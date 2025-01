It's not too late to save $400 on the Pixel 8 Pro at Best Buy

Save $400 on the Pixel 8 Pro at Best Buy If you're interested in getting yourself a new high-end Android phone, consider the Pixel 8 Pro. The unit is still $400 off at Best Buy, offering more value for money. Both the 128GB and the 256GB units sport the same $400 price cut. $400 off (40%) $599 $999 Buy at BestBuy The Pixel 8 Pro is also $400 off at Amazon Amazon hosts a matching sale on the Pixel 8 Pro, selling the handset for $400 off its usual price. The discount is only available on the 128GB model in Bay, providing more value for money. Get one and save. $400 off (40%) Buy at Amazon

Did you miss Best Buy's splendid sale on the Pixel 8 Pro ? The high-end Android phone was $400 off at the seller sometime before Christmas. But do you know what? It's still available at the same price! That means it's not too late to buy the former Google flagship for $599 instead of $999, provided you select its 128GB variant.If the base storage configuration doesn't suit you quite well, don't despair. The 256GB model has the same $400 price cut. On top of that, both models can be yours for an extra $100 off with immediate activations at Best Buy, provided you don't mind paying a $35 activation fee. By the way, Amazon has a matching sale, saving you $400 on the 128GB model, but only in Bay. No other options are available in brand-new condition at the e-commerce giant.Having been one of the best Google Pixel phones back in its day, theis still a very capable option. It sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, offering brilliant visuals. Not only that, but we were pleased to discover both the minimum and maximum brightness levels are quite satisfactory.What about its camera capabilities? Well, they're excellent. The handset was among the best camera phones upon its release, offering plenty of detail and accurate colors. On the downside, as we've pointed out in our Pixel 8 Pro review , photos taken in Portrait mode are still somewhat imperfect.On top of its top-end rear setup with a 50 MP main camera, a 48 MP ultra-wide unit, and a 48 MP 5X Zoom lens, the handset promises quite a few features within its camera app. You've got things like Magic Editor, Zoom Enhance, Best Take, and more to help your shots truly pop.While its Tensor G3 chip doesn't quite match the Galaxy S24 Ultra performance, the model provides superior AI capabilities. For some users, that's good enough. So, if you think this fella is good enough an option for your needs, consider getting thefor 40% off at Best Buy!