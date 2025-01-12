As Samsung challenges Apple's AI, what do we hope Galaxy AI will bring to Unpacked and beyond?





Thinking about where AI is right now, one has to wonder what could possibly come next that has Samsung so excited. Artificial Intelligence is currently still developing and advancing, and — aside from the Hollywood inspired doomsday scenarios — no one really knows how far it can actually go. Still, it's fun to speculate and maybe even have a wish list for what we wish AI would bring to the table in the near future.





Connecting the world across cultures and languages

With that said, what I would like to imagine and hope for is an AI that goes beyond simple language translation to understand cultural nuances and adapt communication styles accordingly. This is something that I struggle with living in a mixed culture and mixed language environment. Having this capability could lead to more meaningful and empathetic interactions across different cultures, fostering greater understanding and collaboration on a global scale.









Understanding and taking action to improve your health

Another area where Galaxy AI could make a big impact is in the realm of health. What if Samsung's AI could analyze your personal health data, not just track your steps or sleep patterns, but provide proactive advice for maintaining well-being? This could revolutionize preventative healthcare, empowering individuals to take control of their health and make informed decisions based on personalized insights. Several of our smart devices already kind of do this to a degree, but I'm talking about a true, comprehensive solution that doesn't require checking different devices or apps in order to parse the data.



Samsung's 'Project Moohan' XR headset and Google's prototype glasses running Android XR | Images credit — Samsung and Google





Blending the physical world with the digital one

I also imagine a world where your digital life seamlessly merges with your physical reality, where information and virtual experiences are overlaid onto your field of vision, enhancing your perception and interaction with the world around you in a way that's seamless and doesn't call too much attention. This is the promise of augmented reality (AR), and Samsung's upcoming smart glasses, coupled with their advancements in AI, could be the key to unlocking this immersive future.





Galaxy AI coupled with Android XR could power a new generation of AR or XR experiences that are not only visually impressive but also intelligent and contextually aware. We've seen all the teases of smart glass users walking down the street and having their glasses identify landmarks, provide historical information, or even translate foreign language signs in real-time. Or sitting in a meeting, with the glasses discreetly displaying relevant information about the people interacting, their backgrounds, and even their social media feeds.



The possibilities are truly endless. AI could enable AR/XR applications that help you navigate unfamiliar environments, provide step-by-step instructions for complex tasks, or even offer virtual shopping experiences that let you try on clothes or visualize furniture in your home before making a purchase. By combining the two, Samsung could create a truly transformative experience that blurs the lines between the physical and digital worlds.





Of course, this is all speculation as we don't know yet what Samsung has in store, but what we do know is that Samsung's emphasis on personalization and contextual awareness suggests that the company is pushing the boundaries of what AI can do. They are not just aiming to create smarter devices, but to develop AI that understands and anticipates our needs, seamlessly integrating into our lives and enhancing our experiences. As a tech enthusiast, I'm particularly interested in how Samsung's AI will impact creativity, productivity, and how Samsung's AI will integrate into my daily routine.





Clearly, Samsung's AI unveiling at Unpacked is not just about showcasing new features and capabilities. It's about setting a vision for the future of AI, a future where technology empowers us to live more creative, productive, and fulfilling lives. I'm excited to see what Samsung has in store for us and how its AI innovations will shape the world we live in, and thankfully, we won't have to wait long for this unveiling.