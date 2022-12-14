Apple's M1 iPad Pro 11 (2021) is on sale at an irresistible $250 discount again for a super-limited time

and





To be perfectly clear and avoid any misunderstandings for prospective buyers and bargain hunters addicted to speed, these are 2021-released iPad Pro 11 units sold online only for (no more than) 24 hours at amazing $250 discounts across the board.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Two Colors $250 off (31%) $549 99 $799 99 Buy at Target Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Two Colors $250 off (28%) $649 99 $899 99 Buy at Target Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Two Colors $250 off (23%) $849 99 $1099 99 Buy at Target Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 1TB Storage, Two Colors $250 off (17%) $1249 99 $1499 99 Buy at Target





That makes an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, for instance, almost as affordable as a marked-down iPad Air (2022) with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room. Yes, you're looking at coughing up as little as 550 bucks on an Apple M1-powered 11-inch iPad Pro from last year... that's really not very different from this year's edition





Compared to the aforementioned fifth-gen iPad Air , the third-gen iPad Pro 11 offers just a tiny bit of extra screen real estate, as well as much better cameras, a fancier Face ID biometric recognition system than the top-mounted fingerprint sensor on the 10.9-inch Air, and perhaps most importantly, a higher-quality display with 120Hz refresh rate support.





Bottom line, the iPad Pro 11 (2021) feels like an absolute must-buy at $549.99 in a 128 gig variant, and of course, pretty much the same goes for 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models currently fetching $649.99, $849.99, and $1,249.99 respectively after $250 discounts of their own.





It almost goes without saying that these 11-inch Apple M1 powerhouses have never been available at lower prices, and while Target's hot new promotion is technically scheduled to expire at the end of the day, certain models may well go out of stock much earlier than that.