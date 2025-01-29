Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Amazon has the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on sale at a very cool discount for an undoubtedly limited time

Apple Watch Ultra 2
If you're a fan of the great outdoors and an Apple enthusiast looking for the best smartwatch money can buy right now, you really don't have a lot of options out there (at least until fall). The Apple Watch Ultra 2 simply has no rival in today's rugged wearable landscape, especially as far as iPhone users are concerned.

Of course, that makes it pretty hard to find this 2023-released tank of a smartwatch at a substantial discount at major retailers like Amazon with no strings attached or special requirements. But that's precisely the case at the time of this writing, at least if you don't have a problem going for a specific model with a Rugged (as opposed to Black or Natural) Titanium case and blue ocean band in one size.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

$119 off (15%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Rugged Titanium Case, Blue Ocean Band, One Size
Buy at Amazon

This is the only version marked down by a whopping 120 bucks from a $799 list price at none other than Amazon, which almost certainly means that you don't have a lot of time to pull the trigger and seize this rare money-saving opportunity. Granted, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has been discounted even more steeply in a few different models on a couple of limited-time occasions during the recently concluded holiday shopping season, but there are no guarantees those deals will ever return.

At its newly reduced price, this bad boy is... still a little costlier than the similarly robust (and generally similar) Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, not to mention the non-rugged Apple Watch Series 10 with and without standalone cellular connectivity.

In case you're wondering, yes, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 does support 4G LTE speeds by itself too, as well as super-precise dual-frequency GPS. Its health and wellness arsenal, meanwhile, includes everything from heart rate monitoring to a potentially life-saving ECG app, sleep tracking, sleep apnea notifications, temperature sensing, fall detection, crash detection, Emergency SOS technology, and irregular rhythm notifications.

On top of everything, you get a remarkably bright OLED Always-On Retina display, and perhaps even more impressively, excellent battery life too, at least by Apple Watch standards. Oh, and the customizable Action Button is also especially handy, not to mention that signature Apple software support. In short, you're looking at a heavyweight champion in basically every department from functionality to raw power, and at a rare $120 discount, this thing is even harder to turn down than usual.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Loading ...
Loading Comments...

