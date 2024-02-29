Amazon is selling one especially premium Apple Watch Series 9 model at a huge $185 discount now





Some models will definitely look better and especially feel sturdier on your wrist than others, with one such extra-stylish and extra-durable unit currently setting you back a whopping 185 bucks less than usual when purchased from Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Silver Stainless Steel Case, Storm Blue Sport Band $184 off (26%) Buy at Amazon





We're talking about an extremely specific variant made from stainless steel rather than "standard" aluminum, equipped with standalone cellular connectivity, and available in a 41mm case coated in silver paired with a storm blue sport band in an M/L size. We're talking about an extremely specific variant made from stainless steel rather than "standard" aluminum, equipped with standalone cellular connectivity, and available in a 41mm case coated in silver paired with a storm blue sport band in an M/L size.





While you'd normally have to cough up no less than $699 for that thing, bargain hunters in love with (super-premium) Apple gadgets may want to hurry and save big before this excellent new deal inevitably goes away or gets its appeal vastly reduced.





Apple Watch Series 9 models In case you're wondering, yes, Amazon has discounted various stainless steel-mademodels even more steeply before , but only a couple of times and for a very limited time. That's why you probably need to pull the trigger as soon as possible to make sure you don't miss out on this relatively rare and decidedly remarkable money-saving opportunity.





And yes, this is one of two products Apple has been legally obligated to cripple in terms of its health-monitoring functionalities recently. But third-party US retailers like Amazon still appear to be selling Series 9 units capable of supervising your blood oxygen levels in addition to detecting falls and crashes, taking ECG measurements, carefully watching you as you sleep, and even tracking your temperature to provide insights into your overall wellbeing and menstrual cycle.





Not quite as resilient to stress as a titanium-built Apple Watch Series 9 made from steel is still a great choice for... a lot of people worried about damaging their precious little smartwatch shortly after spending a small fortune on it. And if you hurry, that fortune can be significantly smaller than usual. Not quite as resilient to stress as a titanium-built Apple Watch Ultra 2 , a 4G LTE-enabledmade from steel is still a great choice for... a lot of people worried about damaging their precious little smartwatch shortly after spending a small fortune on it. And if you hurry, that fortune can be significantly smaller than usual.