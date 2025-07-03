3 features that'll make me upgrade to the iPhone 17 Pro Max
Big battery, better zoom, and video tricks – Apple's next big iPhone might just get me.
Apple might be cooking up a fresh new look for the iPhone 17 Pro Max – and by "fresh", I mean the camera bump could turn into a full-on camera island. Not exactly a beauty queen, but hey, it's what's inside that counts, right? Rumors and leaks are already swirling, and honestly… this might just be the year I finally upgrade.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is going to be a huge phone. And that's exactly why I like Pro Max models: because with this huge size comes a huge battery. And actually, battery life is everything for me. Or, almost. Here's the three features that'll make me upgrade this year.
Why I'm considering getting the iPhone 17 Pro Max
Battery bigger than 4,685mAh
I am currently rocking an iPhone 13 Pro Max. Even though this phone still has some juice left in it (plenty), next year will mark 5 years after its release. I'm starting to think of upgrading. The main reason why I got the iPhone 13 Pro Max at the time was the battery. Rumor has it, the iPhone 17 Pro Max may become thicker so it can fit even more battery in itself.
As in, the biggest battery life on an iPhone, ever.
And for me, that's key – I'm this peculiar person who hates charging every night (it's related to bad memories and a gray iPhone 8), and I love to go out freely, do whatever I want on my phone, and still have battery to roam the streets at night and take nighttime photos. Especially in the summer. And I'm a very heavy user, able to drain the battery of my iPhone 13 Pro Max in less than half a day (well, it's old and not at full capacity, but you get my drift).
Upgraded 48 MP telephoto
The iPhone 16 Pro Max. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
Another thing that's attractive to me with the iPhone 17 Pro Max is the rumored 48MP telephoto camera. Recently, I've been appreciating more and more zoom shots (well, when the camera is good) and their use cases.
You can do all kinds of fun, creative stuff with a good telephoto camera. I mean, I almost caught a squirrel the other day – with my iPhone 13 Pro Max – but it slipped away just out of range. With better zoom, I could've snapped a crisp, high-quality close-up and actually posted it instead of just telling people about "the one that got away". Instagram deserves that squirrel.
Video boost: dual video recording
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is also rumored to get a boost in videography. Specifically, the phone is rumored to be able to have cameras on both sides work together with dual video recording. This is a super cool feature for reactions or just your simple blog, all things I've been looking into lately. This was achievable before, but it wasn't a thing in the default Camera app.
The trade-offs I'm willing to expect
Of course, nothing is ideal, and I harbor no expectations that the iPhone 17 Pro Max would be, either. We have that, to put it mildly, ugly redesign of the camera bump into a camera island or into a camera village, more like it. And the potential Apple logo move, which wouldn't sit right with a MagSafe transparent case, if tipster Majin Bu is right.
Design is pretty big for me, but there's almost nothing that I wouldn't accept for a huge battery in an iPhone. iOS 26 and its redesign would balance the ugly outside looks (if the redesign is even true, I find it hard to believe even after months of leaks) for me, so I can live with it.
Another potential trade-off could be the weight of the phone. With a bigger battery and thicker body, it may come on the heavier side. However, I'm trained on the iPhone 13 Pro Max and it may not bother me. Of course, on this one, I'll have to first hold the phone in my hand to know if the weight would be acceptable for me.
There's also the elephant in the room: a potential price hike. It is not certain if the price hike would happen and the exact prices are yet to leak, but rumor has it that the entire iPhone 17 series may come at a higher price than the 16. Depending on how high it ends up being, I may consider a 16 Pro Max for an upgrade. But it's more likely I'll go for the 17. I never buy iPhones straight out of pocket anyway, I'm not that rich.
Will the iPhone 17 Pro Max be worth it for me?
If the rumors about a battery size upgrade, it would definitely be worth it. Pro Max models are already exceptional with battery life, but at least for me, more is more. Additionally, I'd be delighted with an upgraded telephoto camera and new video features.
Are you due for an upgrade this year or next, and would you go for the iPhone 17 Pro Max and why? Share with us in the comments!
