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At 51% off, the Sony WH-CH720N drop below $88 and are flying off the shelves

The cans punch way above their weight and are an absolute steal right now.

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Preslav Mladenov
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Sony Deals Audio
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A close-up of the Sony WH-CH720N.
At under $88, these are a steal. | Image by Sony

As I’ve shared numerous times already, I’m a huge music fan. I can literally blast hip-hop songs all day and night—if I didn’t have to get my beauty sleep to look as cool as a cucumber the next day. And that makes me a simple man: when I see a massive 51% discount on a pair of good-sounding headphones with ANC, I write a deal post on PhoneArena.com.

This time, the cans in question are the Sony WH-CH720N, which can currently be yours for just south of $88 after a new limited-time deal. Not bad, considering these usually go for around $180. Just keep in mind that this awesome $92 discount applies only to the model in Black, though the other options are also discounted, just not as much.

Sony WH-CH720N in Black: Save 51% on Amazon!
$92 off (51%)
Amazon is offering a massive 51% discount on the Sony WH-CH720N, dropping these puppies below $88. With their good sound and capable ANC, these are a total steal right now. Act fast and get the model in Black at this bargain price now while you still can!
Buy at Amazon
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I also want to point out that these headphones rarely get such a massive price cut, so even though I’ve seen slightly better deals on them in the past, this is still an offer I encourage you to pull the trigger on.

Honestly, these puppies are a total steal for less than $88. You get impressive sound quality with crisp highs and deep lows, making them punch way above their current price. Plus, you can use the built-in EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect companion app to customize the audio to your taste, in case their default sound profile isn’t your cup of tea.

Their ANC is quite capable, too, doing a great job of blocking out low-frequency sounds. But since these aren’t high-end wireless cans, their active noise canceling could struggle a bit with higher-pitched sounds like keyboard clicks, as most budget-friendly models do.

The good news is that you won't have to worry about running out of juice midday here, as they deliver up to 35 hours of listening time on a single charge. And even if you do need to top them up, they support fast charging and offer up to an hour of additional playtime after a mere three minutes on the charger.

Factor in the fact that they will currently set you back just $88, and you get a pair of wireless headphones that are just unmissable right now. Therefore, if you don’t want to overspend on the Sony WH-1000XM6, which cost around $398 even with Amazon’s current 13% discount, act quickly and snatch a set of Sony WH-CH720N for 51% off today!
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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