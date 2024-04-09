Sizzling hot new Apple Watch Series 9 deals slash more than $100 off two of the cheapest models





That's because Amazon is selling the Apple Watch Series 9 for a whopping $105 under its regular starting price of $399 with a "standard" aluminum case in a 41mm size and no cellular connectivity. Meanwhile, the 4G LTE-enabled 45mm variant can be yours for an undoubtedly limited time for around 140 bucks less than its usual price of $529 in a single all-pink paint job.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, (Product) RED Aluminum Case, (Product) RED Sport Band $104 off (26%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Pink Aluminum Case, Pink Sport Band $139 off (26%) Buy at Amazon





Although this is clearly an oft-discounted device, we can't seem to find any previous record of these exact models being so viciously slashed in their list prices. As such, you should definitely hurry and pull the trigger before Amazon inevitably pulls the plug on its two sweet new deals.





Apple Watch Series 9 to be the best smartwatch for you, which our in-depth review strongly suggests is the case for a lot of people. Not that different from the That is, of course, if you consider theto be thefor you, which our in-depth review strongly suggests is the case for a lot of people. Not that different from the Series 8 and clearly inferior to the much costlier Apple Watch Ultra 2 in terms of durability and battery life, the Series 9 does offer handy double tap gesture support while doing a lot of health monitoring and fitness tracking things just right.





All models sold by Amazon come with fully functional blood oxygen sensors , mind you, as well as potentially life-saving ECG technology, fall detection, crash detection, Emergency SOS capabilities, and comprehensive sleep tracking.





There's obviously a presumably better Apple Watch Series 10 on the horizon, but we're probably still a few months away from that bad boy's launch and likely a year away from seeing these types of deals offered for the next-gen Apple wearable. Simply put, it's probably not worth the wait.