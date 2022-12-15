AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required

On paper, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus sounds like a smartphone owner's dream device. It has a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a fast A15 Bionic chipset (even if it is last year's component), and the largest battery ever installed on an iPhone at 4325mAh. And tagged at $899.99 and up, it is cheaper than the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max which starts at $1,099.





Supply chain issues forced Apple to release the iPhone 14 Plus three weeks after the other three iPhone 14 series models had been launched. That might be responsible for some of the iPhone 14 Plus' weak demand . Nonetheless, AT&T has a terrific deal that can put a 128GB iPhone 14 Plus into your hands for only 36 monthly payments of $5. No trade-in is required. Heck, you don't even have to turn in your first-born child to the carrier.





Normally, AT&T asks you to pay $25 per month over 36 months so the savings works out to an 80% discount. All you need to do is purchase the 128GB iPhone 14 Plus using a qualifying installment plan, pay the taxes, and a $35 activation/upgrade fee. You'll receive up to $720 in bill credits which means that you will pay $180 for the phone. Now you're waiting for the other shoe to drop, and here it is.





You'll also need to activate or maintain an eligible unlimited wireless plan (minimum $75/month for new unlimited customers before discounts.). Depending on the plan, AT&T may temporarily slow down data speeds if the network is busy.









If you want more storage, under the terms of this deal the 256GB iPhone 14 Plus will run you 36 monthly payments of $10 ($360), and the 512GB model will cost 36 monthly payments of $15 ($540).







Those taking advantage of this deal will start to receive their bill credits within three invoices. If you cancel wireless service, you will no longer receive bill credits and will owe the remaining balance on the phone. If you activate a new line and cancel another one within 90 days of the activation, your bill credits go 'bye, bye."





This is a limited-time deal, but it is one that you might want to consider if you're interested in buying an iPhone 14 Plus for yourself or for someone special as a holiday gift.

