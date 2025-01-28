This super-premium Apple Watch Series 8 with 4G LTE is a total bargain for a limited time
Would you ever consider buying a 2022-released Apple smartwatch in 2025? What if you can pay as little as $350 for an extra-robust stainless steel model with standalone cellular connectivity? That's possible if you hurry and take advantage of Woot's latest (and likely, greatest ever) Apple Watch Series 8 deal before it expires on February 8... or when the Amazon-owned e-tailer runs out of inventory.
You're looking at a 45mm variant here that used to cost a whopping $749, mind you, and despite the gargantuan discount available for a limited time, you don't need to make any compromises in terms of the condition of the product on sale or its warranty.
Yes, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units priced at $349.99 a pop with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, and no, you can't find a similarly affordable Apple Watch Series 8 anywhere else in the US right now, at least without cutting some corners or taking a few risks.
On the bright side, Amazon does sell a few different "renewed premium" models with 4G LTE support and "standard" aluminum cases at significantly lower prices than $350, which doesn't mean you should snub this exceptional new Woot offer. Not when the stainless steel construction is so much tougher, and not with the Apple Watch Series 9 looking so similar to its predecessor and the Apple Watch Series 10 so similar to its predecessor.
That's right, the Apple Watch Series 8 can do most of the things those two newer timepieces are capable of, including monitoring your heart rate, detecting falls, measuring blood oxygen levels, detecting crashes, taking your temperature, supervising your sleep, and even potentially saving your life with crucial ECG readings.
No, the battery life is not perfect, those screen bezels are a little big (by the latest industry standards), and the charging speeds could also be better. But on the whole, there really aren't that many major differences between the Apple Watch Series 8, Series 9, and Series 10 to make bargain hunters ignore this ultra-rare (and time-sensitive) money-saving opportunity.
