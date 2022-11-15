 Huge Apple Watch Series 8 sales include decent 'Black Friday' discounts across the board - PhoneArena
Huge Apple Watch Series 8 sales include decent 'Black Friday' discounts across the board

Deals
Huge Apple Watch Series 8 sales include decent 'Black Friday' discounts across the board
If you've been keeping an eye on the Apple Watch Series 8 since its mid-September release to try to maximize your pre-holiday savings, you're probably already aware that the heftiest discounts to date were offered by Amazon on a few specific models on a couple of different occasions.

Compared to those, Walmart's hot new deals kicked off earlier today don't exactly look worthy of their Black Friday label, allowing you to save just $50 instead of $100 or $210... on almost every single aluminum-made version of the decidedly familiar yet also extremely well-reviewed Apple Watch Series 8.


That's obviously what makes these offers special, no longer forcing bargain hunters to go with a premium stainless steel body, very particular color options, or a certain case size or other and thus helping you keep your early Christmas (or late Thanksgiving) spending to a minimum if you don't mind, for instance, a GPS-only 41mm model.

Intriguingly (although not at all surprisingly), Amazon appears to be matching all of Walmart's $50 discounts at the time of this writing, so if you have a very clear preference in terms of paint jobs, case size, band size, or connectivity, there are two ways to get exactly what you want right now at a reasonable price.

Smartwatch users with small and large wrists are currently being treated equally by both those generous US retailers, and the same goes for cellular addicts... and folks who don't want to be able to take voice calls on their wrist.

This is particularly useful for inevitable situations where one retailer will run out of inventory for a specific variant, in which case you can simply go with the alternative. We nonetheless expect all these deals to expire well in advance of Black Friday and then most likely return on or around November 25.

The Series 8, to be clear, does not come with a rugged design... or a very distinctive design at all, rocking however a health monitoring arsenal like essentially no other device in its price category, as well as the same unrivaled overall performance and stellar software support that's made Apple the undisputed heavyweight champion of global sales in the otherwise incredibly competitive industry.
