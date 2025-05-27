Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

This Apple Watch Ultra 2 model is on sale at a phenomenal price with a two-year warranty included

Probably the best smartwatch for your new or old iPhone is available at a lower-than-ever price with an extended warranty.

If you've ever felt like the one-year warranty offered as standard by both Apple and major US retailers like Amazon for Cupertino's industry-leading smartwatches was too humble, you might want to take a look at Woot's latest (and greatest) Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal.

No, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is not selling the rugged timepiece in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, but incredibly enough, the refurbished units currently available at $449.99 a pop come with an extended two-year warranty.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

$449 99
$799
$349 off (44%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Rugged Titanium Case, Blue Ocean Band, Refurbished Condition, Two-Year Seller Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Apple Watch Ultra 2

$69 off (9%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Black Titanium Case, Black Trail Loop S/M, New
Buy at Amazon

This is fulfilled by the seller itself rather than Apple, but it still makes the new special offer technically scheduled to end on June 3 pretty much impossible to turn down. Keep in mind that a brand-new Ultra 2 normally costs a whopping $800, which means that you're looking at saving a huge 350 bucks here if you hurry and don't have a problem making an objectively small compromise.

In case you're wondering, yes, Amazon is offering a few discounts on new Apple Watch Ultra 2 units as well at the time of this writing, but at best, you can save a modest $70 at Woot's parent company. 

You probably only need a quick look at our comprehensive Apple Watch Ultra 2 review from around a year and a half ago to understand just how much value this bad boy packs for a measly 450 bucks. We're talking a super-robust titanium construction, stellar battery life (at least by Apple Watch standards), the convenience of a customizable Action Button, a virtually unrivaled set of ultra-accurate health monitoring tools (yes, even in 2025), and to top it all off, cellular connectivity as standard.

At least until the Apple Watch Ultra 3 finally comes out (most likely, this fall), you're almost undeniably looking at the best smartwatch you can pair with your new or old iPhone, and for a limited time, you can make the deal of a lifetime. And by the way, don't be surprised if Woot runs out of inventory much earlier than June 3. This is simply too good of an offer to last more than a couple of days (tops), especially with a single color option in stock.
