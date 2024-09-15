The premium Apple Watch Series 9 is still in the spotlight thanks to a sweet discount on Amazon

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Being Apple's latest and greatest, the Apple Watch Series 10 is probably the watch you plan to get if you are in the market for a new Apple timepiece. However, its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 9, is the one you should focus on, as it can be yours for much less than usual.

Right now, its 41mm GPS version is discounted by 25% on Amazon, meaning you can get one for $100 off its price. In other words, a watch that will usually set you back about $400, can now be yours for under $300. We suggest getting one fast, as this deal has been up for grabs for a few weeks and might expire soon. And given how much this bad boy puts on the table, it would be a shame if you miss out on this sweet offer.

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm: Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

Get the 41mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 9 for $100 off its price on Amazon. The watch has a sleek look, packs a plethora of features and is great value for money. Act fast and save on one today!
$100 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


Being Apple's ex-flagship smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 9 has a sleek design and comes with all the health-tracking features you'd expect from a top-tier wearable. Additionally, it has a display with up to 2000 nits of brightness, making it easy to see even on the brightest days. The watch also has a powerful Apple S9 chip, which delivers fast performance and allows it to run Siri commands without any hiccups.

All in all, the Apple Watch Series 9 may technically be an older smartwatch, but it's still worth the investment. The wearable looks amazing, packs plenty of features, and is even more tempting at $100 off. Therefore, don't dilly-dally! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and score a new, feature-rich smartwatch at a discounted price now while you still can!

Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena

