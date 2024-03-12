Act now if you want to get a gorgeous stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 at an unbeatable price





While the nearly three year-old wearable device is obviously not getting any younger, one especially premium model is impressively getting cheaper and cheaper. We're talking about a cellular-enabled 45mm variant with a tough stainless steel case that used to cost a whopping $750 back in the day.

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, Graphite Stainless Steel Case, Abyss Blue Sport Band, Always-On Retina Display, Dual-core S7 Processor, Third-gen Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Always-on Altimeter, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Compass $447 off (60%) Buy at Amazon





Discounted by no less than 420 bucks just a few weeks ago , this graphite-coated unit with an abyss blue sport band is currently on sale at an even lower price after a massive $448 markdown. That's not exactly a substantial improvement over the previous Amazon deal, but any additional buck saved is worth our attention. Especially with Amazon labeling this as a "limited time" offer likely to go away in a matter of hours.





It pretty much goes without saying that a steel-made Apple Watch Series 8 or Series 9 is a lot more expensive than this Series 7 variant, and the three devices still have a lot of things in common.





Otherwise put, the Apple Watch Series 7 is not that different from its successors, more or less monitoring the same health and wellness indicators while rocking a beautiful Always-On Retina display and packing an Apple S7 processor that's still a screamer by any and all modern industry standards.





With the Series 7, you don't have to worry about legal controversies over blood oxygen sensor usage , and if you fear you may have a weak heart, its ECG technology could save your life or at least send you to a doctor before your health issues get out of control.





