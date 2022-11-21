Best Buy Black Friday deals 2022: Awesome deals on phones, tablets, and more
Okay guys, Black Friday week is here! The deals at Best Buy started more than two weeks ago, and the retailer is wow-ing us with incredible discounts on tech: phones, tablets, headphones, smartwatches, basically anything you would want. The deals are officially on, and you don't have to wait now for the big day when so many generous discounts are available now!
Best Buy has discounts on Sony and Motorola phones, on the Galaxy tablets, on a plethora of exciting headphones and earbuds, smartwatches... and even laptops and TVs! Let's jump into the offers now!
Best Buy Black Friday deals of the day by categories:
- Phones: Get the best Xperia out there with $700 off!
- Tablets: $200 off on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Smartwatches: $110 off the Galaxy Watch 4
- Headphones: $100 off the Beats Studio³
- TVs: $900 off the Samsung QN85B
- Laptops: $500 off the Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop
Best Buy phone deals: early Black Friday discounts are on
Best Buy was among the first retailers to launch its Black Friday deals last time, and a week before the official event started, the retailer already had a lot of products with discounted prices. Now the retailer has surprised everybody with a month-early start, so let's check out what's available in the smartphone department, shall we?
As you can see, it's a great time to get a Sony phone, or step into the foldable future with a Samsung Galaxy Fold or Flip device (now expired but who knows, it might come back at some point)! Take advantage of these offers while they lasts, because judging by the Pixel ones – the time frame is tight!
The OnePlus 10, 9 and 9 Pro are also seeing some discount love right now.
On top of that, we got select Moto phones, and the OnePlus Nord N20 discounted right now as well.
We'll keep an eye on this surprising early Black Friday event and add more phone deals as they pop-up into existence.
Best Buy deals on tablets and iPad deals: early Black Friday offers are here
Getting a tablet during Black Friday is a good choice, and getting it from Best Buy is an even better one. Right now, there are select Galaxy Tabs discounted, and the iPad Pro is $100 off! If you want something more affordable, you're in luck too - The Tab A8 can be had for pocket money! Here are the deals live now:
Best Buy smartwatch deals: some great early Black Friday deals are already live
In terms of smartwatches, we saw some great deals last Black Friday, and we should expect similar treatment this year. As a matter of fact, this surprising early Black Friday even has some smartwatch discounts in it, and even though there are just a handful of models on a deal, they're still worth it.
Speaking of discounted Black Friday smartwatches, you can now get the Fitbit Sense 2 with a 100$ discount. Select Garmin smartwatch models are also discounted right now.
Best Buy deals on headphones and earbuds: up your audio game with some early Black Friday offers
The generous Black Friday deals at Best Buy also covered earbuds and headphones. As expected, Best Buy started its Black Friday campaign early, this time way earlier then last year. The usual suspects are already discounted - meaning the Beats Studio3, some Galaxy earbuds, and also Sony headphones, although not the XMs sadly.
Best Buy deals on laptops: early Black Friday offers are on
Best Buy's also got some awesome deals on laptops and MacBooks right now. You can get a great $150 off on the MacBook Air. Steeper discounts are available on select Windows laptops. Check out the deals live down below:
Best Buy deals on TVs: early Black Friday offers
Last but not least, you can get a new widescreen TV for your viewing pleasure - cold days are coming and Netflix blockbuster series are getting their new seasons accordingly. You can shave almost $1000 off the price of one of the best Samsung QLED models - 85 inches at that! And there are also deals on LG's industry leading OLED TVs - check them all out below:
Is Best Buy going to have Black Friday deals on phones?
Yes, absolutely! Best Buy has some of the best Black Friday deals on phones every year. And as you can see above, the deals this year are blowing the competition out of the water. Black Friday is epic at Best Buy, and what's even cooler is that the majority of the phone deals live right now at Best Buy don't require activation (some do, but most don't!).
When do the Best Buy Black Friday deals start?
Although the Black Friday shopping event is officially on November 25, we already have plenty of early Best Buy Black Friday deals on all kinds of tech products, from phones and tablets to smartwatches and TVs. Yes, Black Friday started way earlier than expected at Best Buy! Best Buy Cyber Monday deals will start popping up during the weekend as well, so even if you're late, you'll likely find some good discounts on your favorite phones. However, the best deals, with the best discounts, are now and on November 25, and will expire quickly, so stay tuned! Be sure to check this page for updates on time!
