Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Robust Galaxy Watch Ultra sells for $232 off, becoming a top choice for outdoor enthusiasts

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a Galaxy Watch Ultra.
We like the Galaxy Watch Ultra. What we don't like is its hefty price of around $650. That's why we're constantly hunting for awesome deals that allow bargain hunters to score this amazing smartwatch at a more reasonable price. And guess what? We just found such an offer!

The deal is for the Titanium Gray option, which is discounted by 36% on Amazon. Thanks to this price cut, you can snag Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch for outdoor enthusiasts for just under $419, saving you around $232.

Galaxy Watch Ultra in Gray: Now $232 OFF on Amazon!

$232 off (36%)
Grab the Galaxy Watch Ultra for $232 off its price with this offer. The watch packs incredible durability and is loaded with features, such as FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and Samsung's body composition functionality. Act fast and get one for under the $419 mark today!
Buy at Amazon


It's worth mentioning that this deal beats the $226 discount the watch had a few weeks ago. And while the promo doesn't come directly from Amazon, the retailer is taking care of the shipping, and you'll still have 30 days to return the product in case you aren't happy with your purchase.

But why wouldn't you be happy with your new Galaxy Watch Ultra? As the best Galaxy Watch on the market, this bad boy delivers exceptional durability. Its case is made of titanium, while its display is made from sapphire crystal glass. This allows it to withstand accidental hits against tables, doors, chairs, and whatnot.

On top of that, the watch is IP68 and 10ATM certified, meaning it's fully dust-tight and can survive water submersion up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) for 30 minutes. Additionally, it can withstand dives up to 328 feet (100 meters) for 10 minutes.

Of course, being a high-end Samsung device, our friend here is also packed with features. It can do all the usual stuff, such as measure your heart rate and track your sleep and stress. But it also supports more advanced features like FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and Samsung's body composition functionality, which lets you measure your body's fat and muscle percentages.

To top it all off, the 590mAh battery delivers up to two days of battery life with all-day wear, heart rate monitoring on, and the always-on display turned off. That’s pretty impressive, especially when most Galaxy Watches can last a full day but need to be charged every night.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch Ultra offers quite the value and is an even bigger bang for your buck at its current price. Therefore, act fast and snag one at a discounted price while you still can!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung didn't tell us about this upgrade, and it should've
Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung didn't tell us about this upgrade, and it should've
Verizon Galaxy S25 units have a special edge over other variants
Verizon Galaxy S25 units have a special edge over other variants

Latest News

Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless