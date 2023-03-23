Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

AT&T touts impressive new 5G achievements, claims 'largest wireless network' in the US

AT&T Wireless service 5G
AT&T touts impressive new 5G achievements, claims 'largest wireless network' in the US
After slipping from second to third place in the hierarchy of US wireless service providers based on subscriber numbers on the heels of T-Mobile's mega-merger with Sprint back in 2020, AT&T entered an era of largely discreet advertising and... great promotions.

Ma Bell seems to be generally avoiding to splash the cash these days on the kind of massive publicity campaigns the competition is running pretty much all the time, focusing instead on keeping monthly plan rates as low as possible and making it easy for new and existing customers to get the devices they want without overspending.

At the same time, the carrier has been (discreetly) working hard on improving and expanding its network to the level of its rivals, going on the offensive today to claim a nation-leading position... that Verizon may take issue with and also share a couple of 5G-specific achievements.

Who has the best wireless network in America?


Because "best" is obviously a highly subjective assessment for such a complex topic, AT&T is primarily focusing on claiming the "largest wireless network in America" label today... while also touting the "best global coverage of any US wireless provider."

With the latter title being pretty much impossible to independently and objectively verify, we're left comparing AT&T's colossal new coverage claim of "more than 2.91 million square miles" with what's currently available on Verizon's website.


Big Red's 4G LTE signal is apparently "only" accessible across "more than" 2.68 million square miles right now, which seems to confirm AT&T is indeed the nation's leader in this particular department.

What's certainly interesting to note is that AT&T doesn't expand its latest claim to also talk about how many people are (theoretically) covered by its nation-leading network, with Verizon focusing primarily on that number, which is 327 million, or "over" 99 percent of the US population. 

As such, we wouldn't be surprised to see both carriers insist they have the "largest wireless network in America" at the same time.

What about AT&T's 5G signal?


Unfortunately for the US wireless industry, the discussion above does not apply to the state of 5G, which remains... complicated. The most important stat shared by AT&T today regarding its 5G network is "more than 150 million", which is the number of people that can currently take advantage of the operator's mid-band 5G spectrum.

In comparison, T-Mobile's mid-band "Ultra Capacity" 5G signal is (theoretically) available to no less than 260 million people across the nation, which obviously dwarfs AT&T's latest milestone in this field.


Then again, Ma Bell got off to a much later and slower start than Magenta in the mid-band 5G development and expansion sector, managing to recover a lot of lost ground over the last year or so. In fact, this 150 million+ number is apparently more than double the carrier's original goal for the end of 2022, which is clearly remarkable.

AT&T is also proud to say that its 5G network as a whole reaches 290 million people in "nearly" 24,000 cities and towns across the US, which is naturally a big number... although still not as big as the 323 million people covered by T-Mobile's low-band "Extended Range" 5G signal.

As a reminder, AT&T's 5G network is composed of three big components, with low-band technology providing the broadest (but also slowest) type of "modern" cellular connectivity, mid-band spectrum striking the best balance between speed and availability, and mmWave delivering super-fast "5G+" coverage in select sports venues and airports in the US, which AT&T has also doubled the number of in 2022.

Popular stories

6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
iPad mini (2021) now generously discounted at Best Buy for a limited time
iPad mini (2021) now generously discounted at Best Buy for a limited time
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless