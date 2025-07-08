Prime Day slashes $250 off the Motorola Edge (2024), turning it into a no-brainer
The phone can be yours for just under $300—a bargain price for the speedy performance and gorgeous display it brings to the table.
Looking for an unmissable deal on a solid mid-range phone? Amazon's Prime Day offer on the Motorola Edge (2024) might be just what you've been waiting for.
As part of its shopping extravaganza for Prime members, Amazon has slashed $250 off this mid-ranger. That means you now have the chance to grab one for just under $300—a bargain price, considering its regular cost is around $550.
Just don't wait too long, as no one knows how much time this sweet discount will stay up for grabs. After all, you're not the only bargain hunter eyeing a great deal on a reliable smartphone. And we'd say the Edge (2024) is a pretty solid choice, bringing a lot to the table for the price.
While it may be from last year, its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM still give it enough firepower to handle most tasks and games without breaking a sweat. It even ran League of Legends: Wild Rift effortlessly during our dedicated review, which is impressive given how demanding the game can be.
Since it's positioned in the mid-range category, we can't expect our friend here to take stunning photos on par with the best camera phones of 2025. However, its 50MP main camera does take beautiful pictures—especially for a phone that can be yours for just under $300. That said, there's no telephoto lens on board, so you can expect some loss in detail when zooming in.
All things considered, the Motorola Edge (2024) is definitely worth getting, especially now that can be yours for much less than usual. So, act fast and get one this Prime Day now!
We were also quite pleased by its gorgeous 6.6-inch P-OLED screen with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, which delivers beautiful visuals. And if that's not enough, it also supports a high 144Hz refresh rate and can reach a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, so don't worry—you'll be able to see clearly even on the sunniest days.
