This super-premium Apple Watch Series 8 with 4G LTE is a total bargain for a limited time

Apple Watch Series 8 with silver stainless steel case
Would you ever consider buying a 2022-released Apple smartwatch in 2025? What if you can pay as little as $350 for an extra-robust stainless steel model with standalone cellular connectivity? That's possible if you hurry and take advantage of Woot's latest (and likely, greatest ever) Apple Watch Series 8 deal before it expires on February 8... or when the Amazon-owned e-tailer runs out of inventory.

You're looking at a 45mm variant here that used to cost a whopping $749, mind you, and despite the gargantuan discount available for a limited time, you don't need to make any compromises in terms of the condition of the product on sale or its warranty.

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm)

$349 99
$749
$399 off (53%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Silver Stainless Steel Case, White Band, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Silver Aluminum Case, White Sport Band, Renewed Premium Condition
Buy at Amazon

Yes, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units priced at $349.99 a pop with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, and no, you can't find a similarly affordable Apple Watch Series 8 anywhere else in the US right now, at least without cutting some corners or taking a few risks.

On the bright side, Amazon does sell a few different "renewed premium" models with 4G LTE support and "standard" aluminum cases at significantly lower prices than $350, which doesn't mean you should snub this exceptional new Woot offer. Not when the stainless steel construction is so much tougher, and not with the Apple Watch Series 9 looking so similar to its predecessor and the Apple Watch Series 10 so similar to its predecessor.

That's right, the Apple Watch Series 8 can do most of the things those two newer timepieces are capable of, including monitoring your heart rate, detecting falls, measuring blood oxygen levels, detecting crashes, taking your temperature, supervising your sleep, and even potentially saving your life with crucial ECG readings.

No, the battery life is not perfect, those screen bezels are a little big (by the latest industry standards), and the charging speeds could also be better. But on the whole, there really aren't that many major differences between the Apple Watch Series 8, Series 9, and Series 10 to make bargain hunters ignore this ultra-rare (and time-sensitive) money-saving opportunity.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

