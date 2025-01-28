Robust Galaxy Watch Ultra sells for $232 off, becoming a top choice for outdoor enthusiasts
We like the Galaxy Watch Ultra. What we don't like is its hefty price of around $650. That's why we're constantly hunting for awesome deals that allow bargain hunters to score this amazing smartwatch at a more reasonable price. And guess what? We just found such an offer!
The deal is for the Titanium Gray option, which is discounted by 36% on Amazon. Thanks to this price cut, you can snag Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch for outdoor enthusiasts for just under $419, saving you around $232.
It's worth mentioning that this deal beats the $226 discount the watch had a few weeks ago. And while the promo doesn't come directly from Amazon, the retailer is taking care of the shipping, and you'll still have 30 days to return the product in case you aren't happy with your purchase.
But why wouldn't you be happy with your new Galaxy Watch Ultra? As the best Galaxy Watch on the market, this bad boy delivers exceptional durability. Its case is made of titanium, while its display is made from sapphire crystal glass. This allows it to withstand accidental hits against tables, doors, chairs, and whatnot.
Of course, being a high-end Samsung device, our friend here is also packed with features. It can do all the usual stuff, such as measure your heart rate and track your sleep and stress. But it also supports more advanced features like FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and Samsung's body composition functionality, which lets you measure your body's fat and muscle percentages.
Overall, the Galaxy Watch Ultra offers quite the value and is an even bigger bang for your buck at its current price. Therefore, act fast and snag one at a discounted price while you still can!
But why wouldn't you be happy with your new Galaxy Watch Ultra? As the best Galaxy Watch on the market, this bad boy delivers exceptional durability. Its case is made of titanium, while its display is made from sapphire crystal glass. This allows it to withstand accidental hits against tables, doors, chairs, and whatnot.
On top of that, the watch is IP68 and 10ATM certified, meaning it's fully dust-tight and can survive water submersion up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) for 30 minutes. Additionally, it can withstand dives up to 328 feet (100 meters) for 10 minutes.
To top it all off, the 590mAh battery delivers up to two days of battery life with all-day wear, heart rate monitoring on, and the always-on display turned off. That’s pretty impressive, especially when most Galaxy Watches can last a full day but need to be charged every night.
