This Black Friday deal discounts this flip phone for seniors by $50. Get it at Best Buy for your grandpa on grandma right now at an irresistible price. $50 off (50%) $49 99 $99 99 Buy at BestBuy





We'll keep an eye on this surprising early Black Friday event and add more phone deals as they pop-up into existence.





Best Buy deals on tablets and iPad deals: early Black Friday offers are here







Getting a tablet during Black Friday is a good choice, and getting it from Best Buy is an even better one. Right now, there are select Galaxy Tabs discounted, and the iPad Pro is $100 off! If you want something more affordable, you're in luck too - The Tab A8 can be had for pocket money! Here are the deals live now:







Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is going for $300 less at Best Buy right now This huge 14.6" tablet is discounted in this early Black Friday deal. Get the best Android tablet with $300 off, right now. Completely unlocked, no questions asked. This is the 512GB storage version and it comes with an S-Pen in the box. $300 off (21%) $1099 99 $1399 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro: Now with an early Black Friday $300 discount! Apple's 12.9" iPad Pro with Wi-Fi will cost you 27% less than usual at Best Buy right now. This is the 128GB version and you can also get it in Silver, besides the Space Gray option. It is not often we see such discounts on iPads, or any Apple product for that matter! $300 off (27%) $799 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro has dropped from $799 to $649 at Best Buy! You can now save $150 on the 11-inch iPad Pro, and on top of that, you can save up to $450 more if you trade-in a similar device with Best Buy right now. This version comes with 128GB of storage and is colored in Apple's trademark Space Gray. That's an epic deal, hurry up! $150 off (19%) $649 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+: save $150 right now, no strings attached! The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung is currently going for $699.99 thanks to an early Black Friday deal at Best Buy. This one has a 12.4” screen, 128GB of storage, and — like all other versions — comes with an S Pen in the box. Wi-Fi connectivity only, though. $150 off (18%) $699 99 $849 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: save $180 The great Fan Edition lineup has an equally great tablet in it! The Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be purchased with $180 off at a crazy-low price in this early Black Friday deal that Best Buy is running. This version in particular is the one with 128GB of storage and comes in the Mystic Black color. $180 off (30%) $419 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 3i: save $180! Can you get a Windows-equipped tablet for less than $200? Well, now you can! The Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 3i is exactly $199.99, almost half its original price in this early Black Friday deal! This model comes with a 10.3" (1920x1200) screen, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC, and a detachable keyboard. $180 off (47%) $199 99 $379 99 Buy at BestBuy





Best Buy smartwatch deals: some great early Black Friday deals are already live





In terms of smartwatches, we saw some great deals last Black Friday, and we should expect similar treatment this year. As a matter of fact, this surprising early Black Friday even has some smartwatch discounts in it, and even though there are just a handful of models on a deal, they're still worth it.





Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm): down by a modest $30 at Best Buy right now You can have the Watch 7 for as low as $359 in this early Black Friday deal, shedding $30 off its original price. It's the GPS Aluminum variant, 45mm in Midnight color with a matching wristband. $30 off (7%) $399 $429 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel Watch: get Google's first smartwatch now for $50 less! If you fancy yourself an early adopter and find interest in Google's first-ever wearable, the Pixel Watch, you can buy it with a nice $50 discount at Best Buy thanks to an early Black Friday deal! The version here is 41mm with an Obsidian Active band with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. $50 off (14%) $299 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro is down by $50 at Best Buy! Samsung's latest Pro smartwatch is currently below the $400 mark thanks to this early Black Friday deal at Best Buy. This is the 45mm version in its gray color option and is Bluetooth-only. It comes with a durable titanium frame and Samsung's latest and greatest in wearable tech. $50 off (11%) $399 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro with LTE connectivity now down by $70! The LTE version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro is enjoying a nice early Black Friday discount at Best Buy, cutting its price down to $429.99 from its usual 499.99. This is the 45mm option that comes in gray. $70 off (14%) $429 99 $499 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (44mm): get it with this early Black Friday $110 discount! This is your chance to own a great Galaxy Watch for less than $200, in fact, the price is $169.99 just during this early Black Friday deal, which is not half bad given that it usually goes for almost $280. It comes in Black and has an aluminum frame. Don't let it slip away through your fingers! $110 off (39%) $169 99 $279 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Instinct 2: buy it now and save $50 while you are at it! Best Buy has now discounted the Garmin Instinct 2. You can save $50 on the 45mm version of the rugged smartwatch's retail price with this early Black Friday deal. It comes with fiber-reinforced polymer, colored in a graphite-like tint to keep it lowkey. $50 off (14%) $299 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin epix (Gen 2): save $100 now at Best Buy! Best Buy's early Black Friday offer on the 2nd-gen Garmin epix has it under $900, down from its usual $1000 price tag! This version in particular comes in a 47mm size, with fiber-reinforced polymer, and GPS connectivity, all in a beautiful titanium color. $100 off (10%) $899 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm): now $90 cheaper at Best Buy! Almost $100 are shaved off of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic thanks to an early Black Friday deal at Best Buy! This is the LTE-enabled version, and it comes with a stainless steel frame colored in black. $339 99 $429 99 Expired





Speaking of discounted Black Friday smartwatches, you can now get the Fitbit Sense 2 with a 100$ discount. Select Garmin smartwatch models are also discounted right now.



Best Buy deals on headphones and earbuds: up your audio game with some early Black Friday offers





The generous Black Friday deals at Best Buy also covered earbuds and headphones. As expected, Best Buy started its Black Friday campaign early, this time way earlier then last year. The usual suspects are already discounted - meaning the Beats Studio3, some Galaxy earbuds, and also Sony headphones, although not the XMs sadly.





Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation): save $30 This a perfect opportunity to try out Apple's entry-level AirPods. These don't even have the wireless charging case, but at least they come at a very good price point. And, with an extra $30 off they are ready to compete with all other "affordable" offerings. $30 off (23%) $99 99 $129 99 Buy at BestBuy Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio: now $200 cheaper than usual! The Beats Studio 3 are the flagship of the trendy Beats line and doesn't seem to be going anywhere! Your best chance to get the Studio3 with an amazing $200 discount is this early Black Friday deal. Get them for just $149.99 which is 57% off their regular price! $200 off (57%) $149 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, the older model, hard to beat price! The older model Galaxy Buds Pro are nothing to snark at. They were excellent when they first released and they are still a serious pair of wireless earbuds. Just cheaper thanks to the newer model! Right now, this cool early Black Friday deal discounts the Galaxy Buds Pro with $80. $80 off (40%) $119 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple AirPods Max: get these premium headphones for just $449.99! Apple has not budged from the $550 price of the AirPods Max ever since they were first released, however — the retailers have. And with these early discounts, we can see them drop between $70 and $100. Plus, Best Buy gives you 4 months of Apple Music ($44) and 3 months of Apple TV+ ($21) with your purchase! $100 off (18%) $449 99 $549 99 Buy at BestBuy Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro: save $50 with Best Buy's early Black Friday deal! The Powerbeats have been designed for workouts so you can sweat in style! They will not fall out of your ears and will continuously deliver pumping bass. You can save $50 on the Powerbeats Pro by Beats by Dr. Dre right now at Best Buy with this cool early Black Friday deal. $50 off (25%) $149 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy

Best Buy deals on laptops: early Black Friday offers are on







Best Buy's also got some awesome deals on laptops and MacBooks right now. You can get a great $150 off on the MacBook Air. Steeper discounts are available on select Windows laptops. Check out the deals live down below:







