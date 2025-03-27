Overwhelming new Best Buy deal drops this Apple Watch Series 9 model with LTE to an unrivaled price
What could possibly be better than a 2024-released Apple Watch Series 10 (in your size, color, and connectivity variant of choice) at a $100 discount? Well, how about an older and only slightly humbler Apple Watch Series 9 marked down by a staggering $238.01?
Obviously, you will need to hurry if you want to claim this monumental new discount on the 2023-released intelligent timepiece, and perhaps more importantly, you'll have to be okay with getting a 45mm all-Midnight cellular-enabled model from Best Buy.
That's a Series 9 unit that typically costs $529, so you only need to pay $290.99 for it right now. Technically, Best Buy's amazing "clearance" offer comes with no explicitly listed expiration date, but at the same time, the retailer can't have many such devices in stock. So, no, I definitely wouldn't be surprised to see this deal go away in just a couple of days or even in a matter of hours.
At $290.99, this large Apple Watch Series 9 model with a Midnight aluminum case, Midnight sport band, and above all, 4G LTE support is currently cheaper than the most affordable Apple Watch Series 10 version, which is of course smaller and limited to GPS connectivity.
The differences between the Series 9 and Series 10 are not exactly drastic, mind you, and while the newer generation does come with significantly thinner screen bezels and enhanced display brightness, the health monitoring tool set is essentially unchanged.
Yes, the Apple Watch Series 9 is more or less capable of keeping an eye on the same things as its minimally improved successor, with everything from potentially life-saving ECG and fall detection technology to temperature sensing, blood oxygen tracking, general sleep tracking, and even sleep apnea detection in place.
In short, this is still without a doubt one of the best smartwatches money can buy, and when you can spend a lot less money than usual on a version capable of making and receiving voice calls on the wrist, you may not want to miss your opportunity. After all, you know what tends to come after "clearance" deals, right? Yes, extinction.
