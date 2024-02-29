Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Amazon is selling one especially premium Apple Watch Series 9 model at a huge $185 discount now

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is selling one especially premium Apple Watch Series 9 model at a huge $185 discount now
While the Apple Watch Series 9 is very clearly one of the best smartwatches you can buy in 2024 regardless of what case size, connectivity option, or build material you might prefer, not all versions of this undeniably handsome and exceptionally powerful wearable device are created equal.

Some models will definitely look better and especially feel sturdier on your wrist than others, with one such extra-stylish and extra-durable unit currently setting you back a whopping 185 bucks less than usual when purchased from Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)

GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Silver Stainless Steel Case, Storm Blue Sport Band
$184 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

We're talking about an extremely specific variant made from stainless steel rather than "standard" aluminum, equipped with standalone cellular connectivity, and available in a 41mm case coated in silver paired with a storm blue sport band in an M/L size. 

While you'd normally have to cough up no less than $699 for that thing, bargain hunters in love with (super-premium) Apple gadgets may want to hurry and save big before this excellent new deal inevitably goes away or gets its appeal vastly reduced.

In case you're wondering, yes, Amazon has discounted various stainless steel-made Apple Watch Series 9 models even more steeply before, but only a couple of times and for a very limited time. That's why you probably need to pull the trigger as soon as possible to make sure you don't miss out on this relatively rare and decidedly remarkable money-saving opportunity.

And yes, this is one of two products Apple has been legally obligated to cripple in terms of its health-monitoring functionalities recently. But third-party US retailers like Amazon still appear to be selling Series 9 units capable of supervising your blood oxygen levels in addition to detecting falls and crashes, taking ECG measurements, carefully watching you as you sleep, and even tracking your temperature to provide insights into your overall wellbeing and menstrual cycle.

Not quite as resilient to stress as a titanium-built Apple Watch Ultra 2, a 4G LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 9 made from steel is still a great choice for... a lot of people worried about damaging their precious little smartwatch shortly after spending a small fortune on it. And if you hurry, that fortune can be significantly smaller than usual.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap

Latest News

Tempting Amazon deal transforms the old but gold Garmin Forerunner 245 into a best seller
Tempting Amazon deal transforms the old but gold Garmin Forerunner 245 into a best seller
Why is Samsung changing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date?
Why is Samsung changing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date?
Samsung's next Unpacked event might be coming sooner than expected
Samsung's next Unpacked event might be coming sooner than expected
Save £100 on Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 through this limited-time deal at Amazon UK
Save £100 on Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 through this limited-time deal at Amazon UK
Appple's lavish AirPods Max are currently enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon
Appple's lavish AirPods Max are currently enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon
Best of MWC 2024: Smart rings, AR glasses, and see-though screens
Best of MWC 2024: Smart rings, AR glasses, and see-though screens
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless