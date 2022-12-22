Target has several Apple Watch Series 7 models on sale at extraordinary prices





Holiday deals on the Apple Watch Ultra second-gen SE , and especially the Series 8 have certainly been few and far between, which is where last year's Apple Watch Series 7 comes in, aiming to save Christmas by costing significantly less than usual in several GPS-only variants and a single cellular-enabled model at the time of this writing.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $120 off (30%) $279 99 $399 99 Buy at Target Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $120 off (28%) $309 99 $429 99 Buy at Target Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Midnight Color Only $150 off (28%) $379 99 $529 99 Buy at Target





Unfortunately, it already appears to be too late to get Target to deliver your favorite version of this premium 2021 iPhone-compatible smartwatch at your doorstep by December 25. But if you hurry, you might be able to spend as little as $279.99 and receive a brand-new 41mm Series 7 before the new year kicks off.





That's a whopping 120 bucks under the regular price of the powerful, water-resistant, crack-resistant, decidedly feature-packed, and potentially life-saving intelling timepiece in an entry-level variant, and at least for now, Target seems to amazingly have (limited) inventory in several different colors.





The same goes for the 45mm non-cellular-capable Apple Watch Series 7 sold at $309.99 a pop instead of $429.99, while cellular addicts can add standalone 4G LTE connectivity for just $70 more and take their total savings up to 150 bucks... as long as they like a "Midnight" hue.





By no means unprecedented, these deals are clearly extremely rare, making the Series 7 an objectively smarter buy than the Series 8, which is itself not very frequently discounted by more than $20 or $30.





After all, Apple 's last two "mainstream" smartwatches are pretty similar, sharing almost the exact same design, sensors, and health monitoring tools. Yes, the Apple Watch Series 8 does add a temperature sensor and crash detection technology to the equation, but is that really worth an extra $100 or $120?



