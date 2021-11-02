AT&T bidding the most in a mid-band 5G spectrum auction already worth $21+ billion

AT&T bidding the most in a mid-band 5G spectrum auction already worth $21+ billion0
There are seven more rounds today, but the FCC had already amassed $21.295 billion worth of bidding as of mid-Monday, reports Fierce Wireless, and as the demand tapers analysts aren't expecting much more than $22 billion to exchange hands in the end.
While some argue that the government should stop bragging with how many billions it earned through spectrum auctions and instead subsidize the nascent 5G network developments to help the US gain a competitive global advantage, but for now US carriers are forced to give Uncle Sam these huge outlays that then have to be recuperated by 5G unlimited plan prices.
DISH is also in the running but, considering it held just 20 MHz prior, it couldn't add much more to its 5G network holdings even if it matches AT&T's bidding.