Prime Day drops the powerful Galaxy Tab S9 to irresistible price

A person holding a Galaxy Tab S9.
Prime Day 2025 is just incredible! We're seeing massive Prime Day phone deals left and right! The same goes for tablet offers, making this year's shopping event for Prime members one of the best times to score a new high-end slate at a cheaper price.

For instance, Amazon is currently offering a hefty $250 discount on the Galaxy Tab S9, allowing you to get the model with 256GB of storage for just under $670. That's a phenomenal deal, especially when you factor in all the value this bad boy brings to the table.

Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: Save $250 on Amazon!

$250 off (27%)
Amazon has knocked $250 off the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage, bringing the price to just under $670. Packed with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a vibrant AMOLED screen, it’s a solid choice for streaming, gaming, or work. Don’t miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Sure, it may not be among the absolute best tablets on the market anymore, but its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM still allow it to deliver speedy performance and handle any task with ease. So, it's still a great pick if you're looking for a device for work.

That being said, its beautiful 11-inch AMOLED screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio makes it an absolute must-have for people who like to watch their favorite TV series or movies on the go, as it delivers an incredible viewing experience.

To top it all off, the 8,400 mAh battery on board delivers dependable performance, holding enough juice to last the whole day without top-ups with regular use, of course. Meanwhile, the 45W wired charging brings the tablet back to 100% in one hour and 42 minutes.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S9 may not be among Samsung's latest and greatest tablets anymore, but it's still worth getting, especially now that it can be yours for $250 off on Amazon. So, don't waste any more time and score a unit at a bargain price now!

