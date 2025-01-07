It's not too late to save $400 on the Pixel 8 Pro at Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Did you miss Best Buy's splendid sale on the Pixel 8 Pro? The high-end Android phone was $400 off at the seller sometime before Christmas. But do you know what? It's still available at the same price! That means it's not too late to buy the former Google flagship for $599 instead of $999, provided you select its 128GB variant.
If the base storage configuration doesn't suit you quite well, don't despair. The 256GB model has the same $400 price cut. On top of that, both models can be yours for an extra $100 off with immediate activations at Best Buy, provided you don't mind paying a $35 activation fee. By the way, Amazon has a matching sale, saving you $400 on the 128GB model, but only in Bay. No other options are available in brand-new condition at the e-commerce giant.
What about its camera capabilities? Well, they're excellent. The handset was among the best camera phones upon its release, offering plenty of detail and accurate colors. On the downside, as we've pointed out in our Pixel 8 Pro review, photos taken in Portrait mode are still somewhat imperfect.
While its Tensor G3 chip doesn't quite match the Galaxy S24 Ultra performance, the model provides superior AI capabilities. For some users, that's good enough. So, if you think this fella is good enough an option for your needs, consider getting the Pixel 8 Pro for 40% off at Best Buy!
Having been one of the best Google Pixel phones back in its day, the Pixel 8 Pro is still a very capable option. It sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, offering brilliant visuals. Not only that, but we were pleased to discover both the minimum and maximum brightness levels are quite satisfactory.
On top of its top-end rear setup with a 50 MP main camera, a 48 MP ultra-wide unit, and a 48 MP 5X Zoom lens, the handset promises quite a few features within its camera app. You've got things like Magic Editor, Zoom Enhance, Best Take, and more to help your shots truly pop.
