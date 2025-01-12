Available at its lowest price, the Apple Watch Series 10 is a top choice for buyers
If you're an Apple user and aren't an outdoor aficionado, then the best smartwatch for you is the Apple Watch Series 10. And right now, this feature-rich timepiece is available at its lowest price on Amazon, waiting to be snatched up.
The retailer has discounted Apple's latest smartwatch for non-outdoor enthusiasts by 18%, slashing some $70 off its price. This means you can get the 42mm GPS version of this bad boy for under the $330 mark if you take advantage of this offer. We don't know how long it will stay up for grabs, so we encourage you to act fast and pull the trigger as soon as possible.
We understand that the Apple Watch Series 10 is on the pricey side, even at its current price tag. However, this handsome fella offers a lot, and every dollar spent on it is well worth it.
In addition to being 10% thinner, 10% lighter, and with wider viewing angles compared to its predecessors, the latest Apple Watch is also loaded with health-tracking features. In fact, it comes with all the functionalities you expect a premium smartwatch to come with, including sleep apnea detection, a water temperature sensor, and a depth gauge app — though it's not a diving watch.
So, the Apple Watch Series 10 is definitely a top pick if you're an Apple user in the market for a new wearable with everyday hobbies like reading or watching movies. Therefore, don't hesitate and score this incredible smartwatch at a cheaper price today!
Unfortunately, the Series 10's battery life is pretty much the same as with all the non-Ultra Apple Watches. This means it will last the whole day, but you'll have to charge it overnight. That said, Apple has upgraded the charging speed on that thing, reaching 80% charge in just 30 minutes. In comparison, the Series 9 needed 45 minutes to reach 80%.
