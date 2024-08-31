Score $100 off the Apple Watch Series 9 with this tempting Amazon deal

Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
By
The Apple Watch Series 10 announcement is coming soon, but if you don't want to wait for the latest timepiece, now might be a good time to get a 41mm Watch Series 9. Amazon lets you snatch one for $100 off, too! That brings the ~$400 smartwatch to just under $300, and you get two colors to choose from.

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm: 25% off at Amazon

Amazon gives you a chance to save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 9, turning it into a more affordable choice for iOS fans. This is the 41mm model with GPS-only connectivity. While it's not at its lowest price right now, it still offers good value for money. Get one and save!
$100 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Is this the best price we've ever seen for the smaller-sized wearable? Not exactly. Last month's Prime Day let Prime members save $120 on it, though only for a limited time. Even so, the next big shopping event isn't coming up soon, which is why you might want to consider getting it at its current price.

Rivaling the Galaxy Watch 6 series, this Apple timepiece stands out with its carbon-neutral design and all-new S9 chip that lets you interact with Siri much faster, including offline. The watch's screen is also much brighter than the previous iteration, making it easier to see notifications while outdoors.

Let's not forget all its sensors and features, including sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, emergency SOS, advanced performance metrics and insights in the Workout app, and more. And then there's the double tap gesture, which was absent on the Apple Watch Series 8.

Still, as we've said in our Apple Watch Series 9 review, things remain unchanged in the battery life department compared to the previous generation. In other words, you have roughly 18 hours of use between charges. In case you're looking for more on that front, we suggest getting the discounted Garmin Venu 3S while it's still on sale.

The upcoming Apple Watch 10 may feature a thinner design and a larger display, but it remains a mystery exactly when it'll hit the market. As if that's not enough, we're unlikely to get handsome price cuts immediately after its release. For this reason, the Apple Watch Series 9 is a solid choice at its current $100 discount. If you agree, grab one at Amazon.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

