Get the Apple Watch Series 9 while you can at this huge 'clearance' discount!

Just in case it wasn't already abundantly clear that Apple is gearing up to unveil at least one new smartwatch next week, the company's current-gen (non-rugged) wearable has gone on clearance for an undoubtedly limited time at Walmart.
While the retailer is not listing any expiration date for this sweet new Apple Watch Series 9 deal, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that its inventory is probably limited and will most certainly run out in a matter of hours.
If you hurry, you can get probably the best smartwatch for your iPhone available today at only $379 in a 45mm variant equipped with standalone cellular connectivity. That's down from a list price of $529, and as far as we know, you're looking at a record high discount of 150 bucks here for a Series 9 model made from "standard" aluminum rather than super-premium stainless steel.
At the time of this writing, you can opt for an all-Midnight unit with a Sport Loop in tow or a silver-cased version paired with a Sport Loop coated in Winter Blue. Both of these are undeniably stylish flavors of an undeniably powerful and versatile intelligent timepiece capable of monitoring pretty much every health and fitness aspect you could ever need to supervise.
We're talking heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, body temperature, and ECG, not to mention possible falls and crashes to help get you out of trouble whenever something like that might be necessary.
While there's no doubt in our minds that the Apple Watch Series 10 will improve at least a few of these capabilities and perhaps add some entirely new ones, that will obviously come at a cost that retailers like Walmart are unlikely to reduce anytime soon.
In short, our advice would be to consider our glowing Apple Watch Series 9 review pretty much as true today as it was last year, pulling the trigger on a 4G LTE-enabled 45mm unit at $150 off its list price if you're strapped for cash and can't afford to dream of buying a Series 10 this year.
