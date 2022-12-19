Apple's spectacularly powerful 2022 11-inch iPad Pro falls to record-low price

Amazon is selling the beautiful and responsive 2022 11-inch iPad Pro which was released not too long ago for its lowest price yet.





Apple's iPad remains incomparable when it comes to tablets, thanks to excellent accessory support and an expansive library of well-optimized apps. The iPad Pro sits at the top of the line and is easily one of the best tablets that money can buy.





The 11-inch iPad Pro is powered by the in-house M2 chip that also fuels this year's 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. The chip is incredibly fast and gets all sorts of tasks done without so much as a stutter.





To make maximum use of the power, Apple has revamped the iPad's operating system and the new set of features gives the iPad Pro laptop-like functionality. A recent update also enabled external display support on the iPad Pro.





2022 11-inch iPad Pro 120Hz screen | Apple M2 chip | 12MP main + 10MP ultrawide rear cameras | TOF 3D LiDAR scanner | 12MP ultrawide front facing camera | Apple Pencil hover | Face ID | 10 hours battery life $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





The device has a ProMotion LCD screen which has a high refresh rate of 120Hz for buttery smooth motions. Battery life is a claimed 10 hours. The tablet also has Face ID and there is also a lidar sensor for better photos and AR apps.





Apple's 2022 iPad Pros also get a cool new feature called Pencil hover which makes the stylus behaves like a mouse cursor when you bring it close to the screen.





The bottom line is that if you want to buy a tablet computer that is equally well suited for casual and professional use, is blazing fast, has a beautiful screen, and offers a decent battery life, the 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is a worthy choice.





The base model with 128GB of storage which costs $799 has been marked down by $100 by Amazon and is currently retailing for $699. This is the lowest it has ever gone and we think it will sell out fast at this price.