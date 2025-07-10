Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

JBL Boombox 3 delivers loud sound at a bargain price with this generous Walmart deal

The speaker is a top choice for parties. Plus, you can take it anywhere thanks to its high durability. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a JBL Boombox 3.
Looking for a new loud Bluetooth speaker to level up your next summer gathering? We’ve found a deal on the JBL Boombox 3 that might just tickle your fancy.

Walmart is currently selling this bad boy at a sweet $143 discount. This allows you to score one for only $356.99, down from $499.95. And if you prefer Amazon over Walmart, you can get the speaker for $100 off from there. Plus, no Prime is required to take advantage of this deal. Just act—don’t waste time and save as soon as possible, as no one knows how long the discounts will last. And the JBL Boombox 3 is definitely worth every penny, especially at its current price at Walmart.

JBL Boombox 3: Save $143 at Walmart!

$356 99
$499 95
$143 off (29%)
Don’t miss out—grab the loud JBL Boombox 3 now while it’s $143 off at Walmart. With powerful sound and rugged durability, this bad boy is perfect for any gathering. Act fast!
Buy at Walmart

The JBL Boombox 3: Save $100 at Amazon!

$100 off (20%)
Alternatively, you can score a JBL Boombox 3 on Amazon, where the speaker is on sale for $100 off.
Buy at Amazon


As one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, this huge fella delivers loud sound with strong bass. This makes it perfect for parties and large gatherings. But even if you need more power, you can easily pair it with another JBL speaker via its PartyBoost feature.

Since different music styles call for different sound settings, you can customize the audio to your liking using the EQ in the JBL Portable app. Meanwhile, the speaker’s solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating lets you take it anywhere, as it’s fully dustproof and can even be submerged in up to three feet of water for 30 minutes. On top of that, its strong battery life delivers up to 24 hours of playback on a single charge.

All in all, the JBL Boombox 3 really delivers with its powerful sound, rugged build, and reliable battery life. So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and score a new JBL Boombox 3 for less now!

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Regret is setting in for some AT&T customers who left T-Mobile
Regret is setting in for some AT&T customers who left T-Mobile
The next king of foldables might materialize at the very beginning of 2026
The next king of foldables might materialize at the very beginning of 2026
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way

Latest News

I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless