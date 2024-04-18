This premium Apple Watch Series 9 model is every fan's dream after a $255 price cut on Amazon

Up Next:
Not long ago, we spotted the smaller stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9 at a whopping $257 discount on Amazon. Naturally, such an awesome offer doesn’t remain live for long. And, while we thought we wouldn’t be coming across similar deep price cuts on the more premium wearable, Amazon just proved us wrong! The cellular-enabled wearable is back on sale, and you can now save $255 on the model with an M/L-sized band!
As you can see, this is a head-turning discount that any Apple enthusiast with more money to spare should check out. Granted, it’s slightly less impressive than what we saw at the beginning of this month. Still, given that it’ll most likely remain active for no more than a few days at best, we think you should really consider taking advantage. Also, we couldn’t find matching offers at Best Buy or Walmart.
Let’s not forget the many features and sensors designed to keep you safe and well-informed about your health. To mention just a few, the Apple watch has a blood ox sensor, a heart rate sensor, a temperature sensor, an ECG app, plus Fall and Crash detection. Pretty much everything you could need from a smartwatch is here.
On the battery front, unfortunately, the timepiece offers no improvements. You get the same 18-hour battery life between charges or twice as much time with Low Power mode. That’s definitely no beastly result. So, if the not-so-impressive battery life is a deal breaker, we suggest checking a Garmin timepiece like the Venu 3.
Ultimately, the Apple Watch Series 9’s stainless steel variant is for those looking for that premium feel. If you like what this smartwatch offers, act now and get the smaller, cellular-enabled model with an M/L band for less than $450 while you can.
With its stainless steel case and double-tap gesture, the Apple Watch Series 9 is as premium as they go. As one of the best smartwatches, the wearable mesmerizes with its screen and many functionalities. You get an Always-On Retina display with even higher peak brightness than its predecessor and an all-new S9 chipset.
