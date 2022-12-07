Amazon has the affordable second-gen Apple Watch SE on sale at a new all-time low price

Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

If you're an iPhone user looking for the best budget smartwatch that plays nice with your handset, there's really no option quite like the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) released a few months ago.

What seems a lot more difficult right now than choosing what wearable device to buy is the "when" of the equation, as US retailers have become significantly more unpredictable in their holiday discounting habits this year.

Priced at an almost surprisingly aggressive $249 and up straight off the bat with a powerful Apple S8 processor under the hood, the decidedly familiar-looking Watch SE 2 only dropped as low as $229 during Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart's extended Black Friday festivities recently.

But now Amazon is suddenly and unexpectedly improving that entry-level $20 discount to $39.01 for an undoubtedly limited time. That makes the GPS-only 40mm second-gen Apple Watch SE cheaper than ever before... in a single Midnight aluminum version paired with a matching Midnight sport band.

For what it's worth, you can at least choose between S/M and M/L models fitting 130-180mm and 150-200mm wrists respectively at the exact same lower-than-ever price... if you hurry.

An identical $39.01 markdown currently applies to the 44mm Apple Watch SE 2 sans cellular connectivity in an identical chromatic combination, mind you, although that's actually not a completely unprecedented deal.

Of course, what matters most is to get a great product at a great price in time for Christmas, and this bad boy appears to check all those boxes on Amazon in both 40 and 44mm sizes and an all-Midnight color scheme.

Despite lacking a number of key sensors and health monitoring tools compared to the considerably costlier Apple Watch Series 8, the second-gen SE stands out first and foremost (in its price bracket) due to the aforementioned high-end S8 chip. 

The Retina LTPO OLED display, third-generation optical heart rate sensor, always-on altimeter, compass, and fall detection capabilities are also undeniably impressive and pretty much unbeatable for cash-strapped hardcore Apple fans. You know what to do, so be sure to do it quickly!
