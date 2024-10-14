See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Close-up view of a pair of Sennheiser True Wireless 3 earbuds
A few weeks ago, we told you about a sweet deal on Woot that had the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds for 66% off their price. With this discount, bargain hunters were able to save a whopping $185 on these far-from-budget-friendly earphones and score a pair for just $94.99.

Why are we telling you all this? Well, that awesome deal has reappeared, giving you another chance to save big on Sennheiser's ex-flagship earbuds! That being said, in true Woot fashion, it's a limited-time promo and might expire soon. In other words, you should take advantage of this sale now, as the earbuds are worth every penny, and it would be a real shame to miss out on scoring a pair while they're so heavily discounted.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds: Get them for just $94.99!

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are discounted by a whopping $185 at Woot and can be yours for only $94.99. The earbuds offer amazing sound and top-tier ANC. They are a true bargain at their current price, so act fast and save on a pair now!
$185 off (66%)
$94 99
$279 95
Buy at Woot

Save 51% on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 in Black

Alternatively, you can get a pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 at a sweet 51% discount on Amazon.
$142 off (51%)
Buy at Amazon


Being among the best earbuds on the market, these fellas deliver top-quality sound, which you can fine-tune to your taste via the EQ in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. And with their top-tier ANC, they will allow you to enjoy your tunes without distractions.

In addition, they boast an IPX4 water resistance rating, giving them protection against water splashes from any angle and making them perfect for the gym. They also deliver great battery life, offering up to 7 hours of listening time without the case and up to 28 hours with it.

All in all, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are a true must-have, allowing you to enjoy Sennheiser's iconic sound, complemented by great ANC and battery life, for less than $95! Therefore, don't wait around—grab a pair of top-quality earphones on the cheap now while the offer is still up for grabs!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Google's permanently discounted Pixel Watch 2 is temporarily marked down to a bonkers price now
Google's permanently discounted Pixel Watch 2 is temporarily marked down to a bonkers price now

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
The incredible Garmin Forerunner 965 is sweetly discounted by $110 at Amazon
The incredible Garmin Forerunner 965 is sweetly discounted by $110 at Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless