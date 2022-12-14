Apple's M1 iPad Pro 11 (2021) is on sale at an irresistible $250 discount again for a super-limited time

Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Probably the best iPad Pro Cyber Monday 2022 deal is back with a bang just in time for Christmas, although you definitely don't have a lot of time to claim this outstanding last-minute holiday offer on Target's website and rest assured knowing the retailer will deliver your new tablet by December 24.

To be perfectly clear and avoid any misunderstandings for prospective buyers and bargain hunters addicted to speed, these are 2021-released iPad Pro 11 units sold online only for (no more than) 24 hours at amazing $250 discounts across the board.

That makes an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, for instance, almost as affordable as a marked-down iPad Air (2022) with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room. Yes, you're looking at coughing up as little as 550 bucks on an Apple M1-powered 11-inch iPad Pro from last year... that's really not very different from this year's edition.

Compared to the aforementioned fifth-gen iPad Air, the third-gen iPad Pro 11 offers just a tiny bit of extra screen real estate, as well as much better cameras, a fancier Face ID biometric recognition system than the top-mounted fingerprint sensor on the 10.9-inch Air, and perhaps most importantly, a higher-quality display with 120Hz refresh rate support.

Bottom line, the iPad Pro 11 (2021) feels like an absolute must-buy at $549.99 in a 128 gig variant, and of course, pretty much the same goes for 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models currently fetching $649.99, $849.99, and $1,249.99 respectively after $250 discounts of their own.

It almost goes without saying that these 11-inch Apple M1 powerhouses have never been available at lower prices, and while Target's hot new promotion is technically scheduled to expire at the end of the day, certain models may well go out of stock much earlier than that.
