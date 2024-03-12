Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Act now if you want to get a gorgeous stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 at an unbeatable price

Deals
When's the last time you seriously considered an Apple Watch Series 7 purchase? A year ago? Two years ago? Last month? Never? Regardless of your answer to that question, we're here today to recommend you do precisely that right now.

While the nearly three year-old wearable device is obviously not getting any younger, one especially premium model is impressively getting cheaper and cheaper. We're talking about a cellular-enabled 45mm variant with a tough stainless steel case that used to cost a whopping $750 back in the day.

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm)

GPS + Cellular, Graphite Stainless Steel Case, Abyss Blue Sport Band, Always-On Retina Display, Dual-core S7 Processor, Third-gen Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Always-on Altimeter, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Compass
$447 off (60%)
Buy at Amazon

Discounted by no less than 420 bucks just a few weeks ago, this graphite-coated unit with an abyss blue sport band is currently on sale at an even lower price after a massive $448 markdown. That's not exactly a substantial improvement over the previous Amazon deal, but any additional buck saved is worth our attention. Especially with Amazon labeling this as a "limited time" offer likely to go away in a matter of hours.

It pretty much goes without saying that a steel-made Apple Watch Series 8 or Series 9 is a lot more expensive than this Series 7 variant, and the three devices still have a lot of things in common. 

Otherwise put, the Apple Watch Series 7 is not that different from its successors, more or less monitoring the same health and wellness indicators while rocking a beautiful Always-On Retina display and packing an Apple S7 processor that's still a screamer by any and all modern industry standards. 

With the Series 7, you don't have to worry about legal controversies over blood oxygen sensor usage, and if you fear you may have a weak heart, its ECG technology could save your life or at least send you to a doctor before your health issues get out of control.

Is this the best smartwatch you can buy right now? Probably not. But it's not far behind, and if you care about cellular connectivity, long-term durability, and avoiding unnecessary spending, this hot new Amazon promotion could be exactly what the doctor ordered.

