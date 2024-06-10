Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The remarkable Beats Studio Pro enjoy a huge $170 price cut on Amazon

The remarkable Beats Studio Pro enjoy a huge $170 price cut on Amazon, but only for a short while
Wondering which is the best bang-for-buck headset you can get right now? Amazon is here with an answer – it’s the Beats Studio Pro. These wireless Bluetooth headphones have once again plunged some 49% from their regular MSRP of about $350. In other words, if you want to get the most value for your next such investment, you shouldn’t miss out on this chance to save $170 on these cans.

As far as we know, the Beats headphones now enjoy their second-best price on Amazon. It has been topped just once during the Black Friday shopping bonanza of yesteryear. As if that’s not enough, they don’t often get as affordable as now. Usually, you’d have to cough up about $250 to get them. But not today, so stop wasting time and grab yours before Amazon’s deal disappears.

At 49% off, the headset easily beats many of its competitors. For instance, the similarly priced Sony WH-1000XM4 don’t boast the same discount at the time of writing. In fact, these can set you back over $200 (and they, too, are on sale!). As you might expect, you won’t find any high-class option from Bose under the $180 mark in brand-new condition. 

As with any other quality set of headphones, these cans naturally have ANC. The technology works remarkably well, silencing most of the outside world at your whim. Keep in mind, however, that if you don’t get a good fit, the ANC may not work as perfectly as it should. 

The Studio Pro also give you impressive audio for their current price. They offer bass-boosted sound, nicely balanced treble, and slightly enhanced highs, allowing you to enjoy clear and crisp tunes. Something really remarkable here is the USB-C Lossless Audio feature, which is absent even on the significantly more expensive AirPods Max. Essentially, it provides higher-fidelity audio via wired (USB-C) listening.

This wired listening mode features three EQ presets, too. Finally, these cans can keep your favorite tunes going strong for up to 40 hours per charge.

Once again, we’d like to remind you that Amazon’s top-notch offer on the Beats Studio Pro probably won’t remain live for too long. If you want to get a $350 headset for less than $180, now’s the time to pull the trigger!
