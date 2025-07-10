JBL Boombox 3 delivers loud sound at a bargain price with this generous Walmart deal

Bluetooth speaker





Since different music styles call for different sound settings, you can customize the audio to your liking using the EQ in the JBL Portable app. Meanwhile, the speaker’s solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating lets you take it anywhere, as it’s fully dustproof and can even be submerged in up to three feet of water for 30 minutes. On top of that, its strong battery life delivers up to 24 hours of playback on a single charge.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy As one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, this huge fella delivers loud sound with strong bass. This makes it perfect for parties and large gatherings. But even if you need more power, you can easily pair it with another JBL speaker via its PartyBoost feature.Since different music styles call for different sound settings, you can customize the audio to your liking using the EQ in the JBL Portable app. Meanwhile, the speaker’s solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating lets you take it anywhere, as it’s fully dustproof and can even be submerged in up to three feet of water for 30 minutes. On top of that, its strong battery life delivers up to 24 hours of playback on a single charge.All in all, the JBL Boombox 3 really delivers with its powerful sound, rugged build, and reliable battery life. So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and score a new JBL Boombox 3 for less now!

Looking for a new loudto level up your next summer gathering? We’ve found a deal on the JBL Boombox 3 that might just tickle your fancy.Walmart is currently selling this bad boy at a sweet $143 discount. This allows you to score one for only $356.99, down from $499.95. And if you prefer Amazon over Walmart, you can get the speaker for $100 off from there. Plus, no Prime is required to take advantage of this deal. Just act—don’t waste time and save as soon as possible, as no one knows how long the discounts will last. And the JBL Boombox 3 is definitely worth every penny, especially at its current price at Walmart.