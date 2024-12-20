Last-minute Christmas doorbuster deal makes the 2024 Apple Watch Ultra 2 as cheap as it's ever been
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Released in the fall of 2023 with a few subtle but important improvements over its 2022 predecessor and refreshed just a couple of months ago with a hot new "satin" black case, the decidedly muscular, incredibly feature-packed, and reasonably stylish Apple Watch Ultra 2 is sweetly discounted one last time before Christmas.
We're talking about the 2024 "edition" here, mind you, which can once again be purchased for a cool 80 bucks under its $799 list price. This is a deal that first popped up during Amazon's extended Black Friday extravaganza last month, disappearing and resurfacing at both that e-commerce giant and Best Buy several times in the weeks since Thanksgiving.
Last-minute holiday shoppers have the exact same retailers' choice to make at the time of this writing, although depending on how quick you are and what model you prefer, you might need to settle for one or the other rather than ultimately getting to choose.
Best Buy is explicitly labeling this promotion as a "last-minute doorbuster", which clearly means that you need to hurry and place your order as soon as possible if you actually want to receive your discounted black-coated Apple Watch Ultra 2 by December 25. Meanwhile, some units are already listed as shipping "after Christmas" on Amazon, so be sure you look at that very carefully before pulling the trigger.
You might also want to consider other smartwatches if this bad boy continues to feel a little rich for your blood, although you will obviously not be able to find a better rugged device to pair with your new or old iPhone today.
Apart from a very robust construction, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 also offers excellent battery life (by "mainstream" Apple Watch standards, anyway), handy standalone cellular connectivity (at no extra cost), super-precision GPS support, top-notch water resistance, and all the health monitoring tools you can expect from the best of the best smartwatches available in (late) 2024. Yes, that even includes all-new sleep apnea detection technology.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
20 Dec, 2024Last-minute Christmas doorbuster deal makes the 2024 Apple Watch Ultra 2 as cheap as it's ever been
18 Dec, 2024Throw your caution to the wind and snag this deeply discounted Apple Watch Ultra 2 refurb ASAP!
12 Dec, 2024This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
11 Dec, 2024The Apple Watch Series 9 falls to a miraculously low price with 4G LTE and a stainless steel case
09 Dec, 2024Amazon is selling every single Apple Watch Series 10 variant at a record low price yet again
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: