Amazon discounts the Beats Studio Pro, letting you get flagship headphones at a great price

We already shared that Woot is selling the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds for just $94.99, letting you score a pair for peanuts. But if you are in the market for top-quality headphones instead, the Beats Studio Pro are the cans you should get.

Right now, Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on them, meaning you can treat yourself to a pair for just under $250. Not too shabby, considering that these fellas will usually set you back about $350. And when you add the fact that these are Beats' current flagship headphones, the deal becomes just unmissable, even though it's a bit shy of the $180 off (51%) discount the cans received for Prime Day.

Beats Studio Pro: Save $100!

Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the high-end Beats Studio Pro, letting you score a pair for just under $250. The headphones offer amazing sound, top-tier ANC, and up to 40 hours of listening time. Act fast and save now!
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


Beats makes some of the best headphones on the market and of course, its top-of-the-line cans will pack incredible sound with a punchy bass. In addition, they will let you enjoy your songs in peace from the outside world, packing top-tier ANC. Yet, the noise-canceling is inferior to the ANC on Bose and Sony's high-end headphones.

On top of their awesome sound and ANC, these puppies deliver up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge. Plus, they feature fast charging, with a quick 10-minute charge giving you up to 4 hours of listening.

With their awesome sound, effective ANC, and fantastic battery life, the Beats Studio Pro are a solid deal on any day. But at their current price on Amazon, they are a true bargain. So, don't waste any more time — hit that deal button and snag your Beats Studio Pro at a hefty discount now while you still can!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena

Loading Comments...

