This Apple Watch Ultra 2 model is on sale at a phenomenal price with a two-year warranty included
If you've ever felt like the one-year warranty offered as standard by both Apple and major US retailers like Amazon for Cupertino's industry-leading smartwatches was too humble, you might want to take a look at Woot's latest (and greatest) Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal.
No, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is not selling the rugged timepiece in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, but incredibly enough, the refurbished units currently available at $449.99 a pop come with an extended two-year warranty.
This is fulfilled by the seller itself rather than Apple, but it still makes the new special offer technically scheduled to end on June 3 pretty much impossible to turn down. Keep in mind that a brand-new Ultra 2 normally costs a whopping $800, which means that you're looking at saving a huge 350 bucks here if you hurry and don't have a problem making an objectively small compromise.
In case you're wondering, yes, Amazon is offering a few discounts on new Apple Watch Ultra 2 units as well at the time of this writing, but at best, you can save a modest $70 at Woot's parent company.
You probably only need a quick look at our comprehensive Apple Watch Ultra 2 review from around a year and a half ago to understand just how much value this bad boy packs for a measly 450 bucks. We're talking a super-robust titanium construction, stellar battery life (at least by Apple Watch standards), the convenience of a customizable Action Button, a virtually unrivaled set of ultra-accurate health monitoring tools (yes, even in 2025), and to top it all off, cellular connectivity as standard.
At least until the Apple Watch Ultra 3 finally comes out (most likely, this fall), you're almost undeniably looking at the best smartwatch you can pair with your new or old iPhone, and for a limited time, you can make the deal of a lifetime. And by the way, don't be surprised if Woot runs out of inventory much earlier than June 3. This is simply too good of an offer to last more than a couple of days (tops), especially with a single color option in stock.
