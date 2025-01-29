Amazon has the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on sale at a very cool discount for an undoubtedly limited time

and





Of course, that makes it pretty hard to find this 2023-released tank of a smartwatch at a substantial discount at major retailers like Amazon with no strings attached or special requirements. But that's precisely the case at the time of this writing, at least if you don't have a problem going for a specific model with a Rugged (as opposed to Black or Natural) Titanium case and blue ocean band in one size.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 $119 off (15%) GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Rugged Titanium Case, Blue Ocean Band, One Size Buy at Amazon





This is the only version marked down by a whopping 120 bucks from a $799 list price at none other than Amazon, which almost certainly means that you don't have a lot of time to pull the trigger and seize this rare money-saving opportunity. Granted, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has been discounted even more steeply in a few different models on a couple of limited-time occasions during the recently concluded holiday shopping season, but there are no guarantees those deals will ever return.





Apple Watch Ultra 2 In case you're wondering, yes, thedoes support 4G LTE speeds by itself too, as well as super-precise dual-frequency GPS. Its health and wellness arsenal, meanwhile, includes everything from heart rate monitoring to a potentially life-saving ECG app, sleep tracking, sleep apnea notifications, temperature sensing, fall detection, crash detection, Emergency SOS technology, and irregular rhythm notifications.



