Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Target has several Apple Watch Series 7 models on sale at extraordinary prices

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Target has several Apple Watch Series 7 models on sale at extraordinary prices
While pretty much all of Apple's best iPads and even a number of different iPhones have scored substantial discounts on a bunch of occasions in recent weeks, we can't exactly say the same about the latest (and arguably greatest) editions of the world's most popular smartwatches.

Holiday deals on the Apple Watch Ultra, second-gen SE, and especially the Series 8 have certainly been few and far between, which is where last year's Apple Watch Series 7 comes in, aiming to save Christmas by costing significantly less than usual in several GPS-only variants and a single cellular-enabled model at the time of this writing.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors
$120 off (30%)
$279 99
$399 99
Buy at Target

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors
$120 off (28%)
$309 99
$429 99
Buy at Target

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm)

GPS + Cellular, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Midnight Color Only
$150 off (28%)
$379 99
$529 99
Buy at Target

Unfortunately, it already appears to be too late to get Target to deliver your favorite version of this premium 2021 iPhone-compatible smartwatch at your doorstep by December 25. But if you hurry, you might be able to spend as little as $279.99 and receive a brand-new 41mm Series 7 before the new year kicks off.

That's a whopping 120 bucks under the regular price of the powerful, water-resistant, crack-resistant, decidedly feature-packed, and potentially life-saving intelling timepiece in an entry-level variant, and at least for now, Target seems to amazingly have (limited) inventory in several different colors.

The same goes for the 45mm non-cellular-capable Apple Watch Series 7 sold at $309.99 a pop instead of $429.99, while cellular addicts can add standalone 4G LTE connectivity for just $70 more and take their total savings up to 150 bucks... as long as they like a "Midnight" hue.

By no means unprecedented, these deals are clearly extremely rare, making the Series 7 an objectively smarter buy than the Series 8, which is itself not very frequently discounted by more than $20 or $30.

After all, Apple's last two "mainstream" smartwatches are pretty similar, sharing almost the exact same design, sensors, and health monitoring tools. Yes, the Apple Watch Series 8 does add a temperature sensor and crash detection technology to the equation, but is that really worth an extra $100 or $120?

Loading Comments...

Latest News

UK carrier EE extends and upgrades its 4G network to over 500 rural areas
UK carrier EE extends and upgrades its 4G network to over 500 rural areas
The Google Pixel 8 main camera might be one of its main upgrades
The Google Pixel 8 main camera might be one of its main upgrades
T-Mobile is literally driving circles around Comcast to convince you to 'make Xfinity your ex'
T-Mobile is literally driving circles around Comcast to convince you to 'make Xfinity your ex'
Lockdown ease in China spells good news for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max supply
Lockdown ease in China spells good news for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max supply
The 'world's best noise-cancelling' Bose earbuds drop to a very special Christmas price
The 'world's best noise-cancelling' Bose earbuds drop to a very special Christmas price
BT begins tests on a new and faster 5G technology in Leeds
BT begins tests on a new and faster 5G technology in Leeds

Popular stories

The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required
AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required
Game-changing Pixel 7a means no need to spend more than $450 for a phone ever again!
Game-changing Pixel 7a means no need to spend more than $450 for a phone ever again!
Motorola's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone has a 165Hz screen, 125W charging, and a crazy low price
Motorola's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone has a 165Hz screen, 125W charging, and a crazy low price
T-Mobile is (randomly) giving some customers free lines for Christmas: check to see if you qualify
T-Mobile is (randomly) giving some customers free lines for Christmas: check to see if you qualify
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless