Prime Day brings some of the best tech deals of the year

Prime Day slashes $250 off the Motorola Edge (2024), turning it into a no-brainer

The phone can be yours for just under $300—a bargain price for the speedy performance and gorgeous display it brings to the table.

A hand holding a Motorola Edge (2024).
Looking for an unmissable deal on a solid mid-range phone? Amazon's Prime Day offer on the Motorola Edge (2024) might be just what you've been waiting for.

As part of its shopping extravaganza for Prime members, Amazon has slashed $250 off this mid-ranger. That means you now have the chance to grab one for just under $300—a bargain price, considering its regular cost is around $550.

Motorola Edge (2024): Now $250 OFF for Prime Day!

$250 off (45%)
Save $250 and get the Motorola Edge (2024) for just under $300. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and 8GB of RAM, it delivers smooth performance. It also takes impressive photos and features a stunning 6.6-inch P-OLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Just don't wait too long, as no one knows how much time this sweet discount will stay up for grabs. After all, you're not the only bargain hunter eyeing a great deal on a reliable smartphone. And we'd say the Edge (2024) is a pretty solid choice, bringing a lot to the table for the price.

While it may be from last year, its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM still give it enough firepower to handle most tasks and games without breaking a sweat. It even ran League of Legends: Wild Rift effortlessly during our dedicated review, which is impressive given how demanding the game can be.

We were also quite pleased by its gorgeous 6.6-inch P-OLED screen with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, which delivers beautiful visuals. And if that's not enough, it also supports a high 144Hz refresh rate and can reach a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, so don't worry—you'll be able to see clearly even on the sunniest days.

Since it's positioned in the mid-range category, we can't expect our friend here to take stunning photos on par with the best camera phones of 2025. However, its 50MP main camera does take beautiful pictures—especially for a phone that can be yours for just under $300. That said, there's no telephoto lens on board, so you can expect some loss in detail when zooming in.

All things considered, the Motorola Edge (2024) is definitely worth getting, especially now that can be yours for much less than usual. So, act fast and get one this Prime Day now!

Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless