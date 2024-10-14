At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
A few weeks ago, we told you about a sweet deal on Woot that had the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds for 66% off their price. With this discount, bargain hunters were able to save a whopping $185 on these far-from-budget-friendly earphones and score a pair for just $94.99.
Why are we telling you all this? Well, that awesome deal has reappeared, giving you another chance to save big on Sennheiser's ex-flagship earbuds! That being said, in true Woot fashion, it's a limited-time promo and might expire soon. In other words, you should take advantage of this sale now, as the earbuds are worth every penny, and it would be a real shame to miss out on scoring a pair while they're so heavily discounted.
Being among the best earbuds on the market, these fellas deliver top-quality sound, which you can fine-tune to your taste via the EQ in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. And with their top-tier ANC, they will allow you to enjoy your tunes without distractions.
In addition, they boast an IPX4 water resistance rating, giving them protection against water splashes from any angle and making them perfect for the gym. They also deliver great battery life, offering up to 7 hours of listening time without the case and up to 28 hours with it.
All in all, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are a true must-have, allowing you to enjoy Sennheiser's iconic sound, complemented by great ANC and battery life, for less than $95! Therefore, don't wait around—grab a pair of top-quality earphones on the cheap now while the offer is still up for grabs!
