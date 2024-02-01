Amazon is outdoing itself (and everyone else) with a new record high Apple Watch Series 9 discount

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Embroiled in more controversy than anyone could have imagined just a couple of months ago, Apple's latest (and arguably still greatest) smartwatches are probably more attractive than ever before. 

That may sound weird or outright false, but with or without a functional pulse oximeter, the extremely well-reviewed Apple Watch Series 9 is definitely hard to turn down at a colossal discount of around $266.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)

GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Silver Stainless Steel Case, Storm Blue Sport Band
$265 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Because this device normally starts at $399, that completely unprecedented and presumably unbeatable markdown obviously doesn't apply to an entry-level configuration with a 41mm aluminum case and no standalone cellular connectivity.

Instead, you'll have to opt for a stainless steel model designed for folks with small wrists and capable of making and receiving voice calls without a smartphone nearby. Even more specifically, Amazon is currently slashing $265.45 (or 38 percent) off the $699 list price of a single 4G LTE-enabled Series 9 variant with a premium silver stainless steel case in a 41mm size and a storm blue sport band.

This killer new deal further improves on a number of already pretty compelling recent Apple Watch Series 9 offers across multiple steel and aluminum models that have coincidentally (or not) landed shortly after the blood oxygen sensor-related legal issues emerged for the Cupertino-based tech giant.

It pretty much goes without saying that probably the best smartwatch out there right now for iPhone users comes with way more than the one controversial health sensor, still being able to potentially save your life by detecting falls and crashes, monitoring your ECG, carefully and continuously tracking your sleep, and even taking your temperature.

The Apple Watch Series 9 also sports a super-bright and super-sharp Retina Display with a crack-resistant "crystal" on top of it while supporting a neat new Double Tap gesture for smoother and more intuitive UI navigation than ever before. In short, you should totally consider taking advantage of Amazon's latest promotion on this absolute screamer of an intelligent timepiece.