M1 MacBook Air: buy it now and save $200! The 2020 MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip can be yours for just $800 right now! It comes with 256GB SSD, 8GB of memory, and a 13.3" display. This is one of the best bang-for-your-buck laptops on the market even to this day! $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy M2 MacBook Air (Latest Model): now down by $150! Apple's brand new MacBook Air with the M2 chip inside is already being discounted at Best Buy, brining its price down to $1049 from $1199! It comes with a 13.6" display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. $150 off (13%) $1049 $1199 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro is with a massive $500 early Black Friday discount! Best Buy is selling the Galaxy Book2 Pro from Samsung with an amazing 30% discount right now. It comes with a 15.6” AMOLED touch screen, an Intel 12th-gen Evo Core i7, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a big 1TB SSD. $500 off (30%) $1149 99 $1649 99 Buy at BestBuy HP Pavilion x360: save $330 with this generous Black Friday deal This one is another awesome laptop Black Friday offer from Best Buy. The retailer is feeling really generous and is giving you $330 off right now on the HP Pavilion x360 with an Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, and 512GB SSD. $330 off (40%) $499 99 $829 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: now down by $330! Best Buy has the newest version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for just 599.99, down from its usual $929.99! This model in particular 12.3” touch screen, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, and a 128GB SSD. $330 off (35%) $599 99 $929 99 Buy at BestBuy HP Victus (15.6") Gaming Laptop: buy it now and save $300! The HP Victus is going for $799.99 at Best Buy right now thanks to an early Black Friday deal. It comes equipped with the Intel Core i7-12650H processor, 16GB of RAM, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and 512GB of SSD storage. All in all a pretty good deal! $300 off (27%) $799 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy HP ENVY 17.3" Laptop: save $300 You can now save $300 on the HP Envy ENVY 17.3" Laptop with this hot early Black Friday deal at Best Buy. This model comes with an Intel Core i7 chip, 12GB Memory and 512GB SSD. $999 99 $1299 99 Expired





Best Buy deals on TVs: early Black Friday offers







Last but not least, you can get a new widescreen TV for your viewing pleasure - cold days are coming and Netflix blockbuster series are getting their new seasons accordingly. You can shave almost $1000 off the price of one of the best Samsung QLED models - 85 inches at that! And there are also deals on LG's industry leading OLED TVs - check them all out below:





Samsung - 85" Class QN85B: SAVE $900! Best Buy is currently selling the 85-inch Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV with a $900 discount from its $3,299.99 original sticker. With a 120Hz QLED display and a long list of enhancements and features, this TV should give you an amazing watching and gaming experience. $900 off (27%) $2399 99 $3299 99 Buy at BestBuy

LG C2 OLED Series 65": SAVE $400! You can now get LG's 65-inch Class C2 Series OLED 4K UHD for $1,699.99 from Best Buy and save $400. With this one, you should also get a great picture thanks to LG's Brightness Booster and technologies like Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. According to LG, this TV will also give you an ultimate gaming experience. $400 off (19%) $1699 99 $2099 99 Buy at BestBuy

Sony BRAVIA A9S 48": SAVE $200! Get Sony's 48-inch BRAVIA A9S Series OLED 4K UHD TV for $799.99 from Best Buy and save $200. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a long list of features that should let you fully enjoy your favorite TV shows and movies. $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy

Samsung 75" Class TU690T Series: save $270 Another great early Black Friday deal at Best Buy is on the Samsung 75" Class TU690T Series TV. You can now save $270 on this TV right now. Enjoy the enormous screen and awesome quality of this TV for way less than it usually costs! $270 off (32%) $579 99 $849 99 Buy at BestBuy









Is Best Buy going to have Black Friday deals on phones?





Yes, absolutely! Best Buy has some of the best Black Friday deals on phones every year. And as you can see above, the deals this year are blowing the competition out of the water. Black Friday is epic at Best Buy, and what's even cooler is that the majority of the phone deals live right now at Best Buy don't require activation (some do, but most don't!).







When do the Best Buy Black Friday deals start?





Although the Black Friday shopping event is officially on November 25, we already have plenty of early Best Buy Black Friday deals on all kinds of tech products, from phones and tablets to smartwatches and TVs. Yes, Black Friday started way earlier than expected at Best Buy! Best Buy Cyber Monday deals will start popping up during the weekend as well, so even if you're late, you'll likely find some good discounts on your favorite phones. However, the best deals, with the best discounts, are now and on November 25, and will expire quickly, so stay tuned! Be sure to check this page for updates on time!



