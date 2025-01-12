Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Available at its lowest price, the Apple Watch Series 10 is a top choice for buyers

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals Apple Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A hand wearing a black Apple Watch Series 10 with the display turned on.
If you're an Apple user and aren't an outdoor aficionado, then the best smartwatch for you is the Apple Watch Series 10. And right now, this feature-rich timepiece is available at its lowest price on Amazon, waiting to be snatched up.

The retailer has discounted Apple's latest smartwatch for non-outdoor enthusiasts by 18%, slashing some $70 off its price. This means you can get the 42mm GPS version of this bad boy for under the $330 mark if you take advantage of this offer. We don't know how long it will stay up for grabs, so we encourage you to act fast and pull the trigger as soon as possible.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm, GPS): Save $70!

The 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 is now at its lowest price on Amazon. That means you can snag one for just under $330 and save $70. The watch is loaded with features, offers all-day battery life, and provides great value. Act fast and save today!
$70 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon


We understand that the Apple Watch Series 10 is on the pricey side, even at its current price tag. However, this handsome fella offers a lot, and every dollar spent on it is well worth it.

In addition to being 10% thinner, 10% lighter, and with wider viewing angles compared to its predecessors, the latest Apple Watch is also loaded with health-tracking features. In fact, it comes with all the functionalities you expect a premium smartwatch to come with, including sleep apnea detection, a water temperature sensor, and a depth gauge app — though it's not a diving watch.

Unfortunately, the Series 10's battery life is pretty much the same as with all the non-Ultra Apple Watches. This means it will last the whole day, but you'll have to charge it overnight. That said, Apple has upgraded the charging speed on that thing, reaching 80% charge in just 30 minutes. In comparison, the Series 9 needed 45 minutes to reach 80%.

So, the Apple Watch Series 10 is definitely a top pick if you're an Apple user in the market for a new wearable with everyday hobbies like reading or watching movies. Therefore, don't hesitate and score this incredible smartwatch at a cheaper price today!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue

Latest News

Apple's 2025 product roadmap: an insider's glimpse into what's in store this year
Apple's 2025 product roadmap: an insider's glimpse into what's in store this year
Galaxy S25 likely switching memory chip suppliers later in the year, should you be worried?
Galaxy S25 likely switching memory chip suppliers later in the year, should you be worried?
T-Mobile offers free Wi-Fi and battery charging to everyone impacted by L.A. wildfires
T-Mobile offers free Wi-Fi and battery charging to everyone impacted by L.A. wildfires
This awesome new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold deal will make you feel like it's Christmas all over again
This awesome new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold deal will make you feel like it's Christmas all over again
Apple's epic Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever ahead of their sequel's launch
Apple's epic Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever ahead of their sequel's launch
Mark Zuckerberg visits Joe Rogan and blasts Apple
Mark Zuckerberg visits Joe Rogan and blasts Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless